Ahead of us getting to Penacony, Hoyoverse introduced plenty of characters who are due to make an appearance at the opening festival, including a performer by the name of Robin. So, what do we know about the stylish singer, Honkai Star Rail’s Robin? Not too much just yet, but we can have fun speculating what role she might fill.

Honkai Star Rail Robin release date speculation

Right now, nothing is known about when Robin may release, other than it’s likely during Penacony’s updates in 2.0 and beyond. We’re not currently sure if Robin is a five- or four-star just yet, either.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Robin?

For the time being, we, unfortunately, know barely anything about Robin, other than she’s a special guest at Penacony’s opening ceremony, and is a female character.

The only hint towards any part of Robin’s kit that we have so far is that she’s singing at the festival in honor of the Aeon of Harmony, Xipe. This means that she may be on the path of Harmony herself.

