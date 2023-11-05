The best FNAF fan games 2023

There’s a huge community of FNAF lovers out there, which of course means that there’s a massive audience for FNAF fan games. Even though nearly every single FNAF title is available on mobile, most fan games seem limited to PC. But don’t worry, we’ve managed to find a few little gems for you that you can play on the couch or take on the go in our guide to the best FNAF fan games on mobile.

These fan games add in a whole cast of original characters, but you still need a basic understanding of the original crew to get the most out of them. We’re here to help with our guides to FNAF Freddy, FNAF Chica, FNAF Foxy, FNAF Bonnie, FNAF Puppet, FNAF Roxy, FNAF Monty, and of course, FNAF William Afton.

Now let’s sink our animatronic teeth into the best FNAF fan games on mobile.

One Night at Flumpty’s – mobile

A hilarious yet terrifying fan game set in the original cramped Five Nights at Freddy’s office, but reimagined as a goofy cartoon.

Do your best to avoid Flumpty, the time-skipping, space-bending, fourth-wall-breaking egg, and his friends and survive until the morning.

Popgoes Arcade – mobile via Steam Link

While you wait for the fan-favorite Popgoes series to return, you can still enjoy its world with Popgoes Arcade. For the uninitiated, Popgoes is an official FNAF spin-off produced by Scott Cawthon as part of the Fazbear Fanverse Initiative. This double-pack of pixel RPGs features classic FNAF characters alongside new additions like the titular Popgoes the Weasel.

As Popgoes Arcade is a Steam game, you’ll need to use Steam Link if you want to play it on your phone or tablet. If you’re looking for a step-by-step guide on how to set that up, check out our GTA V mobile guide.

Jolly – mobile via Game Jolt

Many people have compared Jolly to FNAF Sister Location, potentially due to the ‘toy animatronic’ look of Jolly the bee and his crew. One thing’s for sure, this game is just as scary as any FNAF title – or potentially scarier if you’re allergic to bees.

If Jolly seems up your street, the creator IvanG has made four sequels already so there’s plenty more to play.

Case: Animatronics – mobile via Steam Link

Described by Markiplier as “actually terrifying”, Case: Animatronics takes the established FNAF formula and flips it on its head. In this first-person stealth horror game, you play as Detective John Bishop who is fighting for his life trapped in his workplace and surrounded by ominous killer robots.

Face the animatronic horrors head-on by exploring the precinct, checking the cameras on your phone, and uncovering the truth of what exactly is going on.

That’s all the best FNAF fan games on mobile. If you’re after some similar scares, check out our guides to Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, Poppy Playtime PJ Pug-a-Pillar, and Poppy Playtime Candy Cat.