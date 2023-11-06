The galaxy is beyond compare, containing an infinite number of possibilities, and Honkai Star Rail’s Welt is always there to tell you about them. A fountain of knowledge with a brilliant mind and a calm temperament, Welt is not only a cornerstone to lean on when your life goes off the tracks, but he’s also a great asset to any team, incapacitating enemies and inflicting them with debuffs to ensure your victory.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Welt build?

Honkai Star Rail’s Welt deals some great damage, but his core responsibility in most teams is his utility. He excels at imprisoning and slowing enemies, often incapacitating them and allowing other teammates to come in and finish the job. As one of only a few imaginary damage characters in the current roster, he’s also extremely valuable when facing off against enemies with imaginary damage weakness.

When building Welt, you want to primarily focus on effect hit rate to maximize his utility, along with crit rate, crit damage, attack, and imaginary damage where possible. His best light cone is In the Name of the World, and his best relics are a four-piece set of Wastelander of Banditry Desert and a two-piece set of Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise. Keep reading for a more detailed breakdown and some more accessible alternatives.

How should I use Welt?

As we’ve alluded to already, Welt excels at debuffing enemies by slowing and imprisoning them. His basic attack doesn’t contribute to this strategy much, so you should focus on saving your skill points for his turn.

Use Welt’s skill to slow the enemy, delaying their turns and making room for your attackers to deal more damage. Then, when it’s charged, use Welt’s ultimate to deal massive imaginary damage and imprison enemies, slowing them further.

What are the best light cones for Welt?

In the Name of the World is a five-star light cone designed specifically for Welt. Its increased hit rate helps ensure his imprisonment and slow debuffs snag as many enemies as possible, allowing you to sweep through most battles in a breeze.

However, as it’s a five-star light cone obtainable through gacha, you’ll need a sprinkle of luck from the RNG gods to snag it. If you want to equip him with something in the meantime, aim for something that also increases his effect hit rate where possible, and ensure it also aligns with the path of Nihility.

Light cone Effect How to obtain In the Name of the World Increases Welt’s damage to debuffed enemies by 20%. Using Welt’s skill raises the effect hit rate and attack stats by 20% each Gacha Eyes of the Prey Increases Welt’s effect hit rate by 20% and increases DoT by 24% Gacha Void At the beginning of the battle, Welt’s effect hit rate increases by 20% for three turns Gacha, treasure chests, quest rewards

What are the best relics for Welt?

As with his light cone, the best relic set for Welt is Wastelander of Banditry Desert due to its increase to imaginary damage and crit rate. Its four-equipped buff suits his skill set perfectly, as he consistently applies debuffs, which means this set consistently increases his damage and crit rate.

We recommend pairing the four-piece set of Wastelander of Banditry Desert with two pieces of Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise to boost his crit potential on debuffed enemies further.

Relic Effect How to obtain Wastelander of Banditry Desert Two equipped: increases imaginary damage by 10%

Four equipped: when Welt attacks debuffed enemies, his crit rate increases by 10%. If the enemy is imprisoned, Welt’s crit damage increases by 20% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Stargazer Navalia Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases Welt’s attack by 12%

Four equipped: increases Welt’s speed by 6% and his basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Two equipped: increases Welt’s effect hit rate by 10%. Meanwhile, Welt’s attack increases by an amount equal to 25% of the current hit rate, up to a maximum of 25% bonus Immersion Reward devices in World 5 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: Crit rate

Feet: Speed

Planar sphere: Imaginary damage bonus

Link rope: Attack%

Sub-stats:

Effect hit rate

Speed

Crit rate/damage

What are Welt’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Gravity Suppression (single attack) Deal 50% of Welt’s attack as imaginary damage to a target enemy Skill: Edge of the Void (Bounce) Slash the enemy three times, each dealing 36% of Welt’s attack as imaginary damage to a random target. On hit, there’s a 65% base chance to reduce the target’s speed by 10% for two turns Ultimate: Synthetic Black Hole (AoE) Deal 90% of Welt’s attack as imaginary damage to all enemies. There’s a 100% base chance for the enemies hit by this ability to be imprisoned. Imprisoned enemies’ actions are delayed by 32% and their speed is reduced by 10%

Talent:

Skill Effect Talent: Time Distortion If he hits an enemy that is already slowed, Welt deals an additional 30% of his attack as imaginary damage to the target

Technique:

Skill Effect Gravitational Imprisonment After Welt uses his technique, he creates a small zone that lasts for 15 seconds. Enemies who enter it are slowed. Upon entering a battle in the zone, there’s a 100% chance for a target enemy to be imprisoned. Imprisoned enemies’ actions are delayed by 20% and their speed is reduced by 10%

Traces:

Trace Effect Retribution Increase Welt’s ultimate damage by 25% Judgment Using Welt’s ultimate additionally regenerates ten energy Punishment Deals 20% more damage to enemies inflicted with weakness break

What are Welt’s eidolons?

Eidolons are similar to Genshin Impact’s constellations. They’re bonuses you unlock by pulling duplicates of a character. Here are all of Welt’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect Level one – Legacy of Honor After using his ultimate, Welt’s abilities are enhanced. The next two times he uses his basic attack or skill deals additional damage to the target equal to 50% of his base attack or 80% of his skill’s damage multiplier respectively Level two – Conflux of Stars When you trigger Welt’s talent, he regenerates three energy Level three – Prayer of Peace Increases Welt’s skill level by two, to a maximum of 15, and his basic attack level by one, to a maximum of ten Level four – Appellation of Justice Increases the base chance for Welt’s skill to inflict a speed reduction by 35% Level five – Power of Kindness Increases Welt’s ultimate level by two, to a maximum of 15, and the level of his talent by two, to a maximum of ten Level six – Prospect of Brilliance When using Welt’s skill, deal additional damage one time to a random enemy

What are Welt’s ascension materials?

You can use character EXP materials to ascend Welt all the way to level 80, but you’ll need to pay a little extra at specific ascension milestones along the way. Here are all the materials you need for each ascension rank.

You can get Silvermane badges, insignias, and medals from Silvermane guard enemies, assignment rewards, the ember exchange shop, or by exchanging materials in the omni-synthesizer. For the golden crown of the past shadow, you’ll need to face off against the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Jarilo-VI’s corridor of fading echoes.

Required level Credits Materials 20 4k Five Silvermane badge 30 8k Ten Silvermane badge 40 16k Six Silvermane insignia and three golden crown of the past shadow 50 40k Nine Silvermane insignia and seven golden crown of the past shadow 60 80k Six Silvermane medal and 20 golden crown of the past shadow 70 160k Nine Silvermane medal and 35 golden crown of the past shadow

What are Welt’s trace materials?

Traces are bonus abilities that boost a character’s basic attack and skills. To max out all of Welt’s traces, you’ll need the following materials:

Eight Silvermane badges, ten Silvermane insignias, and 30 Silvermane medals Obtain from synthesis, Silvermane Guard enemies, and simulated universe enemies

Six obsidian of dread, 16 obsidian of desolation, and 38 obsidian of obsession Obtain from the Bud of Nihility crimson calyx in the Great Mine, synthesis, and the embers exchange

Three destroyer’s final roads Obtain from the Destruction’s Beginning echo of war on the Herta Space Station Supply Zone

Two tracks of destiny Obtain from events, simulated universe rewards, the embers exchange, and nameless honor

802,500 credits

What’s the best team comp for Welt?

Honkai Star Rail team comps are highly dependent on which enemies you’re facing as they all have different weaknesses, but Welt still synergizes better with certain heroes than others. He typically fills the sub-DPS role alongside fast attackers like Honkai Star Rail’s Seele and Honkai Star Rail’s Imbibitor Lunae.

Here’s an example of a strong Welt team comp:

Main DPS Sub-DPS Support Healer Seele Welt Asta Bailu

