Pokémon Go’s Necrozma makes its debut in the mobile game this summer, appearing in raids during the local Pokémon Go fest 2024 events in New York, Madrid, and Sendai. You can also encounter the Prism Pokémon during the global event, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on the 800th Pokémon.

Necrozma is a legendary Pokémon from Alola, making it part of the gen 7 Pokémon games, Sun and Moon. Also known as the Prism Pokémon, Necrozma is a psychic-type, though it does have three sub-types, depending upon which form you have. Dusk Mane Necrozma, Dawn Wings Necrozma, and Ultra Necrozma have steel, ghost, and dragon secondary-typings, respectively.

However, there’s no word on whether or not we can expect to see its different forms. I’m hoping that this means Niantic is adding fusions to the game, as to get the aforementioned forms you need to fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala and have a specific item to make it work. All we know for sure is that the creature is coming in Pokémon Go raids. Well, that and that Necrozma is the Pokémon that graces the official Pokémon Go Fest 2024 t-shirt.

Should you be lucky enough to win an Ultra Beast Raid Battle, you can even encounter shiny Buzzwole, shiny Pheromosa, and Shiny Xurkitree. While all three are available during the global event, those attending in person at one of the three locations will have the chance to meet one of the three, with shiny Buzzwole, shiny Pheromosa, and Shiny Xurkitree appearing in New York, Madrid, and Sendai, respectively.

