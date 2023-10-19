Genshin Impact Kokomi build, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact’s Kokomi is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island, and has just as much of a presence on the battlefield as she does behind the strategy table. This stunning pastel princess is a five-star hydro character, and also happens to be one of the best healers in the game. So let’s dive deep into our Genshin Kokomi build, as we look at her best artifacts, weapons, team comps, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Kokomi build?

Genshin Impact’s Kokomi is a five-star hydro catalyst wielder with a very unique kit that allows her to fill three different roles effectively. Her burst damage makes her a strong DPS, her consistent hydro application and Bake Kurage turret are great for support or sub-DPS roles, and she has a brilliant healing output that can sustain her whole team. Of course, she’s most suited to the healer role, but she still has plenty of versatility depending on how you build her.

One of the most divisive features in Kokomi is her passive, Flawless Strategy, which gives her -100% crit rate in exchange for an additional 25% healing bonus. While this does reduce her raw damage capacity, it does increase her value as a healer and makes her much easier to build as you don’t need to worry about balancing her two crit stats.

In short, when it comes to picking the best build for Kokomi, we recommend one of two routes. First, you can build her as a pure hydro support with a focus on healing – her skills allow her to outheal most characters in this role and can help you keep your team alive in most situations.

Alternatively, you can use her as a main burst DPS, making the most of her hydro application and decent damage output. While her AoE damage may be lacking, her ability to heal while also dishing out damage means you can fill the other slots in your team with sub-DPS and utility-based supports like buffers or shielders to maximise her potential.

What’s the best weapon for Kokomi?

There are different weapon recommendations depending on which role you want your Kokomi to play in battle. Kokomi’s signature five-star weapon Everlasting Moonglow is her best in slot regardless of role, as it boosts her healing, attack damage, and energy recharge.

For a support build, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers is the second-best option, especially at R5. Prototype Amber is also a strong option for both main burst DPS and support builds, as it helps Kokomi regenerate energy faster, and also helps heal her team quicker.

Weapon Description How to obtain Everlasting Moonglow Base stat: HP

Skill: increases healing bonus by 10%. Also increases normal attack damage by 1% of Kokomi’s max HP. After using an elemental burst, normal attacks that hit opponents restore 0.6 energy for 12 seconds (you can restore energy this way once every 0.1 seconds) Gacha Prototype Amber Base stat: HP

Skill: regenerate four energy every two seconds for six seconds after using an elemental burst. Additionally, all party members regenerate 4% HP every two seconds for this duration Forge via blacksmith Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers Base stat: HP

Skill: when you switch characters, increases the attack of the new character taking to the field by 24% for ten seconds. This effect only occurs every 20 seconds Gacha

What are the best artifacts for Kokomi?

Ocean-Hued Clam is a brilliant option for Kokomi, both when healing and dishing out DPS, as the foam that accumulates healed HP deals some nasty damage when it explodes. With Kokomi’s persistent heal application from both Kurage’s Oath and Neireid’s Ascension, and its cooldown sitting at only 3.5 seconds, the foam bubble is active almost constantly, even when you switch Kokomi out.

On the other hand, Heart of Depth is a great artifact set for Kokomi, as it boosts your all-important hydro damage at two pieces, and, at four pieces, it increases your normal and charged attack damage after you use an elemental skill. Thanks to Kokomi’s passives, this helps both your DPS and your healing.

Artifact Description Where to get Ocean-Hued Clam Two pieces: healing bonus +15%

Four pieces: upon healing a party member, a foam appears, accumulating healed HP for three seconds. The foam then explodes and deals 90% of the HP healed as damage to nearby enemies. Max accumulated healing is 30,000 HP, including over-heal. There can only be one foam active, but it remains even if the character leaves the field. Foam cooldown is 3.5 seconds Slumbering Court domain in Fort Hiraumi, on Seirai Island Heart of Depth Two pieces: hydro damage bonus +15%

Four pieces: after using an elemental skill, your normal attack and charged attack damage is increased by 30% for 15 seconds Peak of Vindagnyr domain on Dragonspine, in Mondstadt Tenacity of Milelith Two pieces: HP +20%

Four pieces: when an elemental skill hits an opponent, the attack of all nearby party members increases by 20% and their shield strength increases by 30% for three seconds. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 seconds, even when the equipping character is not on the field Ridge Watch domain on Bishui Plain, Liyue

Artifact stat priorities

When picking artifacts for Kokomi, you should prioritise these stats.

Main stats:

Sands: HP%

HP% Goblet: hydro damage bonus

hydro damage bonus Circlet: healing bonus or HP%

Sub-stats:

HP%

Attak%

Energy recharge

Elemental mastery

What are Genshin Impact Kokomi’s abilities?

Here are all of Genshin Impact Kokomi’s skills and talents. In combat, we generally advise against using her charged attacks frequently as they consume her stamina too quickly. However, charged attacks can be useful for a bit of extra hydro application and AoE damage, or if you’re trying to break enemy shields.

In terms of standard attack rotations, her bread-and-butter combo is two normal attacks and a dash, or three normal attacks and a dash if you have her at C1 or higher. If you’re in a situation that requires a bit more hydro application, you can switch out the dash for a charged attack.

The Bake Kurage that Kokomi summons through her skill remains on-field, healing nearby allies and dishing out hydro application even when Kokomi isn’t on-field. However, her elemental burst dispels if she leaves the field. As such, you should aim to bring Kokomi back to the field to refresh her skill as soon as possible after the Bake Kurage expires, and be sure to line up all the other elemental application you require before using her burst to ensure she can make the most of those elemental reactions and her enhanced normal attacks.

Active skills:

Skill Description Normal attack: The Shape of Water Normal: perform up to three consecutive attacks in the form of swimming fish, dealing hydro damage

Charged: consume a certain amount of stamina to deal AoE hydro damage after a short casting time

Plunging: plunge towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in your path. Deal AoE hydro damage upon impact with the ground Elemental skill: Kurage’s Oath Summon a Bake Kurage created from water that can heal your allies. Using this skill applies the wet status to Kokomi. Bake Kurage deals hydro damage to surrounding opponents and heals nearby active characters at fixed intervals. This healing is based on Kokomi’s max HP Elemental burst: Neireid’s Ascension The might of Watatsumi descends, dealing hydro damage to surrounding opponents, before robing Kokomi in a ceremonial garment made from the waters of Sangonomiya. In the Ceremonial garment, Kokomi’s normal attack, charged attack, and Bake Kurage damage increase based on her max HP. When her normal and charged attacks hit opponents, Kokomi restores HP for all nearby party members based on her max HP. Also increases Kokomi’s resistance to interruption and allows her to walk on the water’s surface. The effects of the robe clear if she leaves the field

Passive skills:

Skill Description Tamanooya’s Casket If Kokomi’s Bake Kurage is on the field when she uses Nereid’s Ascension, the Bake Kurage’s duration refreshes Song of Pearls While donning the ceremonial garment created by Nereid’s Ascension, the normal and charged attack damage bonus Kokomi gains increases by 15% of her healing bonus Princess of Watatsumi Decreases the swimming stamina consumption of all party members by 20%. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the same effect Flawless Strategy Kokomi has a 25% healing bonus, but -100% crit rate

What are Genshin Impact Kokomi’s constellations?

If you pull more than one copy of Kokomi, you can unlock one of her six constellations. Here are each of the constellations and the effect they provide.

Constellation Effect C1: At Water’s Edge While donning the ceremonial garment from Nereid’s Ascension, the final normal attack in Kokomi’s combo unleashes a swimming fish, dealing 30% of her max HP as hydro damage. This damage is not considered as normal attack damage C2: The Clouds Like Waves Rippling Kokomi gains healing bonuses for low-health allies. For Kurage’s oath, Bake Kurage heals an additional 4.5% of Kokomi’s max HP to allies with 50% or less HP, and for Nereid’s Ascension normal and charged attacks, she heals an additional 0.6% of her max HP to allies with 50% or less HP C3: The Moon, A Ship O’er Seas Increases the level of Nereid’s Ascension by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C4: The Moon Overlooks the Waters While donning the ceremonial garment from Nereid’s Ascension, Kokomi’s normal attack speed increases by 10%, and normal attacks that hit opponents restore 0.8 of her energy. This effect can occur once every 0.2 seconds C5: All Streams Flow to the Sea Increases the level of Kurage’s Oath by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C6: Sango Isshin While donning the ceremonial garment from Nereid’s Ascension, Kokomi’s gains a 40% hydro damage bonus for four seconds when her normal and charged attacks heal (or would heal) any party member with 80% or more HP

What are Genshin Impact Kokomi’s ascension materials?

Here are all the materials you need in order to increase Kokomi to max level. You can find sango pearls in clams around Watatsumi Island, and the spectral materials are drops from the spectre enemies in Inazuma. The dew of repudiation materials come from the Hydro Hypostasis boss located in Suigetsu Pool on Watatsumi Island.

Required level Moira Materials 20 20,000 One varunda lazurite sliver, three sango pearls, three spectral husks 40 40,000 Three varunda lazurite fragments, ten sango pearls, two dew of repudiation, 15 spectral husks 50 60,000 Six varunda lazurite fragment, 20 sango pearls, four dew of repudiation, 12 spectral heart 60 80,000 Three varunda lazurite chunks, 30 sango pearls, eight dew of repudiation, 12 spectral nucleus 70 100,000 Six varunda lazurite chunk, 45 sango pearl, 12 dew repudiation, 12 spectral nucleus 80 120,000 Six varunada lazurite gemstone, 60 sango pearls, 20 dew of repudiation, 24 spectral nucleus

What are Genshin Impact Kokomi’s talent materials?

You can level up Kokomi’s normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst each to a maximum of level ten. Here are all the materials you need to get one of her talents up to max level.

As with her ascension materials, the spectral drops come from Inazuma’s spectre enemies. You can get the transience talent books from the Violet Court domain on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday, and the hellfire butterfly drops are a reward from the Genshin Impact’s La Signora weekly boss battle.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Three teachings of transience, six spectral husk Three 17.5k Two guide to transience, three spectral heart Four 25k Four guide to transience, four spectral heart Five 30k Six guide to transience, six spectral heart Six 37.5k Nine guide to transience, nine spectral heart Seven 120k Four philosophies of transience, four spectral nucleus, one hellfire butterfly Eight 260k Six philosophies of transience, six spectral nucleus, one hellfire butterfly Nine 450k 12 philosophies of transience, nine spectral nucleus, two hellfire butterfly Ten 700k 16 philosophies of transience, 12 spectral nucleus, two hellfire butterfly, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Kokomi team comps?

Kokomi can be a valuable asset to pretty much any team due to her effective healing and flexible kit. She works very well in freeze teams alongside cryo DPS like Ganyu and Ayaka, and fairs just as well in taser teams when paired up with characters like Fischl, Beidou, or Kuki. With the rise of hyperbloom teams, she can also be a great combined support and reaction driver alongside Raiden and Nahida.

Here are a few examples of some great team comps that work really well for Kokomi. Click on the character icons to see their full guides, too.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Kokomi Ayaka Shenhe Kazuha Kokomi Ganyu Rosaria Venti Kokomi Fischl Kazuha Beidou Kokomi Nahida Raiden Yelan

That’s all we have on Genshin Impact’s Kokomi. For more Hoyo fun, prepare to set out on an interstellar adventure with our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Honkai Star Rail events guides.