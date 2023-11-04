Not all characters are hard as nails when you first meet them in the zombtastic world of Resident Evil, as evident by STARS Bravo Team member Rebecca Chambers. The young woman serves as a medic on the team and has a kind and innocent nature, which only makes it that much more difficult to watch the events of Resident Evil 0 unfold. In this guide, we take a look at Resident Evil’s Rebecca, who she is, her personality, and what games she appears in.

Who is Resident Evil's Rebecca?

Who is Resident Evil’s Rebecca?

Rebecca Chambers serves as the medic for the STARS Bravo Team in Raccoon City. As such, she’s part of the initial team called out to investigate the strange happenings in the forest. As you all know, this turns into the night from hell for Rebecca, as it leads to the infamous events in the Spencer Mansion. However, as Resident Evil 0 serves as the prequel, you get to experience how it all begins with Rebecca, which helps you to gain a better understanding when you find her as Chris in the first game.

After the events of Resident Evil and Resident Evil 0, Chambers returns to her university studies as she believes she can aid her combat-ready friends with her virology degree as she works to combat the various outbreaks through cures.

What is Resident Evil Rebecca’s personality?

Rebecca Chambers is a prodigy as she has a very high intellect that’s nurtured from a young age, making her very savvy when it comes to her smarts. As a person, she’s kind, caring, loyal, and just wants to help people.

What games does Resident Evil’s Rebecca appear in?

Resident Evil’s Rebecca appears in:

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil

Dead by Daylight

There you have it, everything you need to know about Resident Evil’s Rebecca. To see what else the videogame series has to offer, check out our best Resident Evil games guide.