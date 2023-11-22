We live in a mostly cashless society, limiting the need to carry purses and wallets. Handbags are another story; water bottles, make-up, your phone, chewing gum, you can keep all sorts of things in there. Sure, you might argue that you still need a wallet for your credit cards and that’s fair, but Apple Pay makes it so you don’t even need to carry that with you, and that’s why you need to know how to use Apple Pay on iPhone.

Anyway, let’s look at how to use Apple Pay on iPhone.

How do I use Apple Pay on iPhone?

No one can deny the convenience of being able to pay for things with your cell phone, though this is a double-edged sword for it makes impulsive spending that bit easier. Still, the fewer things you have to carry when out and about the better, so here’s how to use Apple Pay on iPhone:

To use your default card (the one you add when you set up your phone) you need to double click the side button on your phone, then you need to either use your face ID or password

To use a different card, you need to tap on your default card when it pops up after using the double click and your face ID or password to see what others you have saved on your phone. If you don’t have any, you have the option to add a new one if you head to your wallet and tap the ‘+’ button in the top-right corner. You just need to make sure you authenticate it before you try to pay with it

Whichever of the above two options you use, you then need to hold your iPhone near the contactless reader and wait until you see ‘done’

How do I use Apple Pay on my Apple Watch?

Did you forget to bring your phone with you? No problem, so long as you have an Apple Watch attached to your wrist you can still use Apple Pay. Yes, you read right, phones are already becoming a thing of the past when it comes to paying for stuff for some people. So, here’s how to use Apple Pay on your Apple Watch:

Double-click on the side button

The first card you see is your default one, but you can scroll down to use a different card

Hold your Apple Watch to the contactless reader until you either hear a beep or feel a vibration

