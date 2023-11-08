Genshin Impact’s Jean is a five-star anemo sword wielder and the Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius. Tireless and dutiful, she’s a dedicated woman who works hard in everything she does, and, with a unique kit offering damage, healing, crowd control, and more, she’s a valuable asset to any roster. So let’s take a look at the best Genshin Jean build, featuring her best artifacts and weapons, skills, constellations, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Jean build?

Jean is a unique, five-star anemo bow wielder with the flexibility to fit multiple playstyles and roles. She’s capable of healing and supporting her allies, while also driving elemental reactions and dealing a decent amount of damage. You can choose to build and play your Jean in multiple ways, but her two most popular builds are anemo sub-DPS support, and elemental mastery ‘Sunfire’.

As an anemo sub-DPS support, her focus is to enable strong off-field and burst DPS units. She has low field time and fast cast times on her elemental skill and burst, allowing room for quickswap formations, and offers an extremely versatile support kit with crowd control, healing, and debuff cleansing capabilities. This build is also more flexible than Sunfire, allowing you to slot her into multiple comps. She has lower damage compared to other supports and brings less impactful buffs than other anemo units like Genshin Impact’s Kazuha and Genshin Impact’s Sucrose. However, with the addition of her healing (something both Kazuha and Sucrose lack), she can be extremely valuable for freeing up a slot in exchange for another damage dealer.

The elemental mastery loadout, most commonly known as ‘Sunfire’, is an interesting build that relies on combining Jean and Genshin Impact Bennett‘s elemental bursts to trigger pyro swirls. This dishes out some extremely strong damage, especially when paired with electro and hydro units for even more elemental interactions. Sunfire does have its limitations, though, as both Jean and Bennett require a lot of energy recharge in this build when not paired with Genshin Impact’s Raiden. It also, of course, relies on the use of Bennett, who is hotly contested across many team comps, and its playstyle requires you to stand within two circles, which can be quite restrictive against more mobile enemies.

What are the best Genshin Impact Jean weapons?

For anemo sub-DPS support Jean, Primordial Jade Cutter is the best-in-slot weapon, providing great flat attack and crit rate. Its passive also compliments her kit better than most other characters due to her high base HP. Alternatively, in this role, Jean’s best four-star weapon is Amenoma Kageuchi, which slashes her energy recharge requirements down dramatically.

For Sunfire Jean, Freedom-Sworn pulls into the lead due to its high elemental mastery and handy passive. Iron Sting is her best four-star option in this role, offering both elemental mastery and a nice boost to her personal damage.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Primordial Jade Cutter Bonus stat: crit rate

Skill: Increases HP by 20% and provides an attack bonus based on 1.2% of Jean’s max HP Weapon event gacha Mistsplitter Reforged Bonus stat: crit damage

Skill: Gain a 12% elemental damage bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack levels one/two/three, Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides an 8/16/28% elemental damage bonus for Jean’s elemental type. Jean obtains one stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem in each of the following scenarios: normal attack deals elemental damage (stack lasts five seconds), casting elemental burst (stack lasts ten seconds); energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently Weapon event gacha Freedom-Sworn Bonus stat: elemental mastery

Skill: A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds.

Increases damage by 10%. When Jean triggers elemental reactions, she gains a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 seconds and can trigger even if Jean is not on the field. When you possess two Sigils of Rebellion, you consume all of them and all nearby party members obtain “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” for 12 seconds.

“Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” increases normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 16% and increases attack by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Rebellion for 20 seconds.

Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement,” buffs of the same type will not stack Weapon event gacha Amenoma Kageuchi Bonus stat: attack

Skill: After casting an elemental skill, gain one Succession Seed. This effect can trigger once every five seconds. The Succession Seed lasts for 30 seconds. Up to three Succession Seeds may exist simultaneously. After using an elemental burst, all Succession Seeds are consumed and after two seconds, Jean regenerates six energy for each seed consumed Forging Iron Sting Bonus stat: elemental mastery

Skill: Dealing elemental damage increases all damage by 6% for six seconds. Max two stacks, can only occur once every second Forging

What are the best Genshin Impact Jean artifacts?

Viridescent Venerer is the best set for both of Jean’s builds. It doesn’t boost her personal damage as much as other sets, but the resistance shred it offers gives a substantial increase to the whole team.

Alternatively, if there’s already an anemo character on her team with the four-piece VV set already equipped, you can combine two pieces of VV with two pieces of an attack set like Gladiator’s Finale or Shimenawa’s Reminiscence. However, this is a less flexible kit as it does require that extra anemo VV user to appear in each of her comps, so we generally advise against it.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Viridescent Venerer Two equipped: anemo damage +15%

Two equipped: increases swirl damage by 60%, and decreases opponent’s elemental resistance to the element infused in the swirl by 40% for ten seconds Valley of Remembrance in Windwail Highland, near the Dawn Winery, Mondstadt Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: increases Jean’s normal attack damage by 35% if she uses a sword, claymore, or polearm World and weekly bosses, Gladiator’s Finale artifact strongboxes, and Adventure rank-up and journal rewards Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: when using an elemental skill with 15 or more energy, you lose 15 energy and gain 50% normal/charge/plunging attack damage for ten seconds. This effect won’t trigger again during that duration Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma

Artifact stat recommendations

Anemo sub-DPS support Jean main stats:

Sands: attack% or energy recharge

attack% or energy recharge Goblet: anemo damage bonus

anemo damage bonus Circlet: crit rate or crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio overall)

Anemo sub-DPS support Jean sub-stats:

Energy recharge to requirement (140-160%)

Crit rate/crit damage

Attack%

Elemental mastery

Flat attack

Sunfire Jean main stats

Sands: elemental mastery or energy recharge

elemental mastery or energy recharge Goblet: elemental mastery

elemental mastery Circlet: elemental mastery

Sunfire Jean sub-stats

Elemental mastery

Energy recharge

Crit rate/crit damage

Attack%

Attack

What are Genshin Impact Jean’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Favonius Bladework Normal: Performs up to five strikes

Charged: Consumes stamina to launch enemies into the air

Plunging: Deals AoE damage on impact with the ground

Elemental skill: Gale Blade Press: Launches enemies in an aimed direction and deals AoE anemo damage

Hold: Consumes stamina to pull enemies towards Jean

Elemental burst: Dandelion Breeze Launches surrounding enemies and deals AoE damage while regenerating HP for all party members. A Dandelion Field continuously regenerates HP for one ally and gives them the anemo attribute. It also deals anemo damage to enemies entering or exiting the battlefield

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Wind Companion Normal attacks have a 50% chance to regenerate HP equal to 15% of Jean’s attack for all party members Let the Wind Lead Regenerates 20% of Dandelion Breeze’s energy cost on use Continuous Improvement When you cook a perfect dish with restorative effects, there is a 12% chance to obtain double the product

What are Genshin Impact Jean’s constellations?

You can level up Jean’s constellations by using the Stella Fortuna you obtain when receiving a duplicate Jean while making a wish.

Constellation Effect C1: Spiraling Tempest The pulling speed of Gale Blade is increased after holding for more than one second, damage dealt is also boosted by 40% C2: People’s Aegis When Jean picks up an elemental orb or particle, all party members have their movement and attack speed increased by 15% for 15 seconds C3: When the West Wind Arises Increases the level of Dandelion Breeze by three, up to a max level of 15 C4: Lands of Dandelion All enemies within the dandelion field have their anemo resistance decreased by 40%. C5: Outbursting Gust Increases the level of Gale Blade by three, up to a max level of 15 C6: Lion’s Fang, Fair Protector of Mondstadt Incoming damage is decreased by 35% within the dandelion field. Upon leaving the field, this effect lasts for three attacks or ten seconds

What are Genshin Impact Jean’s ascension materials?

You’re going to need a lot of Dandelion Seeds in order to ascend Jean all the way, so make sure you save any you find along the way!

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One vayuda turquoise sliver, three dandelion seeds, three damaged masks 40 40k Three vayuda turquoise fragment, two hurricane seeds, ten dandelion deeds, 15 damaged masks 50 60k Six vayuda turquoise fragment, four hurricane seeds, 20 dandelion seeds, 12 stained masks 60 80k Three vayuda turquoise chunk, eight hurricane seeds, 30 dandelion seeds, 18 stained masks 70 100k Six vayuda turquoise chunk, 12 hurricane seeds, 45 dandelion seeds, 12 ominous masks 80 120k Six vayuda turquoise gemstone, 20 hurricane seeds, 60 dandelion seeds, 24 ominous masks

What are Genshin Impact Jean’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Jean’s talents to level ten. Prepare to fight Dvalin a lot of times if you want to max her out.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six damaged mask, three teachings of resistance Three 17.5k Three stained mask, two guide to resistance Four 25k Four stained mask, four guide to resistance Five 30k Six stained mask, six guide to resistance Six 37.5k Nine stained mask, nine guide to resistance Seven 120k Four ominous mask, four philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s plume Eight 260k Six ominous mask, six philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s plume Nine 450k Nine ominous mask, 12 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s plume Ten 700k 12 ominous mask, 16 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s plume, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Jean team comps?

Jean’s support and sub-dps capabilities can fit into a variety of team comps, creating plenty of elemental reaction possibilities and consistent healing. She pairs well with other powerful anemo damage dealers like Genshin Impact Wanderer and Genshin Impact Xiao, especially if you have enough Viridescent Venerer sets to go around.

Here’s an example of a strong Jean team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Jean Xiao Albedo Zhongli

