Gloom evolution guide

Look, it’s not all doom and gloom. Sometimes things are odd, sometimes things are vile. I’m, of course, talking about the Gloom evolution line. Oddish is a cute little thing, and Vileplume is one of the best grass-types in Kanto, then Gloom is just kind of there. It’s for sure the final product that you’re after with this Pokémon, so allow us to tell you how to evolve Gloom into both Vileplume and Bellossom.

Though they get their start as grass Pokémon in gen 1, Gloom’s evolution line picks up the poison Pokémon typing down the road, too. As such, we suggest you learn about the grass Pokémon weakness and poison Pokémon weakness to learn how to combat them. We suggest you take a look at Ralts’ evolution and Girafarig’s evolution for this, as psychic Pokémon are especially effective against Gloom and its various stages.

Anyway, let’s dive into Gloom’s evolution line.

Where can I catch Oddish?

Okay, before you even think about evolving Oddish into Gloom you need to have one, and the most popular way is catch and evolve the little guy. Luckily, Oddish tends to pop up in early areas in the games it appears in, so a standard pokéball can get the job done. This is where you can find Oddish in the Switch games:

Let’s Go Pikachu – Viridian Forest, Route 1, Route 2, Route 12, Route 13, Route 14, Route 15, Route 21, Route 24, and Route 25

– Viridian Forest, Route 1, Route 2, Route 12, Route 13, Route 14, Route 15, Route 21, Route 24, and Route 25 Let’s Go Eevee – Oddish is exclusive to Let’s Go Pikachu, so you need to trade with another trainer

– Oddish is exclusive to Let’s Go Pikachu, so you need to trade with another trainer Sword and Shield – East Lake Axewell, Dappled Grove, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, Watchtower Ruins, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, and North Lake Miloch

– East Lake Axewell, Dappled Grove, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, Watchtower Ruins, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, and North Lake Miloch Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Routes 229, Route 230, and the Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Swampy Cave, Spacious Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Still-Water Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern)

– Routes 229, Route 230, and the Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Swampy Cave, Spacious Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Still-Water Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern) Scarlet and Violet – you can get Oddish through the Terrarium in the coastal biome in the Indigo Disk DLC

How do I evolve Oddish?

All you need to do to evolve Oddish into Gloom is reach level 21. It’s as simple as that: no items, no stones, just simply battle with Oddish to speed up the leveling process.

Where can I catch Gloom?

If you’d rather skip past Oddish, you can just go and catch a Gloom. However, you should consider using great balls to make your life a bit easier. You can find this Pokémon in the following places:

Let’s Go Pikachu – Route 12, Route 13, Route 14, Route 15, and Route 21

– Route 12, Route 13, Route 14, Route 15, and Route 21 Let’s Go Eevee – Gloom is exclusive to Let’s Go Pikachu, so you need to trade with another trainer to get it

– Gloom is exclusive to Let’s Go Pikachu, so you need to trade with another trainer to get it Sword and Shield – Giant’s Mirror, Axew’s Eye, East Lake Axewell, North Lake Miloch, Giant’s Cap, Dappled Grove, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, and Motostoke Riverbank

– Giant’s Mirror, Axew’s Eye, East Lake Axewell, North Lake Miloch, Giant’s Cap, Dappled Grove, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, and Motostoke Riverbank Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Route 224, Route 229, Route 230, and the Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Swampy Cave, Sunlit Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern)

– Route 224, Route 229, Route 230, and the Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Swampy Cave, Sunlit Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern) Scarlet and Violet – you can get Oddish through the Terrarium in the coastal biome in the Indigo Disk DLC

How do I evolve Gloom into Vileplume?

To evolve Gloom into its original evolution, Vileplume, you need to use a leaf stone, the same stone you have to use to get Leafeon, one of the Eevee evolutions. Luckily, it’s easy to get your hands on. Here’s how you can get one:

Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee – Route 2, Victory Road, and Celadon Department Store

– Route 2, Victory Road, and Celadon Department Store Sword and Shield – Turffield, Lake of Outrage, the Bridge Field Digging Duo, and as a poke job reward for tier III, IV, and IX

– Turffield, Lake of Outrage, the Bridge Field Digging Duo, and as a poke job reward for tier III, IV, and IX Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Floaroma Forest and the Grand Underground

– Floaroma Forest and the Grand Underground Scarlet and Violet – Tagtree Thicket, Artazon, Delibird presents, Terra Raid Battles, and Wistful Fields (you need The Teal Mask expansion to access this area)

How do I evolve Gloom into Bellossom?

If it’s Bellossom that you’re after, you need to give Gloom a sun stone. Like the leaf stone, there are various methods to get one:

Sword and Shield – explore Dusty Bowl, see if a Pokémon with pickup ability collects one, try your luck with the Digging Duo in the Bridge Field, and catch a wild Solrock (it has a 5% chance of holding a sun stone)

– explore Dusty Bowl, see if a Pokémon with pickup ability collects one, try your luck with the Digging Duo in the Bridge Field, and catch a wild Solrock (it has a 5% chance of holding a sun stone) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – you can catch a wild Solrock (it has a 5% chance of holding a sun stone) or explore the Grand Underground

– you can catch a wild Solrock (it has a 5% chance of holding a sun stone) or explore the Grand Underground Scarlet and Violet – you can find them in Area Zero, East Province (Area Three), West Province (Area One), Artazon, Porto Marinada auction, and Paradise Barrens (you need The Teal Mask expansion to access this area)

Before you get your hopes up, you can’t evolve Gloom into Bellossom in Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee, as the gen 2 Pokémon isn’t part of the Kanto Pokédex.

Where can I catch Bellossom?

You can go straight after Bellossom and forget about all the evolutions in a couple of games, though we suggest you have some ultra balls on hand as this stage three ‘mon can cause some problems. Anyway, here’s where you can find Bellossom:

Sword and Shield – Giant’s Mirror and Dappled Grove

– Giant’s Mirror and Dappled Grove Scarlet and Violet – you can find Bellossom in the Terrarium in the Indigo Disk DLC. It’s in the coastal biome

Where can I catch Vileplume?

If you want to skip both Oddish and Gloom, you can catch Vileplume, though this is considerably harder to do and will require you to have some ultra balls. Here’s where you can find Vileplume:

Let’s Go Pikachu – Route 21

– Route 21 Sword and Shield – Dappled Grove, Giant’s Mirror, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, East Lake Axewell, Motostoke Riverbank, and North Lake Miloch

– Dappled Grove, Giant’s Mirror, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, East Lake Axewell, Motostoke Riverbank, and North Lake Miloch Scarlet and Violet – you can find Vileplume in the coastal biome in the Terrarium in the Indigo Disk DLC

How do I evolve Gloom in Pokémon Go?

To start with, you can evolve Oddish into Gloom with 25 candies and then give Gloom 100 candies to get Vileplume. If it’s Bellossom that you’re after, you need to have both 100 candies and a sun stone on hand. Visiting Poké stops is the best way to get them.

