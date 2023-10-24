Genshin Impact’s Aloy is a very unique five-star character, and the only one we’ve seen make the journey into Teyvat from a different game world. This cryo bow-wielding beauty hails from the colossally popular Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, and is here to share her sharp-shooting techniques with you. In our Genshin Aloy build guide, we go over her kit, the best artifacts, how to get her, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Aloy build?

Classed as one of Genshin’s rarest characters, Aloy is a five-star cryo bow wielder who was given out to players for free as part of a crossover with Horizon Zero Dawn. Unfortunately, she’s no longer available and is probably sitting collecting dust in many players’ accounts.

However, while many underestimate her, she does have her uses. Her skill infuses her normal attacks with cryo, and she deals quick, wide-spanning AoE damage with her burst. Her bust has a low cooldown and energy requirement, and her skill generates plenty of cryo particles, making her a great quickswap unit that can battery other cryo characters.

Aloy doesn’t have any constellations, the long cooldown on her skill means her cryo application is pretty inconsistent, and that energy regeneration isn’t as steady as it at first seems. Regardless, if you’ve got her, there’s nothing stopping you from flaunting her – she fits well in those aforementioned cryo-fuelled quickswap teams, and a well-built Aloy is a rare gem for you to show off. In this guide, we’ll be focusing on the best quickswap build for Aloy.

Can you still get Aloy in Genshin Impact?

As mentioned above, unfortunately, the event that rewarded new players with a copy of Aloy in the mail is now over. It ran for a year but came to an end in 2022.

Considering she doesn’t have constellations and hasn’t had a banner since her release, we think it’s unlikely that she’ll ever come back, especially since she didn’t appear in Genshin to coincide with Horizon: Zero Dawn Forbidden West’s release.

What are the best Genshin Impact Aloy weapons?

Like many characters, the best weapon for Aloy depends on how you want to use her. In quickswap teams, Polar Star is the best choice as Aloy can easily build two stacks during the first rotation. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a four-star option, Stringless at refinement rank five gives her a nice increase to both her skill and burst damage.

Weapon Effect How to get Thundering Pulse (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit damage

Skill: Rule by Thunder:

This increases attack by 20% and grants the Thunder Emblem. At stacks 1/2/3, normal attack damage further increases by 12/24/40%. Each stack has an individual duration gained by:

• Normal attacks with elemental damage

• Casting an elemental skill

• Having less than 100% energy Weapon banner (alongside Yoimiya) Polar Star (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit rate

Skill: increases elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 12%. After a normal attack, charged attack, elemental skill, or elemental burst hits an opponent, you gain one stack of Ashen Nightstar for 12 seconds. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, your attack increases by 10/20/30/48%. The stack of Ashen Nightstar created by the normal attack, charged attack, elemental skill, or elemental burst calculates independently of others Weapon banner (alongside Childe) Rust (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: Increases normal attack damage by 40% while decreasing charged attack damage by 10% All banners Stringless (four-star) Base stat: Increases elemental mastery

Skill: Increases elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 24% All banners

What are the best Genshin Impact Aloy artifacts?

Generally, the best artifact set for Aloy is Emblem of Severed Fate, especially in melt-focused teams. It’s a resin-efficient and universal set that’s easy to farm and provides her with a nice boost to her elemental burst damage and energy recharge. Alternatively, you can use Blizzard Strayer, offering a significant increase to her cryo damage.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Blizzard Strayer Two equipped: Cryo damage bonus

Four equipped: Increases crit rate by 20% when attacking an enemy affected by cryo. If the enemies freeze, crit rate increases by an additional 20% Peak of Vindagnyr domain Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: Energy recharge

Four equipped: Increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. Obtain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: Elemental burst damage

Four equipped: After using an elemental burst, all teammates get 20% attack. This lasts 12 seconds and does not stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Aloy doesn’t need any specific stats, so her builds come with relative ease. It is best to aim for attack and crit stats, along with a cryo damage bonus piece.

Main stats:

Sands: Attack

Goblet: Cryo damage bonus

Circlet: Crit rate or crit damage

Sub-stats:

Crit rate

Crit damage

Attack

What are Genshin Impact Aloy’s abilities?

Aloy brings a kit reminiscent of her abilities in Horizon to Genshin Impact, infused with a frosty feeling:

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Rapid fire Normal: Hit the enemy with up to four consecutive bow shots

Charged: Perform a precisely aimed shot that deals additional damage

Plunging: Shoot a number of arrows in mid-air, before landing with a mighty strike to the ground, causing AoE damage Elemental skill: Frozen wilds Deals cryo damage as Aloy throws a freeze bomb. Upon exploding it splits into many smaller bombs that also inflict freeze upon foes. Elemental burst: Prophecies of dawn After throwing a cyro power cell in the air, Aloy shoots it with an arrow to cause AoE cryo damage.

Passive skills:

Skill Description Combat Override (unlocked at ascension one) After receiving the coil effect from freezing wilds, Aloy gets a 16% increase in damage, while nearby allies receive a boost of 8%. Strong Strike (unlocked at ascension four) When in the rushing ice state, Aloy’s cryo damage increases by 3.5% every second up to a maximum of 35%. Easy Does It (unlocked automatically) Animals that drop fowl, raw meat, or chilled meat will not startle when party members approach them.

What are Genshin Impact Aloy’s constellations?

Unlike other Genshin Impact characters, Aloy doesn’t have any constellations due to her being a crossover event character. She can only get upgrades through levels and gear alone.

What are Genshin Impact Aloy’s ascension materials?

Aloy still ascends through levels as all other Genshin units and thankfully doesn’t need anything particularly special to do that. Here are the materials you’ll need to get her up to level 90.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One shivada jade sliver, three crystal marrow, three spectral husks 40 40,000 Three shivada jade fragments, two crystalline blooms, 10 crystal marrow, 15 spectral husks 50 60,000 Six shivada jade fragments, four crystalline blooms, 20 crystal marrow, 12 spectral hearts 60 80,000 Three shivada jade chunks, eight crystalline blooms, 30 crystal marrow, 18 spectral hearts 70 100,000 Six shivada jade chunks, 12 crystalline blooms, 45 crystal marrow, 12 spectral Nucleus 80 120,000 Six shivada jade gemstones, 20 crystalline blooms, 60 crystal marrow, 24 spectral nucleus

What are Genshin Impact Aloy’s talent materials?

Aloy’s talents require freedom books, drops from specter enemies, and La Signora’s weekly boss fight drops.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six spectral husks, three teachings of freedom Three 17,500 Three spectral hearts, two guides to freedom Four 25,000 Four spectral hearts, four guides to freedom Five 30,000 Six spectral hearts, six guides to freedom Six 37,500 Nine spectral hearts, nine guides to freedom Seven 120,000 Four spectral nucleus, four philosophies of freedom, one molten moment Eight 260,000 Six spectral nucleus, six philosophies of freedom, one molten moment Nine 450,000 Nine spectral nucleus, 12 philosophies of freedom, two molten moments Ten 700,000 12 spectral nucleus, 16 philosophies of freedom, two molten moments, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Aloy team comps?

For those of you that have an Aloy in your account, you’re best using her as a cryo DPS or sub-DPS with an anemo and hydro character to enable plenty of freezing.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Aloy Ayaka Kokomi Kazuha Aloy Ganyu Mona Jean

And that’s all we’ve got on Genshin Impact’s Aloy for now. If you want to learn about other Hoyoverse games, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list – we also have a list of all the Honkai Star Rail codes so you can grab some freebies in a space adventure, too!