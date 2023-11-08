Genshin Impact’s Jean is a five-star anemo sword wielder and the Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius. Tireless and dutiful, she’s a dedicated woman who works hard in everything she does, and, with a unique kit offering damage, healing, crowd control, and more, she’s a valuable asset to any roster. So let’s take a look at the best Genshin Jean build, featuring her best artifacts and weapons, skills, constellations, and more.
Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Jean.
What’s the best Genshin Impact Jean build?
Jean is a unique, five-star anemo bow wielder with the flexibility to fit multiple playstyles and roles. She’s capable of healing and supporting her allies, while also driving elemental reactions and dealing a decent amount of damage. You can choose to build and play your Jean in multiple ways, but her two most popular builds are anemo sub-DPS support, and elemental mastery ‘Sunfire’.
As an anemo sub-DPS support, her focus is to enable strong off-field and burst DPS units. She has low field time and fast cast times on her elemental skill and burst, allowing room for quickswap formations, and offers an extremely versatile support kit with crowd control, healing, and debuff cleansing capabilities. This build is also more flexible than Sunfire, allowing you to slot her into multiple comps. She has lower damage compared to other supports and brings less impactful buffs than other anemo units like Genshin Impact’s Kazuha and Genshin Impact’s Sucrose. However, with the addition of her healing (something both Kazuha and Sucrose lack), she can be extremely valuable for freeing up a slot in exchange for another damage dealer.
The elemental mastery loadout, most commonly known as ‘Sunfire’, is an interesting build that relies on combining Jean and Genshin Impact Bennett‘s elemental bursts to trigger pyro swirls. This dishes out some extremely strong damage, especially when paired with electro and hydro units for even more elemental interactions. Sunfire does have its limitations, though, as both Jean and Bennett require a lot of energy recharge in this build when not paired with Genshin Impact’s Raiden. It also, of course, relies on the use of Bennett, who is hotly contested across many team comps, and its playstyle requires you to stand within two circles, which can be quite restrictive against more mobile enemies.
What are the best Genshin Impact Jean weapons?
For anemo sub-DPS support Jean, Primordial Jade Cutter is the best-in-slot weapon, providing great flat attack and crit rate. Its passive also compliments her kit better than most other characters due to her high base HP. Alternatively, in this role, Jean’s best four-star weapon is Amenoma Kageuchi, which slashes her energy recharge requirements down dramatically.
For Sunfire Jean, Freedom-Sworn pulls into the lead due to its high elemental mastery and handy passive. Iron Sting is her best four-star option in this role, offering both elemental mastery and a nice boost to her personal damage.
|Weapon
|Effect
|How to obtain
|Primordial Jade Cutter
|Bonus stat: crit rate
Skill: Increases HP by 20% and provides an attack bonus based on 1.2% of Jean’s max HP
|Weapon event gacha
|Mistsplitter Reforged
|Bonus stat: crit damage
Skill: Gain a 12% elemental damage bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack levels one/two/three, Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides an 8/16/28% elemental damage bonus for Jean’s elemental type. Jean obtains one stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem in each of the following scenarios: normal attack deals elemental damage (stack lasts five seconds), casting elemental burst (stack lasts ten seconds); energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently
|Weapon event gacha
|Freedom-Sworn
|Bonus stat: elemental mastery
Skill: A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds.
Increases damage by 10%. When Jean triggers elemental reactions, she gains a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 seconds and can trigger even if Jean is not on the field. When you possess two Sigils of Rebellion, you consume all of them and all nearby party members obtain “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” for 12 seconds.
“Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” increases normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 16% and increases attack by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Rebellion for 20 seconds.
Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement,” buffs of the same type will not stack
|Weapon event gacha
|Amenoma Kageuchi
|Bonus stat: attack
Skill: After casting an elemental skill, gain one Succession Seed. This effect can trigger once every five seconds. The Succession Seed lasts for 30 seconds. Up to three Succession Seeds may exist simultaneously. After using an elemental burst, all Succession Seeds are consumed and after two seconds, Jean regenerates six energy for each seed consumed
|Forging
|Iron Sting
|Bonus stat: elemental mastery
Skill: Dealing elemental damage increases all damage by 6% for six seconds. Max two stacks, can only occur once every second
|Forging
What are the best Genshin Impact Jean artifacts?
Viridescent Venerer is the best set for both of Jean’s builds. It doesn’t boost her personal damage as much as other sets, but the resistance shred it offers gives a substantial increase to the whole team.
Alternatively, if there’s already an anemo character on her team with the four-piece VV set already equipped, you can combine two pieces of VV with two pieces of an attack set like Gladiator’s Finale or Shimenawa’s Reminiscence. However, this is a less flexible kit as it does require that extra anemo VV user to appear in each of her comps, so we generally advise against it.
|Artifact set
|Effect
|How to obtain
|Viridescent Venerer
|Two equipped: anemo damage +15%
Two equipped: increases swirl damage by 60%, and decreases opponent’s elemental resistance to the element infused in the swirl by 40% for ten seconds
|Valley of Remembrance in Windwail Highland, near the Dawn Winery, Mondstadt
|Gladiator’s Finale
|Two equipped: attack +18%
Four equipped: increases Jean’s normal attack damage by 35% if she uses a sword, claymore, or polearm
|World and weekly bosses, Gladiator’s Finale artifact strongboxes, and Adventure rank-up and journal rewards
|Shimenawa’s Reminiscence
|Two equipped: attack +18%
Four equipped: when using an elemental skill with 15 or more energy, you lose 15 energy and gain 50% normal/charge/plunging attack damage for ten seconds. This effect won’t trigger again during that duration
|Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma
Artifact stat recommendations
Anemo sub-DPS support Jean main stats:
- Sands: attack% or energy recharge
- Goblet: anemo damage bonus
- Circlet: crit rate or crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio overall)
Anemo sub-DPS support Jean sub-stats:
- Energy recharge to requirement (140-160%)
- Crit rate/crit damage
- Attack%
- Elemental mastery
- Flat attack
Sunfire Jean main stats
- Sands: elemental mastery or energy recharge
- Goblet: elemental mastery
- Circlet: elemental mastery
Sunfire Jean sub-stats
- Elemental mastery
- Energy recharge
- Crit rate/crit damage
- Attack%
- Attack
What are Genshin Impact Jean’s abilities?
Active skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Normal attack: Favonius Bladework
|Normal: Performs up to five strikes
Charged: Consumes stamina to launch enemies into the air
Plunging: Deals AoE damage on impact with the ground
|Elemental skill: Gale Blade
|Press: Launches enemies in an aimed direction and deals AoE anemo damage
Hold: Consumes stamina to pull enemies towards Jean
|Elemental burst: Dandelion Breeze
|Launches surrounding enemies and deals AoE damage while regenerating HP for all party members. A Dandelion Field continuously regenerates HP for one ally and gives them the anemo attribute. It also deals anemo damage to enemies entering or exiting the battlefield
Passive skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Wind Companion
|Normal attacks have a 50% chance to regenerate HP equal to 15% of Jean’s attack for all party members
|Let the Wind Lead
|Regenerates 20% of Dandelion Breeze’s energy cost on use
|Continuous Improvement
|When you cook a perfect dish with restorative effects, there is a 12% chance to obtain double the product
What are Genshin Impact Jean’s constellations?
You can level up Jean’s constellations by using the Stella Fortuna you obtain when receiving a duplicate Jean while making a wish.
|Constellation
|Effect
|C1: Spiraling Tempest
|The pulling speed of Gale Blade is increased after holding for more than one second, damage dealt is also boosted by 40%
|C2: People’s Aegis
|When Jean picks up an elemental orb or particle, all party members have their movement and attack speed increased by 15% for 15 seconds
|C3: When the West Wind Arises
|Increases the level of Dandelion Breeze by three, up to a max level of 15
|C4: Lands of Dandelion
|All enemies within the dandelion field have their anemo resistance decreased by 40%.
|C5: Outbursting Gust
|Increases the level of Gale Blade by three, up to a max level of 15
|C6: Lion’s Fang, Fair Protector of Mondstadt
|Incoming damage is decreased by 35% within the dandelion field. Upon leaving the field, this effect lasts for three attacks or ten seconds
What are Genshin Impact Jean’s ascension materials?
You’re going to need a lot of Dandelion Seeds in order to ascend Jean all the way, so make sure you save any you find along the way!
|Required level
|Mora
|Materials
|20
|20k
|One vayuda turquoise sliver, three dandelion seeds, three damaged masks
|40
|40k
|Three vayuda turquoise fragment, two hurricane seeds, ten dandelion deeds, 15 damaged masks
|50
|60k
|Six vayuda turquoise fragment, four hurricane seeds, 20 dandelion seeds, 12 stained masks
|60
|80k
|Three vayuda turquoise chunk, eight hurricane seeds, 30 dandelion seeds, 18 stained masks
|70
|100k
|Six vayuda turquoise chunk, 12 hurricane seeds, 45 dandelion seeds, 12 ominous masks
|80
|120k
|Six vayuda turquoise gemstone, 20 hurricane seeds, 60 dandelion seeds, 24 ominous masks
What are Genshin Impact Jean’s talent materials?
Here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Jean’s talents to level ten. Prepare to fight Dvalin a lot of times if you want to max her out.
|Talent level
|Mora
|Materials
|Two
|12.5k
|Six damaged mask, three teachings of resistance
|Three
|17.5k
|Three stained mask, two guide to resistance
|Four
|25k
|Four stained mask, four guide to resistance
|Five
|30k
|Six stained mask, six guide to resistance
|Six
|37.5k
|Nine stained mask, nine guide to resistance
|Seven
|120k
|Four ominous mask, four philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s plume
|Eight
|260k
|Six ominous mask, six philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s plume
|Nine
|450k
|Nine ominous mask, 12 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s plume
|Ten
|700k
|12 ominous mask, 16 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s plume, one crown of insight
What are the best Genshin Impact Jean team comps?
Jean’s support and sub-dps capabilities can fit into a variety of team comps, creating plenty of elemental reaction possibilities and consistent healing. She pairs well with other powerful anemo damage dealers like Genshin Impact Wanderer and Genshin Impact Xiao, especially if you have enough Viridescent Venerer sets to go around.
Here’s an example of a strong Jean team comp:
That’s everything you need to know in order to master Genshin Impact’s Jean. If you want to get to grips with Hoyoverse’s newest game, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes and Honkai Star Rail tier list. We also have build guides for Honkai Star Rail’s Argenti, Honkai Star Rail’s Topaz, and Honkai Star Rail’s Seele.