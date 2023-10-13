Pokémon Go Mewtwo – how to catch it, counters, and more

Pokemon GO Mewtwo: key art shows the psychic Pokemon Mewtwo stood against the Pokemon Go background
With its strong psychic abilities, Mewtwo has the potential to be a massive asset to your team – or a powerful foe. Our Pokémon Go Mewtwo guide will tell you everything you need to know about this legendary critter, including its strengths, weaknesses, possible moves, and counters, along with how you can defeat it in a raid. As raids circulate regularly, we will update this guide when new information drops.

What are Pokémon Go Mewtwo’s stats? 

Depending on whether you’re going up against Mewtwo in a raid or snapping it up in a pokéball, Mewtwo can have different CP levels. Mewtwo also benefits from a windy weather buff which will significantly increase its CP, so keep that in mind.

  • Max raid boss CP – 54,148
  • Max CP when catching Mewtwo – 2,387
  • Max CP when catching Mewtwo with windy weather buff – 2,984

Pokemon Go's Mewtwo against a blue background

What are Pokémon Go Mewtwo’s moves? 

Mewtwo can learn a variety of moves in Pokémon Go. Some of its possible charged moves can only be obtained in specific ways, such as ones that require an elite TM to unlock.

Fast moves

  • Psycho cut (psychic)
  • Confusion (psychic)

Charged moves

  • Flamethrower (fire)
  • Focus blast (fighting)
  • Ice beam (ice)
  • Psychic (psychic)
  • Thunderbolt (electric)
  • Shadow ball (ghost, elite TM)
  • Hyper beam (normal, elite TM)
  • Psystrike (psychic, elite TM)
  • Frustration (normal, shadow)
  • Return (normal, purified)

What is Pokémon Go Mewtwo’s best moveset? 

Here are two of the best movesets. If you can get your paws on an elite TM, the first is the best option, but if not, the second is still a strong choice.

Option one

Move type Move name
Fast move Confusion
Charged move Psystrike (elite TM)

Option Two

Move type Move name
Fast move Confusion
Charged move Psychic

How to get Elite TM in Pokémon Go 

You will sometimes receive elite TMs by completing timed research during events. You can also purchase community day bundles from the shop, which will often contain elite TMs, but cost real money.

What is Pokémon Go’s Mewtwo vulnerable and resistant to? 

Attacks that Mewtwo is weak to will do 160% damage to it, while attacks it is resistant to will only do 64% damage.

Vulnerabilities

  • Bug
  • Dark
  • Ghost

Resistances

  • Fighting
  • Psychic

Pokemon go mewtwo against a cityscape, with the game logo

What are the best counters for Pokémon Go Mewtwo? 

Here are some of the top picks if you want to go up against a Mewtwo.

Mewtwo counter Fast move Charged move
Mega Gengar Shadow claw Shadow ball
Mega Gyarados Bite Crunch
Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul play
Origin Giratina Shadow claw Shadow ball
Darkrai Snarl Shadow ball
Chandelure Hex Shadow ball
Mewtwo Psycho cut Shadow ball
Hydreigon Bite Dark pulse
Yveltal Snarl Dark pulse
Tyranitar Bite Crunch
Gengar Shadow claw Shadow ball

How to get Mewtwo in Pokémon go 

While Mewtwo used to be a regular fixture as an ex-raid legendary, it’s now been replaced. Mewtwo last made an appearance in 2022, and will likely be back soon. We’ll update this guide when news of Mewtwo’s next appearance comes, so you can prepare yourself to capture one of your own.

YouTube Thumbnail

And that’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Mewtwo. If you’re looking for other, similar games that will encourage you to get out in the fresh air, you can check out our list of the best location-based games on mobile. We also have a Pokémon Unite Tier List if you’re on the hunt for more pocket monster fun.

