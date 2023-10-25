Trello download for iOS and Android

Trello is one of the best organisational tools on the market if you work with a group of people, and our Trello download guide is on hand to help you install the app on your Android or iOS device, so you can keep track of your tasks when on the go.

Anyway, here’s all you need to know about a Trello download.

How do I download Trello on iOS?

To download Trello on an iOS device, you need to:

Visit the App Store

Search for Trello

Visit its official app page

Hit install

How do I download Trello on Android?

To download Trello On Android, you need to:

Visit Google Play

Search for Trello

Go to its official app page

Hit install

How do I download Trello on PC?

If you want to download Trello on PC, you can:

Visit the official website

Search for it through the Microsoft Store

