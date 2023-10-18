Genshin Impact’s Kazuha is a soft-spoken wandering samurai of the once-famous Kaedehara Clan. A powerful five-star anemo sword wilder, Kazuha has the ability to read the sounds of nature, and allows the wind to lead his way. So let’s follow the wind, too, as we dive into the best Genshin Impact Kazuha build, including his skills, artifacts, weapons, and more.

If you want to see how Kazuha sizes up against the other characters, check out our Genshin Impact tier list.

Here’s everything in our best Genshin Impact Kazuha build:

What’s the best Genshin Impact Kazuha build?

Kazuha is a five-star anemo character that has strong supporting capabilities, and good off-field elemental applications thanks to his elemental burst. He’s an extremely high damage sub-DPS with great AoE attacks, and can fit into pretty much any team to boost their damage and resistance shred.

Due to his element and consisted swirl application, he also excels with the Viridescent Venrerer artifact set, which also offers support to his teammates. Plus, he is a pretty affordable 5-star unit to build, synergising well with the craftable Iron Sting weapon and the VV set which isn’t too tough to farm.

When it comes to downsides, Kazuha relies on being equipped with multiple artifacts that have elemental mastery as their main stat in order to access full support and multi-target damage capacity, and he doesn’t particularly shine as a main DPS.

He also competes for his spot with Genshin Impact’s Sucrose and Genshin Impact’s Venti, both of which are extremely strong units with some highly sought-after skills. Additionally, Kazuha’s kit relies on you understanding his rotations and technical play in order to bring out his max potential.

However, despite all of this, Kazuha is still a very strong and highly-desired unit, and is often seen in the top characters on spiralabyss.org.

What’s the best weapon for Kazuha?

In a sub-dps or support role, Kazuha weapons shouldn’t be ranked by damage alone. Instead, your main focus should be on which weapons enable him to provide the most utility to his team.

As such, Freedom-Sworn is generally the best weapon for Kazuha, due to its significant boost to his elemental mastery, and the team-wide damage increase afforded through its passive.

On the other hand, Jade Cutter out-damages Freedom-Sworn when there are fewer targets or more buffs on Kazuha, however, without the elemental mastery stat, it’s harder to get Kazuha’s EM up to the high rates required to unleash his potential. Mistplitter falls into a similar category as Jade Cutter.

Skyward Blade’s energy recharge is great if Kazuha is the only anemo unit in your team, as it allows you to equip all elemental mastery artifacts without worrying about boosting his energy recharge through main stats. However, it’s not required if you have an anemo battery like Sucrose on the team.

If you’re looking for a four-star option, Iron Sting is the F2P Kazuha owner’s dream, especially in a team or build where he doesn’t need much energy recharge. Forged through the blacksmith, Iron Sting allows Kazuha to buff his teammates while simultaneously providing him with respectable damage. In terms of Kazuha’s personal damage, Iron Sting doesn’t fall too far behind the five-star weapon builds with three elemental mastery artifacts or two elemental mastery artifacts and one energy recharge artifacts, and also increases his support capabilities even beyond many of his five-star options.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Freedom-Sworn Bonus effect: elemental mastery +43

Skill: damage is increased by 10%. Once every 0.5 seconds, when you trigger an elemental reaction, you will gain a Sigil of Rebellion. When you reach two sigils, they are consumed and increase all nearby party members’ attack by 20% and normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 16% for 12 seconds. Once triggered, you won’t gain sigils again for 20 seconds Gacha Primordial Jade Cutter Bonus effect: crit rate +9.6%

Skill: Increases HP by 20% and provides an attack buff based on 1.2% of Kazuha’s max HP Gacha Skyward Blade Bonus effect: energy recharge +12%

Skill: Crit rate is increased by 4%. You gain Skypiercing Might when an elemental burst is used, this increases movement speed by 10%, attack speed by 10%, and the damage of normal and charged attacks by 20% for 12 seconds Gacha Mistplitter Reforged Bonus effect: crit damage +9.6%

Skill: gain a 12% elemental damage bonus for a character’s elemental type. At stacks one/two/three, elemental damage increases by a further 8/16/28%. Each stack has an individual duration and are gotten through normal attacks with elemental damage (duration five seconds), casting an elemental burst (duration ten seconds), or having less than 100% energy (disappears at full energy) Gacha Iron Sting Bonus effect: elemental mastery +36

Skill: dealing elemental damage increases all damage by 6% for six seconds. Max two stacks. Can occur every one second Forged via blacksmith

What are the best artifacts for Kazuha?

Hands down, the best artifact set you can equip Kazuha with is Viridescent Venerer. It’s undoubtedly his best support set, and the one he should use in most teams. It allows him to shred enemies’ elemental resistance to swirl attacks while also boosting his swirl damage by 60%, which enhances his performance as both a support and a sub-DPS.

In overload and electro-charged teams, you can mix things up and equip him with Thundering Fury, but this is a far more niche playstyle and more intended for players who are very familiar with how elemental reactions work. Feel free to experiment, though!

If you’re having trouble getting a full set of Viridescent Venerer early in the game, feel free to equip him with Gladiator’s Finale until you get a better set.

Artifact set Effect Viridescent Venerer Two equipped: Anemo damage is increased by 15%

Four equipped: Swirl damage is increased by 60%. Your opponent’s elemental resistance is decreased by 40% to the element infused in the swirl for ten seconds Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: Attack is increased by 18%

Four equipped: Normal attack is increased by 35%

Main stat and sub-stat recommendations

As mentioned above, when it comes to main artifact stats, you have two options depending on your Kazuha build and team comp. Generally, you want to primarily focus on elemental mastery to increase his swirl damage, as this is the main hinge of his kit.

However, in solo anemo teams, you realistically need at least 160% energy recharge, with that going up to 190% in teams that don’t use skills frequently or have low energy regeneration on skills. In order to reach this, you can substitute elemental mastery sand out for an energy recharge one to boost this stat if you’re not getting enough from your chosen weapon or sub-stats.

When it comes to substats, without any significant external attack buffs, you should always aim for energy recharge and attack% substats on artifacts with elemental mastery as their main stat. Alternatively, if you’ve got Genshin Impact’s Bennett on your team, you should aim for energy recharge and crit rate/crit damage on elemental mastery mainstat artifacts.

When it comes to artifacts that don’t have elemental mastery as their main stat, such as the feather, flower, and sands (if you’re using an energy recharge one), you should always focus on getting more elemental mastery.

Main stats:

Sands of Eon – elemental mastery or energy recharge

– elemental mastery or energy recharge Goblet of Eonothem – elemental mastery

– elemental mastery Circlet of logos – elemental master

Sub-stats:

Elemental mastery

Energy recharge

Attack%

Crit damage/crit rate (try to maintain a 2:1 ratio)

What are Genshin Impact Kazuha’s skills?

Here are all of Genshin Impact Kazuha’s skills and passives. His elemental skill is the bread-and-butter of his combat, as is offers crowd control, swirl reactions, and even some nice personal anemo damage through his following plunge attack.

Whether you should use the tap or hold variants of his skill depends on your team comp and the situation at the time. As a general rule of thumb, you should aim to use the hold version to group enemies and shred their resistance before switching to your DPS to use their elemental burst.

Alternatively, you can use the tap version in teams with faster rotations and a focus on quick-swap mechanics, as its duration is much shorter but it still packs a punch.

When it comes to his elemental burst, you should aim to pop that as soon as it’s off cooldown. Pretty much any time is a good time for Autumn Whirlwind, though you may want to be mindful of where you place it – it has a set AoE, so, naturally, you should try to get it to cover as many enemies as possible throughout its duration.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Garyu Bladework Normal: perform up to five strikes with Kazuha’s sword

Charged: consume stamina to perform two rapid strikes

Plunge: plunge from mid-air, dealing AoE damage on impace.

Plunge (Midare Ranzan): If Kazuha is in mid-air due to the effects of Chihayaburu (his elemental skill), his plunging damage converts to anemo damage, and he creates a wind tunnel that pulls enemies in Elemental skill: Chihayaburu Press: a rush of wind pulls enemies and objects towards Kazuha before launching enemies into the air, dealing anemo damage and lifting Kazuha up into a wind current

Hold: Kazuha charges up Chihayaburu, dealing anemo damage over a larger AoE than the press version Elemental burst: Kazuha Slash Deals AoE anemo damage and leaves behind an ‘Autumn Whirlwind’ that periodically deals AoE anemo damage. If the whirlwind comes into contact with cryo, electro, hydro, or pyro, it will deal additional elemental damage of that type

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Soumon Swordsmanship If Chihayaburu comes into contact with cryo/electro/hydro/pyro while being used, it absorbs the element. If Kazuha uses Midare Ranzan (a plunge attack during his skill) before the effect expires, it deals 200% additional damage of that elemental type Poetics of Fuubutsu Upon triggering swirl, Kazuha grants his teammates a 0.04% elemental damage boost for every point of elemental mastery he possesses for eight seconds Cloud Strider Decreases stamina consumption when sprinting by 20%

What are Genshin Impact Kazuha’s constellations?

When you pull more than one copy of Kazuha, you can unlock one of his six constellations. Here are all six of his constellations and their effects.

Constellation Effect C1: Scarlet Hills Chihayaburu’s cooldown is decreased by 10%. Kazuha Slash resets the cooldown of Chihayaburu C2: Yamaarashi Tailwind The Autumn Whirlwind also has the following effects: Kazuha’s elemental mastery is increased by 200. The elemental mastery of characters within the field is increased by 200. The effect of this constellation does not stack C3: Maple Monogatari Increases the level of Chihayaburu by three C4: Oozora Genpou When Kazuha’s energy is lower than 45, the following effects are applied: pressing or holding Chihayaburu regenerates three or four energy respectively. Kazuha regenerates two energy per second while gliding C5: Wisdom of Bansei Increases the level of Kazuha Slash by three C6: Crimson Momiji After using Chihayaburu or Kazuha Slash, Kazuha gains an anemo infusion for five seconds. Each point of elemental mastery will increase Kazuha’s normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 0.2%

What are Genshin Impact Kazuha’s ascension materials?

Here’s everything you need in order to fully ascend Kazuha. You can find sea ganoderma growing at the waters’ edge around the islands of Inazuma. The insignias, unsurprisingly, come from the treasure hoarder enemies, and you can get the marionette cores from the Maguu Kenki world boss.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One vayuda turquoise sliver, three sea ganoderma, three treasure hoarder insignia 40 40,000 Three vayuda turquoise fragment, two marionette core, ten sea ganoderma, 15 treasure hoarder insignia 50 60,000 Six vayuda turquoise fragment, four marionette core, 20 sea ganoderma, 12 silver raven insignia 60 80,000 Three vayuda turquoise chunk, eight marionette core, 30 sea ganoderma, 18 silver raven insignia 70 100,000 Six vayuda turquoise chunk, 12 marionette core, 45 sea ganoderma, 12 golden raven insignia 80 120,000 Six vayuda turquoise gemstone, 20 marionette core, 60 sea ganoderma, 24 golden raven insignia

What are Genshin Impact Kazuha’s talent materials?

You can upgrade each of Kazuha’s active skills to a maximum of level ten. Here’s everything you need to get one of them to max level.

The insignias are drops from treasure hoarder enemies, and you can earn the diligence talent books from the Taishan Mansion domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The gilded scales come from the Beneath the Dragon-Queller trounce domain.

Level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six treasure hoarder insignias, three teachings of diligence Three 17.5k Three silver raven insignias, two guide to diligence Four 25k Four silver raven insignias, four guides to diligence Five 30k Six silver raven insignias, six guides to diligence Six 37.5k Nine silver raven insignias, nine guides to diligence Seven 120k Four golden raven insignias, four philosophies of diligence, one gilded scale Eight 260k Six golden raven insignias, six philosophies of diligence, one gilded scale Nine 450k Nine golden raven insignia, 12 philosophies of diligence, two gilded scale Ten 700k 12 golden raven insignia, 16 philosophies of diligence, two gilded scale, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Kazuha team comps?

Kazuha is an extremely flexible and valuable unit that can fit into just about any team. His ability to swirl elements and shred elemental resistance makes him a great enabler, and his status as a Viridescent Venerer holder makes him a very valuable asset.

His low burst cost also makes him easier to fund than some of the characters he can replace. And, while Sucrose can sometimes offer more utility through her buffing capabilities, Kazuha’s grouping and personal damage can certainly be more valuable in some situations.

Essentially, Kazuha’s flexibility means that you can easily experiment with different line-ups to suit your personal preference. However, if you want a few examples, here are some of our favourite Kazuha teams. Click on the character icons in the table below to open their full build guide in a new tab.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Ganyu Kazuha Zhongli Bennett Childe Kazuha Xiangling Bennett Venti Kazuha Fischl Kokomi Ayaka Kazuha Rosaria Kokomi Raiden Kazuha Xingqiu Bennett

