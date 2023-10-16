Genshin Impact Ganyu best build, weapon, and artifacts

Genshin Impact’s Ganyu, a five-star bow-wielding cryo user from Liyue, is sure to decimate any enemies in her path. She’s a half-qilin Adeptus devoted to both Rex Lapis and the Liyue Qixing. Heralded as one of the best DPS in the game thanks to her hefty charged shots, she’s an extremely powerful unit and a great asset to any player’s roster.

Once you’ve come to grips with Ganyu, head over to our Genshin Impact tier list to see where the rest of the characters rank, and then grab some Genshin Impact codes from our handy list. Check out the next Genshin Impact banners, too, to see who you can pull for.

Here’s everything in our Genshin Impact Ganyu build guide.

What’s the best Ganyu build?

Ganyu is a super powerful ranged DPS with many playstyles for different situations. She’s reliable across a wide range of team comps, and with some investment, is capable of dishing out some of the highest damage in the game. She also has a fairly simple rotation and is relatively inexpensive to build when it comes to weapons and artifacts, as she doesn’t scale off any stat in particular.

She can be pretty vulnerable to damage and interruption due to her reliance on charged attacks, so she relies on a well-invested team involving a shielder and/or a healer. However, with her high DPS, brilliant cryo application, and flexibility, it’s no wonder why she’s so highly sought after – and she’s certainly worth your time and primogems.

What are Ganyu’s best weapons?

Generally, the best weapon for Ganyu depends on your build. In a freeze team where Ganyu is your main, on-field DPS, Polar Star is the best choice. For a quickswap freeze team where you’re switching between characters regularly, Aqua Simulacra takes the top spot. For a melt team, Hunter’s Path charges into the lead.

For a strong four-star choice in both freeze and freeze quickswap teams, Mouun’s Moon at refinement rank five is your best option. However, if you’re looking for something that relies on a little less RNG, R5 Prototype Crescent is a great option.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Polar Star (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Increases elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 12%. After a normal attack, charged attack, elemental skill, or elemental burst hits an opponent, gain one stack of Ashen Nightstar for 12 seconds. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, your attack increases by 10/20/30/48%. The stack of Ashen Nightstar created by the normal attack, charged attack, elemental skill, or elemental burst counts independently of the others Weapon banner (alongside Tartaglia) Hunter’s Path (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Gain a 12% elemental damage bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect after hitting an opponent with a charged attack. This effect increases charged attack damage by 160% of elemental mastery. This effect ends after 12 charged attacks or ten seconds. You can only gain one instance of Tireless Hunt every 12 seconds Weapon banner Aqua Simulacra (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage

Skill: Increases HP by 16%. When there are opponents nearby, your damage increases by 20%. This takes effect whether the equipping character is on-field or not Weapon banner (alongside Yelan) Amos Bow (five-star) Bonus effect: Attack

Skill: Increases Ganyu’s normal and charged attack damage by 12%. After a normal or charged attack is fired, damage dealt increases by a further 8% every 0.1 seconds the arrow is in the air up to 5 times. Weapon banner (alongside Ganyu) Mouun’s Moon (four-star) Bonus effect: Attack

Skill: For every point of the entire party’s combined maximum energy capacity, the elemental burst damage of the equipping character increases by 0.12%. Gain a maximum of 40% increase on Ganyu’s elemental burst damage this way Weapon banner Prototype Crescent (four-star) Bonus effect: Attack

Skill: Charged attack hits on weak points increase your movement speed by 10% and attack by 36% for ten seconds Forged at blacksmiths

What are Ganyu’s best artifacts?

For freeze or mono-cryo teams, Blizard Strayer is the best set with no competition. Its crit rate boost is a true asset to Ganyu, and it’s hard to go wrong with the cryo damage bonus. For melt teams, Wanderer’s Troupe is your best option. It offers a valuable boost to her elemental mastery and is very easy to farm passively or through artifact strongboxes. Any attack-boosting two-piece won’t go amiss either, as Ganyu will gladly make use of a higher stat.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Blizzard Strayer Two equipped: 15% cryo damage bonus

Four equipped: Increases crit rate by 20% when attacking an enemy affected by cryo. If the enemies freeze, it increases crit rate by an additional 20% Peak of Vindagnyr domain Wanderer’s Troupe Two equipped: Increases elemental mastery by 80

Four equipped: Increases charged attack damage by 35% Weekly and world bosses, artifact strongbox Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: If Ganyu has 15 or more energy when casting an elemental skill she loses 15 energy and normal/charged/plunging attack damage increases by 50% for ten seconds. This effect won’t trigger again during that duration Momiji-Dyed Court domain Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: Not recommended Weekly and world bosses, artifact strongbox

Artifact stat recommendations

When picking artifacts for Ganyu, you should prioritize the following stats.

Main stats:

Sands: Attack%

Goblet: Cryo damage bonus

Circlet: Crit damage, crit rate

Sub-stats:

Crit damage

Crit rate

Elemental mastery

Attack/%

To find out more about how these items work, check out our Genshin Impact artifacts guide.

What are Ganyu’s abilities?

Ganyu’s kit overflows with icy benefits that cause devastation to enemies. Here’s what her normal and elemental skills do on the battlefield and what passive skills she possesses.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Liutian Archery Normal: Perform up to six shots with a bow

Charge level one: An icy shot that deals cryo damage

Charge level two: Fire a Frostflake Arrow that explodes on impact dealing AoE cryo damage

Plunging: A shower of arrows that deals AoE damage Elemental skill: Trail of the Qilin Deals AoE cryo damage and leaves behind an Ice Lotus. The Ice Lotus taunts enemies into attacking it and deals AoE cryo damage when destroyed Elemental burst: Celestial Shower Summons a Sacred Cryo Pearl that deals AoE cryo damage

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Undivided Heart (unlocked at ascension one) After you fire a Frostflake Arrow, the crit rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows increases by 20% for five seconds Harmony between Heaven and Earth (unlocked at ascension four) Celestial Shower gives a 20% cryo damage boost to party members Preserved for the Hunt (unlocked automatically) Refunds 15% of the ore cost when crafting bows

What are Ganyu’s constellations?

Here’s every buff you receive when you level up Ganyu’s constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: Dew-Drinker When an enemy takes damage from a charge level two Frostflake Arrow Bloom their cryo resistance lowers by 15% for six seconds. A hit regenerates two energy for Ganyu. This effect can only occur once per charge level two Frostflake Arrow C2: The Auspicious Trail of the Qilin gains one additional charge C3: Cloud-Strider Increases the level of Celestial Shower by three C4: Westward Sojourn Enemies standing within the Celestial Shower AoE take extra damage. D amage increase begins at 5% and increases by 5% every three seconds, up to a maximum of 25%. The effect lingers for three seconds after the enemy leaves the AoE C5: The Merciful Increases the level of Trail of the Qilin by three C6: The Clement Using Trail of the Qilin causes the next Frostflake Arrow shot within 30 seconds to not require charging

What are Ganyu’s ascension materials?

Ascension can be an expensive process, so we’ve listed all the items you need to save up while leveling. The Cryo Regisvine drops hoarfrost cores in Mondstadt and qingxin flowers pop up all over Liyue.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One shivada jade sliver, three qingxin, and three whopperflower nectar 40 40,000 Three shivada jade fragments, two hoarfrost cores, ten qingxin, and 15 whopperflower nectar 50 60,000 Six shivada jade fragments, four hoarfrost cores, 20 qingxin, and 12 shimmering nectar 60 80,000 Three shivada jade chunks, eight hoarfrost cores, 30 qingxin, and 18 Shimmering nectar 70 100,000 Six shivada jade chunks, 12 hoarfrost cores, 45 qingxin, and 12 energy nectar 80 120,000 Six shivada jade gemstones, 20 hoarfrost cores, 60 qingxin, and 24 energy nectar

What are Ganyu’s talent materials?

Ganyu requires whopperflower nectar and shadow of the warrior items, which are drops of the weekly Tartaglia boss. The talent book that Ganyu needs is the diligence set. For the highest levels, you’ll need three crowns of insight if you want to completely round out her talents.

Level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six whopperflower nectar and three teachings of diligence Three 17,500 Three shimmering nectar and two guides to diligence Four 25,000 Four shimmering nectar and four guides to diligence Five 30,000 Six shimmering nectar and six guides to diligence Six 37,500 Nine shimmering nectar and nine guides to diligence Seven 120,000 Four energy nectar, four philosophies of diligence, and one shadow of the warrior Eight 260,000 Six energy nectar, six philosophies of diligence, and one shadow of the warrior Nine 450,000 Nine energy nectar, 12 philosophies of diligence, and two shadows of the warrior Ten 700,000 12 energy nectar, 16 philosophies of diligence, two shadows of the warrior, and one crown of insight

What are Ganyu’s best team comps?

Ganyu excels as a main DPS thanks to her charged shots and as a sub-DPS, if you make use of her AoE burst. Here are some of the teams we recommend using her in.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Ganyu Xiangling Bennett Zhongli Ganyu Mona Diona Venti Ganyu Ayaka Kokomi Kazuha Ganyu Shenhe Kokomi Venti

Now that you know all about Genshin Impact’s Ganyu, you may be on the lookout for something new to play. If that’s the case, head on over to see the Honkai Star Rail tier list and any Honkai Star Rail codes that may pop up.