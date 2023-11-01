Ralts evolution guide

When we say Ralts evolution, your mind probably goes to one of two Pokémon: Gardevoir or Gallade. The former is a fairy-type and the latter is a fighting-type, but both also fall under the psychic category. Getting your hands on Gardevoir, the female version of the stage three ‘mon is straightforward, but if you want Gallade, things are a bit more complex. Either way, we’re here to tell you how to evolve Kirlia.

But before we do that, allow us to explain how to evolve Primeape, how to evolve Finizen, how to evolve Charcadet, and how to evolve Riolu so you can both get powerful Pokémon and fill out your Pokédex. Or, if you’re after some suggestions on who to add to your team, take a look at our fire Pokémon, dark Pokémon, psychic Pokémon, ghost Pokémon, and water Pokémon guides.

Anyway, here’s all you need to know about Ralt’s evolutions.

How do I evolve Ralts?

Evolving Ralts is straightforward. Regardless of gender, you just need to reach level 20 to evolve your Ralts into Kirlia. It’s not until you try to get the stage three evolution that things become a bit more complicated

If you want to catch Ralts, you can find one in:

Sword and Shield – Dappled Grove, North Lake Miloch, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, Watchtower Ruins, West Lake Axewell, Bridge Field, Hammerlock Hills, Lake of Outrage, Motorstoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness, Rolling Fields, and Stony Wilderness

– Dappled Grove, North Lake Miloch, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, Watchtower Ruins, West Lake Axewell, Bridge Field, Hammerlock Hills, Lake of Outrage, Motorstoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness, Rolling Fields, and Stony Wilderness Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Route 203, Route 204, and the Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern)

– Route 203, Route 204, and the Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern) Legends Arceus – Shrouded Ruins, Gapejaw Bog, Heart’s Crag, and Snowpoint Temple

– Shrouded Ruins, Gapejaw Bog, Heart’s Crag, and Snowpoint Temple Scarlet and Violet – South Province (Area One, Lost Platos)

How do I evolve Kirilia into Gardevoir?

Allow us to get the most simple evolution out of the way. As Gardevoir is one of the best fairy Pokémon out there, you should get the gen 3 Pokémon as soon as you can and luckily for you, it follows the standard evolution formula.

To get evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir, you need:

A female Kirlia

To reach level 30

That’s it. Honestly, the hardest part of getting Gardevoir is getting a female Kirlia, but they tend to appear in the wild more frequently than the male variant.

The best places to find Kirlia are:

Sword and Shield – Rolling Fields, Bridge Field, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Riverbank, Watchtower Ruins, and Stony Wilderness

– Rolling Fields, Bridge Field, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Riverbank, Watchtower Ruins, and Stony Wilderness Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Route 203, Route 204, and the Grand Underground (Dazzling Cave and Stargleam Cave)

– Route 203, Route 204, and the Grand Underground (Dazzling Cave and Stargleam Cave) Legends Arceus – Shrouded Ruins, Heart’s Crag, and Snowpoint Temple

– Shrouded Ruins, Heart’s Crag, and Snowpoint Temple Scarlet and Violet – South Province (Cortondo), East Province (Area Two and Levincia), West Province (Porto Marinada), North Province (Montenevera and Dalizapa Passage), East Province (Area Three), and Tera Raid Battles

How do I evolve Kirlia into Gallade?

While evolving Kirlia into Gardevoir is a simple case of leveling up, we can’t say the same for Gallade. If you want to get this fighting Pokémon, you must get a dawn stone and give it to a male Kirlia.

This is where you can find dawn stones in the Pokémon Switch games:

Sword and Shield – Giant’s Cap, Lake of Outrage, and Bridge Field

– Giant’s Cap, Lake of Outrage, and Bridge Field Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Route 225, Mount Coronet, or Pokémon with the pickup ability may gather one for you

– Route 225, Mount Coronet, or Pokémon with the pickup ability may gather one for you Legends Arceus – Galaxy Hall, Obsidian Fieldlands, Coronet Highlands, Alabaster Icelands, Jubilife Village, and space-time distortions

– Galaxy Hall, Obsidian Fieldlands, Coronet Highlands, Alabaster Icelands, Jubilife Village, and space-time distortions Scarlet and Violet – East Province (Area Three), West Province (Area Three), catch 270 Pokémon, Porto Marinado auction, and Glaseado Mountain

How do I evolve Kirlia in Pokémon Go?

Just like in the main games, there are two different methods to evolve Kirlia depending on if it’s Gallade or Gardevoir that you’re after. If it’s the latter, you need to give a female Kirlia 100 candy, while to get Gallade, you need to give a male Kirlia 100 candy and a Sinnoh stone. To get a Sinnoh stone, you need to be trainer level ten and claim one through research breakthrough rewards. However, it’s possible to get them through trainer battles, too.

With that, you know how to get Ralt’s evolutions. To fill out your Pokédex even further, check out our Rockruff evolution, Salandit evolution, Floette evolution, and Wurmple evolution guides.