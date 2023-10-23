Project Ghoul codes October 2023

Project Ghoul is an exciting Roblox game that allows you to choose between being a ghoul – which means you feast on the tasty humans around you – or a federal criminal investigator that aims to stop ghouls. Of course, whichever path you choose, you can only get so far without XP, materials, and yen. Fortunately, that’s where our Project Ghoul codes list comes in. Here, you can discover jumbled letters and numbers that give you in-game goodies.

Project Ghoul codes

Active codes:

SmartKatsuya70810232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC (new!)

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC (new!) SurprisedSaiko80110232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC (new!)

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC (new!) SneezingShikorae00810231 – 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes

– 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes ExcitedKoori40110231 – 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes

– 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes AmazingNashiro42409232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC KawaiiRize52409231 – 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes

– 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes GigglingIrimi11709232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC SweetOgura11709231 – 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes

– 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes ChucklingRoma20309231 – 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes

– 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes KawaiiEto90309232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC HumbleShuu21009232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1.5k RC SmilingKureo11009231 – 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes

– 30 spins and times two boosters for 20 minutes AmazingMutsuki42708231 – 30 Spins, 20 mins of all times two boosters

– 30 Spins, 20 mins of all times two boosters HumbleYoriko52708232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1,500 rc

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1,500 rc FunnyYusa81308231 – 30 spins and 20 mins of all double boosters

– 30 spins and 20 mins of all double boosters CoolEto51308232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC GigglingKanao12307231 – 30 Spins, 20 mins of all times two Boosters

– 30 Spins, 20 mins of all times two Boosters LaughingTatara72307232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1,500 rc

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1,500 rc WeirdSeidou41607231 – 30 Spins, 20 mins of all times two Boosters

– 30 Spins, 20 mins of all times two Boosters SweetHouji41607232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1,500 rc

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1,500 rc HumbleHikari70907231 – 30 Spins, 20 mins of all times two boosters

– 30 Spins, 20 mins of all times two boosters AwesomeKusaba30907232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1,500 rc

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1,500 rc SmilingTouka20207232 – 15k yen, 1,500 rc, and 500 all materials

– 15k yen, 1,500 rc, and 500 all materials BitterRoma40207231 – double for all boosters for 20 minutes and 30 spins

– double for all boosters for 20 minutes and 30 spins SmartAkira31106231 – 30 Spins and 20 mins of all x2 Boosters

– 30 Spins and 20 mins of all x2 Boosters LaughingFuruta81106232 – 15k yen, 1.5k RC, 500 all materials

– 15k yen, 1.5k RC, 500 all materials SmartKureo92805231 – 30 Spins and 20 mins of all x2 Boosters

– 30 Spins and 20 mins of all x2 Boosters KawaiiSachi52805232 – 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC

– 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC SurprisedTouma02105231 – 30 Spins and 20 mins of all x2 Boosters

– 30 Spins and 20 mins of all x2 Boosters AwesomeHouji72105232 – 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC

– 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC SittingKoma11405231 – 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters

– 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters SneezingRikai91405232 – 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC

– 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC SmartIshida60705231 – 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters

– 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters SmartKijima50705232 – 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC

– 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC BitterKureo43004232 – Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC

– Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC LaughingNishiki83004231 – Redeem for 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters

– Redeem for 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters ExcitedKijima52304231 – 30 spins and 20 mins of all two times boosters

– 30 spins and 20 mins of all two times boosters SweetAyato52304232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC Fixes – 30 Spins and 20 minutes for all boosters

– 30 Spins and 20 minutes for all boosters AwesomeTouma71604232 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC SweetUta51604231 – 30 spins and 20 minutes of all times two boosters

– 30 spins and 20 minutes of all times two boosters EasternEgg_2 – 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC

– 15k yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC EasternEgg_1 – 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters

– 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters DancingGinshi00804232 – 15k Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC

– 15k Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC MeditatingKuramoto50804231 – 30 spins, 20 mins of all times two boosters

Expired codes:

UpdateSoon

StrawOne

StrawTwo

StrawThree

StrawFour

BleachSoon1

BleachSoon2

BleachSoon3

BleachSoon4

StarcodeBenni

Sub2FloatyZone

Sub2BokTheGamer

NARUTOGHOUL30K

subtoAlphamisfits

Sub2JustYami

SubToJay

55KLIKES

50KLIKES

35MVISITS

175KFAVS

Kuzen

Re13th

KyleGotNoMaidens

47klikes

Sorry!

Noro!

Nutcracker!

38klikes

Release!

XBOXSUPPORT

WeAreSorry!

3000Players!

SubToKilik

LastShutdownForToday

What are Project Ghoul codes?

Project Ghoul codes provide you with in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, [G X] Project Ghoul. New goodies tend to become available after certain milestones are hit, so make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest Project Ghoul handouts.

How do I redeem Project Ghoul codes?

Redeeming Project Ghoul codes is simple. Just follow these steps:

Open Roblox

Fire up Project Ghoul

Hit the menu button

Enter your code in the text box

Hit enter

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Project Ghoul codes. If you want to spend some time with ghouls of a different kind, check out our picks for the best mobile horror games here. For more anime Roblox, check our guide to Roblox Project New World codes, or, if you want less blocky anime action, our list of the best anime games is the place to be.