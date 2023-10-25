Microsoft Teams download for iOS and Android

If you work from home, you likely have to utilize a variety of tools, one of which may very well be Microsoft Teams, and even if you work in the office, you might still need to use the service. So, if you want to stay on top of things on the go, we have this Microsoft Teams download guide for iOS and Android devices.

Anyway, here’s everything you need to know about a Microsoft Teams download.

How do I download Microsoft Teams on iOS?

Considering how helpful Teams can be, especially if your company happens to be one of the many that utilize the service. With the app, you can receive messages, enter meetings, and keep an eye on your agenda while away from your computer. So if you want to download Microsoft Teams on iOS, you need to:

Go to the App Store

Search for Microsoft Teams

Visit its app page

Hit install

How do I download Microsoft Teams on Android?

To download Microsoft Teams on Android, you need to:

Go to Google Play

Search for Microsoft Teams

Visit its app page

Hit install

How do I download Microsoft Teams on PC?

If your company uses Teams, it’s essential to have it readily available on your laptop or computer. As such, to download Microsoft Teams on PC, you can either:

Visit the official website

Search for it in the Microsoft Store

