Lumberjack Simulator codes January 2024

Want some Lumberjack Simulator codes? Of course you do. With our list you can get all the handy freebies you need, including various pets, because chopping wood is so much more fun with a little buddy. To become the best around, you need to put your back in it, so pick up your axe, rev your chainsaw, and get to work.

Lumberjack Simulator codes

Active codes:

Ytgiftcode – Yokai Fighter Pet (new!)

– Yokai Fighter Pet (new!) Release – Split Doggy Pet (new!)

– Split Doggy Pet (new!) AF127DER – Wukong Pet (new!)

Expired codes:

PotionCode542

What are Lumberjack Simulator codes?

Thanks to the developer, xFrozen Takeaway, Lumberjack Simulator codes provide you with pets and potions to make your virtual wood-chopping journey a bit easier. Though there’s no release pattern, the dev might release new ones to coincide with events, updates, and milestones, so make sure you check back here frequently.

How do I redeem Lumberjack Simulator codes?

To redeem Lumberjack Simulator codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Lumberjack Simulator

Tap one of the codes buttons

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

