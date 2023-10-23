Project Ghoul codes October 2023

October 23, 2023: We added two new Project Ghoul codes
Project Ghoul is an exciting Roblox game that allows you to choose between being a ghoul – which means you feast on the tasty humans around you – or a federal criminal investigator that aims to stop ghouls. Of course, whichever path you choose, you can only get so far without XP, materials, and yen. Fortunately, that’s where our Project Ghoul codes list comes in. Here, you can discover jumbled letters and numbers that give you in-game goodies.
Project Ghoul codes
Active codes:
- SmartKatsuya70810232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC (new!)
- SurprisedSaiko80110232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC (new!)
- SneezingShikorae00810231 – 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes
- ExcitedKoori40110231 – 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes
- AmazingNashiro42409232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC
- KawaiiRize52409231 – 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes
- GigglingIrimi11709232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC
- SweetOgura11709231 – 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes
- ChucklingRoma20309231 – 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes
- KawaiiEto90309232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- HumbleShuu21009232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC
- SmilingKureo11009231 – 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes
- AmazingMutsuki42708231 – 30 Spins, 20 mins of all times two boosters
- HumbleYoriko52708232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1,500 rc
- FunnyYusa81308231 – 30 spins and 20 mins of all double boosters
- CoolEto51308232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- GigglingKanao12307231 – 30 Spins, 20 mins of all times two Boosters
- LaughingTatara72307232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1,500 rc
- WeirdSeidou41607231 – 30 Spins, 20 mins of all times two Boosters
- SweetHouji41607232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1,500 rc
- HumbleHikari70907231 – 30 Spins, 20 mins of all times two boosters
- AwesomeKusaba30907232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1,500 rc
- SmilingTouka20207232 – 15k yen, 1,500 rc, and 500 all materials
- BitterRoma40207231 – double for all boosters for 20 minutes and 30 spins
- SmartAkira31106231 – 30 Spins and 20 mins of all x2 Boosters
- LaughingFuruta81106232 – 15k yen, 1.5k RC, 500 all materials
- SmartKureo92805231 – 30 Spins and 20 mins of all x2 Boosters
- KawaiiSachi52805232 – 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- SurprisedTouma02105231 – 30 Spins and 20 mins of all x2 Boosters
- AwesomeHouji72105232 – 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- SittingKoma11405231 – 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters
- SneezingRikai91405232 – 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- SmartIshida60705231 – 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters
- SmartKijima50705232 – 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- BitterKureo43004232 – Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- LaughingNishiki83004231 – Redeem for 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters
- ExcitedKijima52304231 – 30 spins and 20 mins of all two times boosters
- SweetAyato52304232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- Fixes – 30 Spins and 20 minutes for all boosters
- AwesomeTouma71604232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- SweetUta51604231 – 30 spins and 20 minutes of all times two boosters
- EasternEgg_2 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- EasternEgg_1 – 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters
- DancingGinshi00804232 – 15k Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- MeditatingKuramoto50804231 – 30 spins, 20 mins of all times two boosters
Expired codes:
- UpdateSoon
- StrawOne
- StrawTwo
- StrawThree
- StrawFour
- BleachSoon1
- BleachSoon2
- BleachSoon3
- BleachSoon4
- StarcodeBenni
- Sub2FloatyZone
- Sub2BokTheGamer
- NARUTOGHOUL30K
- subtoAlphamisfits
- Sub2JustYami
- SubToJay
- 55KLIKES
- 50KLIKES
- 35MVISITS
- 175KFAVS
- Kuzen
- Re13th
- KyleGotNoMaidens
- 47klikes
- Sorry!
- Noro!
- Nutcracker!
- 38klikes
- Release!
- XBOXSUPPORT
- WeAreSorry!
- 3000Players!
- SubToKilik
- LastShutdownForToday
What are Project Ghoul codes?
Project Ghoul codes provide you with in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, [G X] Project Ghoul. New goodies tend to become available after certain milestones are hit, so make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest Project Ghoul handouts.
How do I redeem Project Ghoul codes?
Redeeming Project Ghoul codes is simple. Just follow these steps:
- Open Roblox
- Fire up Project Ghoul
- Hit the menu button
- Enter your code in the text box
- Hit enter
- Enjoy your freebie!
There you have it, all of the current Project Ghoul codes. If you want to spend some time with ghouls of a different kind, check out our picks for the best mobile horror games here.