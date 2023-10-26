Lost Pirates codes October 2023

Roblox Lost Pirates codes are essential if you want to become the most fearsome pirate to sail to the Grand Line in this One Piece experience.

Lost Pirates codes - a PT avatar stood in front of warrior in white
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 26, 2023: We checked for new Lost Pirates codes for our list

If you want to be the next Luffy, you need our Lost Pirates codes list. Here, you can get everything a prospective Straw Hat needs: money, stat resets, candy, you name it, this list has it. As you can probably guess, this Roblox experience takes place in the world of One Piece, so that means a lot of sailing, exploring, and combat. Honestly, you’re in for a great time.

But why stop there, right? There are many Roblox One Piece games that need your attention, and with our Haze Piece codes, Pirates Destiny codes, A One Piece Game codes, Pixel Piece codes lists, you can get all the freebies you need to help you become the King of the Pirates. If you don’t want to pin yourself to a single anime, we get it, there are a lot of Roblox anime games out there, among many other Roblox games. Just make sure you check out our Anime Adventures codes, Blade Ball codes, and Elemental Dungeons codes to make the most out of those titles.

Lost Pirates codes

Active codes:

  • 40KVisits – 15 gems and three spins

Expired codes:

  • Release
  • We Live We Love We Lie
  • sryforshutdown
  • Sub2PerKunGz
  • Sub2ObitoTV
  • Sub2GULENTHAMAI
  • 15KVisits

Lost Pirates codes redemption screen

What are Lost Pirates codes?

Lost Pirates codes offer you various in-game goodies such as money, stat resets, candy, and more. The developer, Learning Disability Group, tends to release new ones to coincide with events and milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this guide if you want to be in the know as soon as new freebies are available.

How do I redeem Lost Pirates codes?

To redeem Lost Pirates codes, you need to:

  • Go to Roblox
  • Load up Lost Pirates
  • Tap the settings button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

With that, you know all of the current Lost Pirates codes. If you want to be a less block sea dweller, make sure you check out our list of the best pirate games on Nintendo Switch and mobile. Or, if it’s freebies that you’re after, stop by our Coin Master free spins list.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.