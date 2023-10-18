Genshin Impact Ayaka build, relics, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact’s Ayaka is a five-star cryo sword wielder, heralded as one of the best DPS characters in the game. She and her brother Ayato are members of the prestigious Kamisato clan, and their names are well-known across the nation of Inazuma. So let’s take a look at this graceful girl and how to best harness her power in our Genshin Impact Ayaka build guide, featuring her best artifacts, weapons, team comps, and more.

Here’s everything in our best Genshin Impact Ayaka build:

What is the best Genshin Impact Ayaka build?

Heralded as one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact, Ayaka is a powerful cryo sword wielder capable of taking down just about any enemy that gets in her path.

Her simple playstyle and amazing burst potential make her a powerful unit for any player looking for that extra oomph in battle. She has respectable energy generation, great cryo application, and she doesn’t rely on any specific units in order to shine – meaning her team comps are pretty flexible.

If you’re not a fan of alternate sprint animations, you may struggle to get used to her – but her ability to apply cryo after sprinting makes for very little downtime in her cryo application, which can be a truly forgiving asset during cooldowns or if your rotations go awry.

Her front-loaded damage also makes her a great option in quickswap teams, as you can whip her out and nuke the enemies with a massive, icy blast, then switch to someone else to make the most of the tasty elemental reactions she set up.

Basically, Ayaka is best girl, and most players will get some great use out of her. Plus, she’s really cute – come on, didn’t you see her little fan dance?

What are the best Genshin Impact Ayaka weapons?

The best weapon for Ayaka is her signature sword, Mistsplitter Reforged, as it’s tailored to her kit and she can make full use of its passive. But, if you don’t have the wishes to splash on a limited five-star banner, don’t fret – surprisingly, the craftable weapon Amenoma Kageuchi is an amazing option too, especially at R5, as it cuts down her energy recharge requirements by roughly 40%.

For a more in-depth look at how each of the different swords size up, check out the weapon choices section of the KeqingMains Ayaka guide.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Mistsplitter Reforged Base stat: crit damage

Skill: the wielder gains a 12% elemental damage bonus for all elements and received the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides a 8/16/28% elemental damage bonus for the wielder’s elemental type. The character obtains one stack of Mistplitter’s Emblem under the following conditions: their normal attack deals elemental damage (stack lasts five seconds)

after they use their elemental burst (stack lasts ten seconds)

when their energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when their energy is full)

Each stack’s duration is counted independently. Gacha Amenoma Kageuchi Base stat: attack

Skill: after the wielder uses an elemental skill, they gain one Succession Seed. This effect can trigger once every five seconds, and each seed lasts for 30 seconds. Up to three Succession Seeds may exist simultaneously. After the wielder uses their elemental burst, they consume all Succession Seeds. Then, after two seconds, the wielder regenerates six energy for each seed they consumed Gacha

What are the best Genshin Impact Ayaka artifacts?

Without a doubt, Blizzard Strayer is Ayaka’s best artifact set in most situations. It increases not only her cryo damage, but her crit rate when attacking frozen or cryo-affected characters, essentially boosting and complimenting the cryo resonance bonus. Even if she’s not on a freeze team, the benefits of this set are pretty hard to beat for our sweet gal.

Alternatively, you can mix two pieces of Blizzard Strayer with two pieces of an attack set, like Gladiator’s Finale or Noblesse Oblige, which does boost her overall attack by about 20%. However, it’s pretty tough to find pieces with sub-stats that outdo the benefit of a full set of Blizzard Strayer, whereas you find that additional 20% attack through sub-stats pretty easily.

For more info on the different artifact sets and how they work, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact artifacts guide.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Blizzard Strayer Two equipped: +15% cryo damage bonus

Four equipped: increases the equipping character’s crit rate by 20% when they attack an enemy affected by cryo. Their crit rate increases by an additional 20% if the enemy is frozen Peak of Vindagnyr domain, Dragonspine Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: increases attack by 18%

Four equipped: increases normal attack by 35% if the wielder uses a sword, claymore, or polearm Artifact strongboxes, world rewards, etc.

Artifact stat recommendations

If you’re looking for a truly accurate portrayal of what stats and sub-stats you should focus on, you should use the Genshin Optimizer tool. However, as a general rule, here are our recommendations.

Main stats

Sands: attack%

attack% Goblet: cryo damage

cryo damage Circlet: crit damage or attack%

Sub-stats

Energy recharge (aim for roughly 140% for team flexibility, 110% if you’re using Anemona Kaguechi)

Crit damage

Attack%

Crit rate

What are Genshin Impact Ayaka’s skills?

Here are all of Ayaka’s skills. Through her alternate sprint and front-loaded kit, she’s pretty flexible, and it’s quite easy to set up her skill and burst.

The main thing you need to master when it comes to Ayaka’s playstyle is lining up her elemental burst properly, as that is her main damage dealer. For the optimal outcome, you also need to grips with how to manage energy across your entire team so that you can get Ayaka’s burst up as quickly as possible, while still allowing her allies enough energy to buff her and set up elemental reactions beforehand.

Above all, you need to ensure that you buff her before she uses her burst – then, position yourself to make sure that her burst can hit as many enemies as possible before you let it rip. If you struggle with this, pairing her up with an anemo character that has grouping capabilities like Sucrose, Venti, or Kazuha is super handy – more on that in the team comp section later.

If you fancy diving a little deeper into meta and mechanics, take a look at Keqingmains’ tips on mastering Ayaka’s playstyle.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Kamisato Art: Kabuki Normal: perform up to five strikes

Charged: consume stamina to unleash a stream of sword ki

Plunge: plunge from mid-air to strike the ground, dealing AoE damage on impact

Elemental skill: Kamisato Art: Hyouka Ayaka summons blooming ice, then launches nearby enemies and deals AoE cryo damage Alternate sprint: Kamisato Art: Senho Ayaka hides within a stream of sleet that moves as she does. In this form, Ayaka moves at high speed on water. When she reappears, she deals cryo damage in a small AoE, and her normal attack damage temporarily converts to cryo damage Elemental burst: Kamisato Art: Soumetsu Ayaka gathers frost with her fan and sword to create a snowstorm that advances forward and deals cryo damage over time to all enemies in its path. When it stops moving, the snowstorm bursts, dealing AoE cryo damage

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Fruits of Shinsa Ayaka has a 10% chance to receive double the product when crafting weapon ascension materials Kanten Senmyou Blessing The cryo application at the end of Kamisato Art: Senho restores ten stamina and gives Ayaka an 18% cryo damage bonus for ten seconds

Amatsumi Kunitsumi Sanctification After Ayaka uses Kamisato Art: Hyouka, her normal and charged attacks deal 30% more damage for six seconds

What are Genshin Impact Ayaka’s constellations?

Here’s everything you need to know about Ayaka’s constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: Snowswept Sakura When Ayaka’s normal or charged attacks deal cryo damage, there’s a 50% chance of decreasing the cooldown of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by 0.3 seconds. This can only occur once every 0.1 seconds C2: Blizzard Blade Seki no To Casting Kamisato Art: Soumetsu unleashes two smaller snowstorms, each dealing 20% of the original storm’s damage C3: Frostbloom Kamifubuki Increases the level of Kamisato Art: Soumetsu by three C4: Ebb and Flow Opponents damaged by Kamisato Art: Soumetsu’s, snowstorm will have their defence decreased by 30% for six seconds C5: Blossom Cloud Irutsuki Increases the level of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by three C6: Dance of Suigetsu Ayaka gains Usurahi Butou every ten seconds, this increases her charged attack damage by 298%. The buff is cleared 0.5 seconds after the charged attack hits=, after which the timer will reset

What are Genshin Impact Ayaka’s ascension materials?

In order to get Ayaka all the way up to level 90, you need to gather certain materials to ascend her at specific points. Here are all of Ayaka’s ascension materials.

You can collect the sakura blooms by using an electro character to hit the clouds of pink petals around Inazuma. The handguards come from the Inazuman nobushi and kairagi enemies, and you can get the perpetual heart materials from the Perpetual Mechanical Array world boss.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One shivada jade sliver, three sakura bloom, three old handguard 40 40,000 Three shivada jade fragment, ten sakura bloom, two perpetual heart, 12 kageuchi handguard 50 60,000 Six shivada jade fragment, 20 sakura bloom, four perpetual heart, 12 kageuchi handguard 60 80,000 Three shivada jade chunk, 30 sakura bloom, eight perpetual heart, 18 kageuchi handguard 70 100,000 Six shivada jade chunk, 45 sakura bloom, 12 perpetual heart, 12 famed handguard 80 120,000 Six shivada jade gemstone, 60 sakura bloom, 20 perpetual heart, 24 famed handguard

What are Genshin Impact Ayaka’s talent materials?

As with any other character, you can level Genshin Ayaka’s normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst up to level ten. You need the following materials to level each of her talents.

Once again, the handguards come from the Inazuman nobushi and kairagi enemies. You can earn the elegance talent books from the Violet Court domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and the bloodjade branch materials are drops from the Azhdaha weekly boss battle.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six old handguard, three teachings of elegance Three 17.5k Three kageuchi handguard, two guide to elegance Four 25.k Four kageuchi handguard, four guide to elegance Five 30k Six kageuchi handguard, six guide to elegance Six 37.5k Nine kageuchi handguard, nine guide to elegance Seven 120k Four famed handguard, four philosophies of elegance, one bloodjade branch Eight 260k Six famed handguard, six philosophies of elegance, one bloodjade branch Nine 450k Nine famed handguard, 12 philosophies of elegance, two bloodjade branch Ten 700k 12 famed handguard, 16 philosophies of elegance, two bloodjade branch, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Ayaka team comps?

Ayaka’s quick, fluid playstyle and high cryo application means that she can be a massive damage dealer in a wide variety of team comps. However, she excels best in freeze teams, where her talents can truly shine.

Freeze teams should generally see Ayaka teamed up with another cryo unit to take advantage of the cryo resonance buff. Of course, she also needs a hydro character to trigger those freeze reactions – preferably one that can apply hydro from off-field while Ayaka’s dishing out the on-field damage.

Ayaka freeze teams are also greatly complimented by an anemo character like Sucrose, Venti, or Kazuha. These breezy buds offer some great elemental resistance shred through their swirls, and can group enemies together to make it easier for Ayaka to hit them with her burst.

Alternatively, you can go for a ‘mono-cryo’ team comp, which offers great cryo particle generation and often sees a boost in single-target damage. Despite the name, Ayaka mono-cryo actually pairs up Ayaka with two other cryo units and one of those handy-dandy anemo enablers. Generally, Ayaka mono-cryo teams rely on you having Shenhe to boost Ayaka’s damage, but she’s not an absolute necessity.

So, here are some examples of Ayaka team comps. Feel free to experiment and try different line-ups based on your personal playstyle and preferences. Click on the character icons in the table below to open their individual build guides in a new tab.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Ayaka Ayato Kazuha Qiqi Ayaka Shenhe Kazuha Kokomi Ayaka Rosaria Sucrose Kokomi Ayaka Mona Venti Diona Ayaka Shenhe Kazuha Diona Ayaka Shenhe Rosaria Jean

