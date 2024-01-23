Who wants a Palworld Switch release? We do. Palworld is taking the gaming world by storm, though it appears to be the videogame version of Marmite – some people love it while others hate it. The best way to describe Palworld is ‘Pokémon with guns,’ and you know what, we’re here for it. The boss fights are fun, the gameplay is a riot, and the world is actually pretty good to explore. Sounds good, right?

It's been over a year since the release of Scarlet and Violet, and Palworld can scratch that itch while we wait for word from Nintendo about a new Pokémon game, so if you have access to Palworld, it's worth your time.

Anyway, here’s what we know about a possible Palworld Switch version.

Is Palworld on Nintendo Switch?

No, Palworld isn’t available on Nintendo Switch. Despite only being available on two platforms at launch, the game sold five million units in the first three days, reaching 1.5 million concurrent players on Steam, making it the third most-played game on Valve’s platform. With all that in mind, it makes sense that the developer and Publisher, Pocket Pair, would want to tap into other player bases.

The catch is that Nintendo might not want ‘Pokémon with guns’ on its console. On that front, it seems reasonable to assume that it could be a while before Palworld sees the light of day on Nintendo Switch if it ever does. Furthermore, as reported by our sister site, PCGamesN, Nintendo is going on a copyright spree against Palworld modders using mods to bring actual Pokémon into Palworld. We looked at a particular Palworld Mod by ToastedShoes, who has since removed their video showing off the mod, stating on Twitter (X) that “Nintendo has come for me.”

What are the Palworld platforms?

Palworld is currently available on PC and Xbox through early access, and there are no plans to bring it to Nintendo Switch or the PlayStation. Plans can change, of course, so we’ll be sure to update you should the game come to other player bases. Though it’s highly unlikely, we can’t deny how good it’d be to take Palworld with us on the go through iOS and Android.

If you want to know what to expect from the action-adventure survival game, check out our sister site, PCGamesN. They have a Palworld review in which they claim that “Palworld has given the static formula of Pokémon a clear shake-up, both mechanically and ethically.” We imagine the questionable ethics come in the form of shooting your pals. We get it; I can’t say I’d be too happy if my owner kept pointing a rifle at me.

