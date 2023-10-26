Lost Pirates codes October 2023

If you want to be the next Luffy, you need our Lost Pirates codes list. Here, you can get everything a prospective Straw Hat needs: money, stat resets, candy, you name it, this list has it. As you can probably guess, this Roblox experience takes place in the world of One Piece, so that means a lot of sailing, exploring, and combat. Honestly, you’re in for a great time.

Lost Pirates codes

Active codes:

40KVisits – 15 gems and three spins

Expired codes:

Release

We Live We Love We Lie

sryforshutdown

Sub2PerKunGz

Sub2ObitoTV

Sub2GULENTHAMAI

15KVisits

What are Lost Pirates codes?

Lost Pirates codes offer you various in-game goodies such as money, stat resets, candy, and more. The developer, Learning Disability Group, tends to release new ones to coincide with events and milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this guide if you want to be in the know as soon as new freebies are available.

How do I redeem Lost Pirates codes?

To redeem Lost Pirates codes, you need to:

Go to Roblox

Load up Lost Pirates

Tap the settings button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

