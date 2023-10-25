Microsoft Teams download for iOS and Android

With our Microsoft Teams download guide, you’ll be able to keep up to date with all of your work tasks wherever you are, be you an Android or iOS user

The Microsoft Teams download logo in front of a red PT background
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

How to

If you work from home, you likely have to utilize a variety of tools, one of which may very well be Microsoft Teams, and even if you work in the office, you might still need to use the service. So, if you want to stay on top of things on the go, we have this Microsoft Teams download guide for iOS and Android devices.

Should you be after some different applications, our Trello download, Slack download, Discord download, WhatsApp download, Paramount Plus download, Crunchyroll download, and YouTube Music download guides are a must-read. However, if you want to remove unwanted apps from your phone, our how to delete apps on iPhone guide is the place to be.

Anyway, here’s everything you need to know about a Microsoft Teams download.

YouTube Thumbnail

How do I download Microsoft Teams on iOS?

Considering how helpful Teams can be, especially if your company happens to be one of the many that utilize the service. With the app, you can receive messages, enter meetings, and keep an eye on your agenda while away from your computer. So if you want to download Microsoft Teams on iOS, you need to:

  • Go to the App Store
  • Search for Microsoft Teams
  • Visit its app page
  • Hit install

How do I download Microsoft Teams on Android?

To download Microsoft Teams on Android, you need to:

  • Go to Google Play
  • Search for Microsoft Teams
  • Visit its app page
  • Hit install

How do I download Microsoft Teams on PC?

If your company uses Teams, it’s essential to have it readily available on your laptop or computer. As such, to download Microsoft Teams on PC, you can either:

There you have it, everything you need to know about a Microsoft Teams download. If you’re after some different apps, our Netflix download, Disney Plus download, and Hulu download guides can help you out.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.