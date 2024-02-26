An official Poppy Playtime Roblox game releases this week

As if an official Poppy Playtime Roblox game from Mob Entertainment and Jazwares isn’t exciting enough, we already have a Poppy Playtime Forever release date, and trust us when we say you don’t have long to wait at all. In fact, you get to run from Huggy and co all over again in just a few days. As it’s an experience on the massive fames platform, it should come as little surprise that Poppy Playtime Forever features multiplayer gameplay.

Though a Project Playtime mobile port continues to elude mobile players, Poppy Playtime fans on iOS and Android can get in on the multiplayer madness courtesy of the upcoming Roblox horror game. In this experience, you get to join forces with up to ten other players as you work together to overcome the challenges put in front of you in a fight for survival.

Yes, as this is an official game, you can expect to see some familiar faces in the form of Poppy Playtime’s Huggy Wuggy and Poppy Playtime’s Kissy Missy – couple’s goals, in all honesty. However, what is different is that Poppy Playtime Forever allows you to be a puppet master of sorts, as you can create your own content for the game courtesy of the level editor. This gives endless possibilities to the terror, and we certainly can’t wait to see what the community comes up with when given this sort of power.

“We are excited to see the Poppy Playtime universe continually expand, and this collaboration with Jazwares represents a new chapter in delivering immersive gaming experiences to our players,” says Zach Belanger and Seth Belanger, the co-founders and CEO and CCO, respectively, of Mob Entertainment.

“Roblox entertains 350 million users each month, and we have gotten a lot of feedback from fans to develop an official game for the platform. Poppy Playtime Forever is set to revolutionize the Roblox gaming landscape, offering a blend of storytelling, the ability to collaborate with other players, and creativity that will captivate players worldwide.”

You hear that? Poppy Playtime Forever comes from all of your feedback asking for an official Roblox game, and it releases on February 29. Yes, the launch is just three days away. Perhaps you want to play the most recent entry, Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, to get ready for the new Roblox experience.

