Honkai Star Rail’s Bailu is the adorable doctor from the Xianzhou Alliance, with powerful healing abilities and the tail of a fish… Or is it a dragon? She is well known for her out-there approach to prescriptions and diagnosis so to help you get familiar with her, we’re here to explore everything we know about Bailu’s story, build, relics, and more.

Now, here are all the important details you need on Honkai Star Rail’s Bailu.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Bailu build?

Bailu is a five-star support unit with the power of lightning. She fills the role of main healer perfectly thanks to the high outgoing healing capacity from her skill, ultimate, and passive talent.

Bailu’s best build includes the five-star Time Waits for No One light cone which buffs her outgoing healing and max HP, a combination of two-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud with two pieces of Longevous Disciple or Messenger Traversing Hackerspace, and a two-piece set of Fleet of the Ageless. All of her healing scales off her max HP, so double down on that stat to succeed.

How do I use Bailu?

Like most healers, you’re not running Bailu in your team for her basic attack. Make sure you save your skill points to use her skill each turn, and treat her ultimate partially as an emergency healing button but also as a shield thanks to its invigorate effect mitigating incoming damage for two turns.

What are the best light cones for Bailu?

Time Waits for No One is a five-star light cone that is specifically built for Bailu’s kit, increasing her HP and outgoing healing abilities and buffing her attacks. As this five-star light cone is obtained through gacha or by paying the expensive price tag in the shop, it’s pretty hard to come by.

Honkai Star Rail Natasha‘s signature light cone, Post-Op Conversation is a great four-star alternative for Bailu as it buffs her energy regeneration for a faster ultimate and then buffs her ultimate’s outgoing healing. Perfect Timing is also a particularly good choice if you’re also running the Broken Keel planar ornament set, which we discuss more below.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Time Waits for No One Increases Bailu’s max HP by 12% and outgoing healing by 12%. When she heals allies, it records the amount of outgoing healing. When any ally launches an attack, a random attacked enemy takes additional damage equal to 50% of the recorded outgoing healing value. This additional damage is of the same type as Bailu’s, is not affected by other buffs, and can only occur once per turn Gacha, Starlight Exchange shop Post-Op Conversation Increases Bailu’s energy regeneration rate by 8% and increases outgoing healing when she uses her ultimate by 12% Gacha Perfect Timing Increases Bailu’s effect resistance by 16% and increases outgoing healing by an amount equal to 33% of her effect resistance. You can increase her outgoing healing in this way up to 15% Gacha Cornucopia When Bailu uses her skill or ultimate, her outgoing healing increases by 12% Gacha, treasure chests, quest rewards

What are the best relics for Bailu?

We recommend equipping Bailu with Passerby of Wandering Cloud to boost healing output and HP. It can be difficult to get a full set of Passerby of Wandering Cloud with your desired sub-stats, so you can mix and match with Musketeer of Wild Wheat while you’re building her.

We’ve also tried a combination of Longevous Disciple and Passerby of Wandering Cloud to increase both Bailu’s outgoing healing and her max HP for extra healing buffs, or Messenger Traversing Hackerspace with Passerby for an additional speed boost so she can heal her allies more often.

Bailu’s best planar ornament relic set is Fleet of the Ageless as it further increases her max HP and therefore her healing output. For the late game, especially once you start fighting bosses like Honkai Star Rail’s Kafka, you can try out Broken Keel to prevent enemies from disabling Bailu’s healing and also grant your team a crit damage boost.

Relic set Effect Obtained from Passerby of Wandering Cloud Two pieces equipped: increases outgoing healing by 10%

Four pieces equipped: immediately recover one skill point at the beginning of battle Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes Longevous Disciple Two pieces equipped: increases max HP by 12%

Four pieces equipped: when an enemy hits Bailu or an ally (including themselves) consumes Bailu’s HP, her crit rate increases by 8% for a certain number of two. This effect can stack twice Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Two pieces equipped: increases speed by 6%

Four pieces equipped: when Bailu uses her ultimate on any ally (including herself), speed for all allies increases by 12% for one turn. This effect cannot stack Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two pieces equipped: increases attack by 10%

Four pieces equipped: increases Bailu’s speed by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relic set Effect Obtained from Fleet of the Ageless Two pieces equipped: increases Bailu’s max HP by 12%. When her speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe Broken Keel Two pieces equipped: increases Bailu’s effect resistance by 10%. When her effect resistance is at 30% or higher, all allies’ crit damage increases by 10% Immersion Reward devices in World 7 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: Outgoing healing or HP%

Feet: Speed

Planar sphere: HP%

Link rope: Energy regeneration rate or HP%

Sub-stats:

Speed

HP%

Effect resistance

What are Bailu’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Diagnostic Kick (single attack) Bailu swings her dragon tail and deals lightning damage equal to 50% of her attack to a single enemy Skill: Singing Among Clouds When Bailu shakes her gourd she immediately restores HP equal to 7.8% of her max HP plus 78 to an ally and invigorates them. This healing effect is randomly transferred among all allies and gets weaker by 15% with each transfer Ultimate: Felicitous Thunderleap Bailu immediately restores HP equal to 9% of her max HP plus 90 to all allies, invigorates them, and extends invigoration for allies who previously had this effect

Passive skill:

Skill Effect Talent: Gourdful of Elixir Bailu restores HP equal to 3.6% of her max HP plus 36 to invigorated allies when they are hit. This can trigger twice per battle. When an ally is knocked down, Bailu immediately heals them for 12% of her max HP plus 120. This effect can only trigger once per battle

Technique:

Skill Effect Saunter in the Rain Before the battle starts, invigorate all allies for two turns

Traces:

Skill Effect Qihuang Analects Healing an ally above their max HP increases their max HP by 10% for two turns Vidyadhara Ichor Lines The invigoration effect can trigger once more Aquatic Benediction Invigorated characters take 10% less damage from attacks

What are Bailu’s eidolons?

Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail are similar to Genshin Impact’s constellations, meaning you need to pull more than one copy of a character to unlock them. Here are Bailu’s:

Eidolon Effect Level one – Ambrosial Aqua If the target ally’s current HP is equal to their max HP when invigoration ends, Bailu additionally regenerates eight energy for them Level two – Sylphic Slumber After using her ultimate, Bailu’s outgoing healing increases by an additional 15% for two turns Level three – Omniscient Opulence Increases the level of Bailu’s skill by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and the level of her talent by two, up to a maximum of level 15 Level four – Evil Excision Each instance of healing provided by Bailu’s skill makes the recipient deal 10% more damage for two turns. This effect can stack up to three times Level five – Waning Worries Increases the level of Bailu’s ultimate by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten Level six – Drooling Drop of Draconic Divinity Bailu can heal two downed allies in total in one battle

What are Bailu’s ascension materials?

Character EXP materials can help you get Bailu to level 80, but she needs some extra materials at certain ranks to ascend. Here are all the materials you need for each ascension rank.

You can get extinguished, glimmering, and squirming cores from flamespawns, Simulated Universe enemies, assignment rewards, from the embers exchange, or by using the omni-synthesizer. For the lightning crown of the past shadow, you need to take on the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Jarilo-VI’s corridor of fading echoes.

Required level Credits Materials 20 4k Five extinguished core 30 8k Ten extinguished core 40 16k Three lightning crown of past shadow, six glimmering core 50 40k Seven lightning crown of past shadow, nine glimmering core 60 80k 20 lightning crown of past shadow, six squirming core 70 160k 35 lightning crown of past shadow, nine squirming core

What are Bailu’s trace materials?

Traces are basically a Honkai Star Rail character’s abilities and bonus abilities. To max out all of Bailu’s traces, you’ll need the following materials:

15 seeds of abundance, 72 sprouts of life, and 139 flowers of eternity Obtain from the Bud of Abundance crimson calyx in Backwater Pass, and the embers exchange

41 extinguished cores, 56 glimmering cores, and 58 squirming cores Obtain from certain fragmentum monsters, synthesis, and simulated universe enemies

12 guardian’s laments Obtain from the End of the Eternal Freeze echo of war on Everwinter Hill

11 tracks of destiny Obtain from events, simulated universe rewards, the embers exchange, and nameless honor

Three million credits

Skill trace priority:

Ultimate = Talent > Skill > Basic attack

Major trace priority:

Vidyadhara Ichor Lines > Aquatic Benediction > Qihuang Analects

What’s the best team comp for Bailu?

Thanks to her powerful abilities and free resurrection once per battle, Bailu is a sought-after healer in a range of team comps despite her skill’s randomness. Running her with buffers and debuffers like Honkai Star Rail’s Pela and Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya helps to mitigate her lack of dispelling abilities too.

Here’s an example of a strong Bailu team comp:

Main DPS Support Support Healer Jing Yuan Bronya Pela Bailu

There you have it, everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail's Bailu.