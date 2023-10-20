Aboard the Herta Space Station in Honkai Star Rail, Herta is the real top dog. She may appear as an adorable puppet in a cute little dress, but this sharp-tongued, ice hammer wielder is a top member of the Genius Society, known to have the highest IQ in The Blue. And our HSR Herta guide not only takes a look at who she is, but also her best build, light cones, and relics, as well as all of her eidolons.

Now, prepare to be enlightened, as we dive into our Honkai Star Rail Herta build guide.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Herta build?

Herta is a four-star ice character who treads the path of the Erudition, meaning she specializes in dishing out AoE damage. She also delivers shattering follow-up attacks which can certainly turn the tide of battle to your favor.

She makes for a great sub-DPS, especially when you’re taking on large groups or waves of enemies in modes such as the Forgotten Hall and the Simulated Universe. All of her attacks have the ability to freeze enemies, disabling them for a set amount of turns, which offers great utility to her team.

We recommend pairing her up with a strong DPS from the path of The Hunt or The Destruction and a buffer to form an enemy-shattering team that makes the most of her kit and enables your main DPS to shine.

What’s the best light cone for Herta?

The best light cone for Herta is Before Dawn, as it dramatically boosts her crit, skill, and ultimate damage, and also increases her follow-up attack damage after she uses her skill or ultimate. However, this is a five-star light cone and is highly contested, so you may find better use for it on another character.

Alternatively, The Seriousness of Breakfast is a great option, especially in wave-based battles with lots of enemies. Her signature light cone, The Birth of the Self, comes in close behind, giving her a healthy boost to her follow-up attack damage.

However, if you’re looking for an alternate, be sure it aligns with the path of Erudition. For something a bit more accessible, Sagacity or Data Bank are good three-star options.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Before Dawn Increases the wearer’s crit damage by 32%, and their ultimate damage by 20%. After the wearer uses their skill or ultimate, they gain Somnus Corpus. Upon triggering a follow-up attack, they consume Somnus Corpus and their follow-up attack damage increases by 48% Gacha The Seriousness of Breakfast Increases the wearer’s damage by 12%. For every defeated enemy, the wearer’s attack increases by 4%, stacking up to three times Gacha The Birth of the Self Increases damage dealt by the wearer’s follow-up attacks. If the current HP of the target enemy is below 50% of the wearer’s max HP, damage dealt by follow up attacks increases further Gacha Sagacity When the wearer uses their ultimate, their attack increases by 24% for two turns Gacha Data Bank Increases the wearer’s ultimate damage by 28% Gacha

What are the best relics for Herta?

You can equip Herta with a total of six relics – four from a standard set, and two from the Simulated Universe sets.

When it comes to boosting her ice attack, the best relic set for Herta is two pieces of Hunter of Glacial Forest and two pieces of Musketeer of Wild Wheat as it boosts her ice damage and attack. In terms of planar ornaments, we recommend Space Sealing Station, which also offers a hefty attack boost.

Find out more about the different relic sets and our recommendations in our Honkai Star Rail relics guide.

Relic Effect How to obtain Hunter of Glacial Forest Two equipped: increases ice damage by 10%

Four equipped: after Herta unleashes her ultimate, her crit damage increases by 25% for two turns Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind in Herta Space Station’s Storage Zone Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four equipped: increases Herta’s speed by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relics Effect How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two equipped: increases Herta’s attack by 12%. When Herta’s speed reaches 120 or higher, her attack increases by another 12% World 3 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

When picking out relics for Herta, we recommend prioritizing the following stats.

Main stats:

Feet: attack% or speed

attack% or speed Neck: ice damage bonus or attack%

ice damage bonus or attack% Article: attack% or crit rate/damage

Sub-stats:

Attack%

Ice damage

Crit rate/damage

What are Honkai Star Rail’s Herta’s abilities?

Here are all of Herta’s attacks and abilities. Her normal attack only hits one enemy, whereas both her skill and ultimate are multi-target, and we’ve found that her skill has a higher chance of freezing enemies than her basic attack.

As such, when you’re facing more than one enemy, we recommend saving skill points to pop her skill points as often as possible. Outside of that, just sit back and watch her ‘I’ll Take a Swing’ talent dish out follow-up attacks.

Active:

Skill Effect Basic attack: What Are You Looking At? Deal ice damage equal to 50% of Herta’s attack to a target enemy Skill: One-Time Offer Deal 50% of Herta’s attack as ice damage to all enemies. If a target’s HP is 50% or higher, damage dealt to that target increases by 20% Ultimate: It’s Magic. I Added Some Magic Deal ice damage equal to 120% of Herta’s attack to all enemies

Talent:

Skill Effect Fine, I’ll do it myself When any ally attack causes an enemy’s HP to fall to 50% or lower, Herta launches a follow-up attack dealing 25% of Herta’s attack as ice damage to all enemies

Technique:

Skill Effect It Can Still Be Optimized (Enhance) After using her technique, Herta’s attack increases by 40% for three turns in the next battle

Traces:

Trace Effect Efficiency The damage boost effect of Herta’s skill on enemies with high HP increases by an additional 25% Puppet Herta’s resistance to crowd control debuffs increases by 35% Icing Herta’s ultimate deals 20% more damage to frozen enemies

What are Honkai Star Rail Herta’s eidolons?

In Honkai Star Rail, eidolons are similar to Genshin Impact’s constellations, where gaining more than one copy of a character grants you boosts and upgrades for that character. Here are all of Herta’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect E1: Kick You When You’re Down If the target enemy’s HP is less than or equal to 50% of its max HP, Herta’s basic attack deals an additional 40% of her attack as ice damage E2: Keep the Ball Rolling Every time Herta’s talent triggers, her crit rate increases by 3%. This effect can stack up to five times E3: That’s the Kind of Girl I Am Increases the level of Herta’s skill by two (to a maximum of level 15), and her basic attack by one (to a maximum of level ten) E4: Hit Where It Hurts Herta’s damage increases by 10% when her talent triggers E5: Cuss Big or Cuss Nothing Increases the level of Herta’s ultimate and talent by two (to a maximum of level 15) E6: No One Can Betray Me After using her ultimate, her attack increases by 25% for one turn

What are Honkai Star Rail Herta’s ascension materials?

You can level Herta all the way up to 80 but, in addition to the EXP logs, you also need a set of materials to ascend her at certain intervals. Here are all of the materials you need to fully ascend her to max level.

You can get extinguished, glimmering, and squirming cores from fragmentum monsters such as flamespawns on either Jarilo-VI or in the Honkai Star Rail simulated universe, from assignment rewards, or the embers exchange store. The horn of snow drops come from the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes.

Required level Credits Ascension materials 20 3.2k Five extinguished cores 30 6.4k Ten extinguished cores 40 12.8k Six glimmering cores and three horn of snow 50 32k Nine glimmering cores and seven horn of snow 60 64k Six squirming cores and 20 horn of snow 70 128k Nine squirming cores and 35 horn of snow

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Herta?

Honkai Star Rail’s Herta is known as the human with the highest IQ in The Blue, and the Herta Space Station’s true master. She’s number 83 of the Genius Society and only does what she’s interested in – dropping whichever project she’s working on as soon as something new comes along. She typically appears in the form of a ranged puppet, which is about 70% similar to how she looked as a child.

Herta’s English voice actor is PJ Mattson, who you may recognize as Sylvanas Windrunner from World of Warcraft, and her Japanese voice actor is Yamazaki Haruka, who has voiced many characters in a huge range of anime.

And that’s all we’ve got in our Honkai Star Rail Herta build guide. If you’re looking for more Hoyo content, check out our Genshin Impact tier list, Genshin Impact codes, and Genshin Impact events guides.