Poppy Playtime Ollie

Poppy Playtime’s Ollie is a mysterious figure, mainly because we never physically meet the young boy, despite how much he helps us throughout Chapter 3. So, who exactly is he? Does Ollie have a bigger role to play as the series goes on? Let’s find out together as we attempt to piece together what little information we have about the character.

While you have no chance of getting past Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 without Ollie, you still need to reach Playcare first. Luckily for you, we’re ready to lend a hand with our Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 walkthrough guides, both of which can help you overcome enemies such as Poppy Playtime’s Huggy Wuggy, Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long Legs, and Poppy Playtime’s PJ Pug-a-Pillar.

Anyway, let’s move on. You’re here to learn more about Poppy Playtime’s Ollie.

Who is Poppy Playtime’s Ollie?

This is both simple and difficult to answer. You see, we can say with certainty that Ollie is a child residing somewhere in the Poppy Playtime factory, for he’s a huge help when navigating Playcare, but that’s where it ends. We don’t really know who he is beyond being a helpful kid. Still, we’re not ones for rolling over, so let’s take a look at who he could be.

To us, the most obvious answer is that he’s one of the orphans who used to live at Playcare, being potentially the only human to survive the massacre in 1995 (also known as The Hour of Joy), which would explain why he has such profound knowledge of Playcare and Poppy Playtime’s CatNap, for not only does he explain how to navigate the various locations in the orphanage, he also tells you how to counter and evade CatNap, indicating he has prior experience in dealing with the ferocious toy.

However, this does raise some questions, the main one being how old is Ollie? His voice certainly indicates that he’s a child, but given the game takes place ten years after The Hour of Joy, Ollie couldn’t have been any older than two, maybe three or four years old in 1995. So, how did he survive the massacre?

Well, he clearly has a strong friendship with Poppy, wanting to help her save the toys he knows from certain death at the hands of Poppy Playtime’s Prototype. With that in mind, perhaps Poppy herself helped him before the Prototype locked her in a case, or maybe Poppy Playtime’s Kissy Missy aided the young boy, given she’s the only friendly toy (besides Poppy) we’ve come across thus far. However, given she partakes in The Hour of Joy, killing the scientists experimenting on her, she might not have been big on helping humans at the time.

Essentially, the only thing we know for sure is that Ollie is a young lad with extensive knowledge of Playcare and CatNap.

What is Poppy Playtime Ollie’s role in the story?

Taking his vast knowledge of Playcare and CatNap, Ollie helps you navigate the orphanage, telling you where to go and what to do in each area, which is a real lifesaver at times – it’s a shame you never actually meet the boy, as we’d like to give him a handshake, maybe a firm hug if Mr. Wuggy hasn’t put him off them.

Throughout Chapter 3, Ollie speaks to you through the phone you answer at the beginning of Deep Sleep, but we suspect we’ll eventually meet him in Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 and beyond.

Warning: we’re heading into spoiler territory. This is pure speculation on our part, but given how Chapter 3 ends, we suspect that Ollie may help you out against another toy who possibly attacked Kissy Missy – those screams still haunt us. Considering how much we love the fluffy pink giant, we’re hoping that we embark on a rescue mission to save her from Experiment 1006 and Poppy Playtime’s Boxy Boo – yes, we think it’s Boxy’s time to shine in the next chapter, especially after his performance in The Hour of Joy videotape.

Ollie’s expert knowledge of Playcare may extend even further, meaning he can aid us in rescuing Kissy or, at the very least, getting even with the foul toy that would harm such a sweet soul. Poppy is distraught at the thought of losing her friend, and so are we. Oliie better have a game plan.

Poppy Playtime Ollie’s personality

Ollie is clearly a very helpful kid, and despite everything that’s going on, he appears to have a positive attitude, speaking in an upbeat and joyful tone, even sounding hopeful when he knows you’re about to walk into danger. He’s a child through and through; he’s trusting the adult to fix this mess, and we want to make sure at least one kid escapes this hell hole. Congrats, Ollie, you’ve made the list of characters who we want to survive these events, the others being ourselves, Kissy Missy, and Poppy – even if the latter is the reason we’re still here.

Poppy Playtime Ollie’s appearances

So far, Ollie is only present in Deep Sleep, but we have no doubt that he’ll be in future installments of the franchise. We stand firm in our belief that he’ll be a huge part of whatever transpires in Chapter 4 and that he’ll be a huge help in taking down the Prototype once and for all. To be honest, we wouldn’t be surprised to find out that he has some sort of history with Experiment 1006, as other children, including Theodore and Marie (the two who went on to become CatNap and Mommy Long Legs), met the Prototype before becoming toys.

And that’s everything we currently know about Poppy Playtime’s Ollie. Don’t worry, we’re always on the hunt for new pieces of lore, so we’ll update this guide as and when we uncover further details about this mysterious character. In the meantime, check out our Poppy Playtime download guide if you’re yet to play these popular horror games.