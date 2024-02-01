Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 release date speculation, villain, and more

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4. Those four words are on the lips of PP fans everywhere following the conclusion of Chapter 3: Deep Sleep. We certainly can’t wait to see what the fourth installment has in store for us, even if it’s likely to be more than a year away at this point. The third part of the popular horror game has given us an inkling as to what might be in store, so while solid details are out of the question, we can hazard a guess and throw some theories out there.

Here’s what we know so far about Poppy Playtime Chapter 4.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 release date speculation

We don’t know the Poppy Playtime Chapter release date just yet, but considering Deep Sleep released on January 30, 2024, it feels safe to say that we have a long wait until we get a Chapter 4 release window, never mind a solid date. However, we can make an educated guess. A Fly in Web came out on May 5, 2022, meaning there was a 20-month gap between that and the most recent chapter. Based on that, it’s likely that we’ll get Chapter 4 either in the closing months of 2025 or in the opening months of 2026. Given how much bigger Chapter 3 is than Chapter 2, it’s more likely that the next installment will be in 2026 if the pattern of increasing the size of the chapters continues.

Is there a Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 trailer?

It’s too early for a Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 trailer, but when they do pop up, you can be sure that we’ll analyze them – the Chapter 3 trailers revealed many secrets and hints.

Who is the villain of Poppy Playtime Chapter 4?

While there’s an incredibly obvious choice in the form of Poppy Playtime’s Prototype, we think that there’s at least one more big bad toy that’s ready to make our lives hell before we truly get a showdown with Experiment 1006, and he just so happens to be a familiar face if you like Project Playtime.

Boxy Boo

Okay, before we go any further, there will be spoilers for Chapter 3, so now is the turn to back if you’re yet to complete Deep Sleep.

Poppy Playtime’s Boxy Boo is our main candidate to be the big bad in Poppy Playtime Chapter 4. At this point, we know that the Prototype is the main antagonist of the entire series, but each chapter features a primary toy that wants to kill you. So far, it’s been Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, and CatNap. Guess what? They all have something in common with Boxy Boo – they took part in The Hour of Joy.

Though our Poppy Playtime story guide goes into much more detail about it, The Hour of Joy was a massacre in 1995, ten years before we return to the factory. Various toys slaughtered the staff and children. In Poppy’s words, “the guilty and the innocent” were killed. At the conclusion of Deep Sleep, Poppy shows us a video – this clip shows The Hour of Joy taking place, switching between various places in the factory.

We get to see Huggy Wuggy slaughter people in the reception area, Mommy Long Legs let loose on the staff at the Game Station, Poppy Playtime’s Miss Delight chase a man into a room, and CatNap prowl through Playcare. But guess what? We also see Boxy Boo kill some staff members in a hallway, and given he’s the only one not to appear in the main games yet, we think he’s due an appearance in Chapter 4.

Admittedly, Kissy Missy also causes a few casualties, but unlike Boxy Boo, we only see her fling a couple of scientists after she breaks free from her restraints – so it feels safe to assume she only harmed those who deserved it. Plus, the way she tries to help us and Poppy leaves us with the impression that she wants to end the rampage of the murderous toys. Still, we need to look at all the possibilities.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4’s story

We have no idea what the next installment has in store for us, but we think that there are some reasonable assumptions that we can make in regards to what happens after the Chapter 3 credits roll.

Kissy Missy

Again, this section contains spoilers.

At the end of Chapter 3, Kissy Missy helps you and Poppy on your way to the next elevator, but you then hear Kissy screeching in what could be an altercation. We think it’s our pink-furred friend who’s screaming, and all we can do is hope that whatever goes after her is unsuccessful. We’re coming for you, Kissy. Hang in there.

This is perhaps what fully cements our belief that Kissy Missy is one of the few good guys in this hell hole. Truthfully, while it appears as though she’s in grave danger, we don’t think this is the end of Kissy Missy. If we had to guess, we’d say that Chapter 4 becomes a rescue mission during which you need to work closely with Poppy to save her friend.

Our minds immediately go to the Prototype as the one to attack Kissy Missy, but what if it’s Boxy Boo doing the bidding of Experiment 1006, just like CatNap did? Either way, the pink fluff ball is our pal, and we’re not leaving her behind.

The Prototype

We know that the big bad is collecting pieces from the other toys, and after what he did to CatNap, all bets are off. So, while we suspect Boxy Boo of being our enemy, that doesn’t necessarily mean he supports the Prototype. After all, Mommy Long Legs was terrified of him despite all the heinous things she did with Experiment 1006.

Though it’s unlikely that Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 is the last entry in the franchise, we suspect we’ll still learn plenty more about the Prototype. Chapter 3 is a real eye-opener, so we imagine Mob will keep the momentum going in terms of tidbits about Experiment 1006.

Ollie

We know precious little about Ollie, the kid who helps you through Playcare. Well, we’re assuming he’s a kid from the sound of his voice, but given all the toys killed the children ten years ago, we think there’s a lot more to him than Chapter 3 tells us. He’s clearly a longtime ally of Poppy, as he helps you after Poppy tells him about you.

He knows much about Playcare, and if we’re right about possibly going back up there to save Kissy Missy, Ollie might be on hand to help us once more. No matter what direction Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 goes in, we’re sure it involves Ollie in some way.

And that concludes our suspicions for Poppy Playtime Chapter 4. Of course, we’ll add and change theories as we get more information. Who knows, another run or two of Deep Sleep might shine a light on things we previously overlooked. If you want to get a better look at those who call the Poppy Playtime factory home, check out our Poppy Playtime characters guide.