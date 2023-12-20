Slowpoke evolution guide

Slowpoke’s been around since we first stepped foot in Kanto, but with so many different games and regional forms, it can be hard to know which Slowpoke evolution you’re going to get. Thanks to The Indigo Disk, we’re all wondering how to evolve Galarian Slowpoke despite leaving the region behind years ago. Fear not trainers, we’re here to help.

Keep on reading to find out how to get every Slowpoke evolution out there.

Here’s everything you need to know to collect all the Slowpoke evolutions.

Where do I find Slowpoke in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Slowpoke is fairly common in Paldea, showing up in the north west and south east of the region anywhere there is water. They’re particularly common around Casseroya Lake, Levincia, and South Province Area Five.

How do I evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro?

Evolving Slowpoke into Slowbro is really simple! All you need to do is level your Slowpoke up to level 37 and it will evolve. You can speed up the process using rare candies and experience candies that you get from raid battles.

How do I evolve Slowpoke into Slowking?

If you’d rather your Slowpoke evolves into a Slowking, then you need a King’s Rock and a trade partner. You can get a King’s Rock in a number of ways, but the easiest method is to buy one from Delibird Presents once you’ve earned four gym badges.

Next, give the King’s Rock to your Slowpoke as a held item and trade it away. Either make sure you’re trading with a trusted friend who will send your ‘mon right back to you, or find a stranger who’s also after a Slowking and simply trade as normal to trigger each of their evolutions. You can use our handy guide to all the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes to find the correct trade room.

Where do I find Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Galarian Slowpoke hangs out in the Coastal Biome of Blueberry Academy’s Terarium, part of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC. Again, you can find them anywhere there’s water, but we recommend the beach just north of the Coastal Plaza as it’s teeming with them!

How do I evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro?

Slowpoke’s Galarian evolutions are slightly harder to get than its standard evolutions. You can trigger your Pokémon to evolve into Galarian Slowbro by giving it a Galarica Cuff. You’ll need to make this item by collecting Galarica Twigs and giving them to an NPC in the Coastal Plaza who stands next to the vending machines.

Give her eight Galarica Twigs and she’ll weave them into a Galarica Cuff for you. Then, simply give this cuff to your Slowpoke as a held item and evolve it by battling or using candies. You can find Galarica Twigs washed up on the same beach where the Galarian Slowpoke like to hang out.

How do I evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking?

Much like Slowbro, Galarian Slowking requires a special accessory made from Galarica Twigs. Give the same NPC in the plaza fifteen Galarica Twigs to get a Galarica Wreath. Then, just like before, give your Slowpoke the wreath and evolve it to meet your new psychic/poison monarch friend.

How do I evolve Slowpoke in Pokémon Go?

Both of Slowpoke’s evolutions also appear in Pokémon Go, so here’s all the information you need to get your desired Poké-pal. For Slowbro, the process is nice and simple. All you need is 50 Slowpoke candies and enough stardust and voila – your very own Slowbro.

To evolve Slowpoke into Slowking, the only difference is that you need a King’s Rock as well as 50 Slowpoke candies. There are a range of ways to get this item in Pokémon Go, including via the shop, special research, and raids.

How do I evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Go?

Much like its counterpart in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Galarian Slowpoke is slightly trickier to evolve in Pokémon Go. For both Slowbro and Slowking you need 50 candies and plenty of stardust, but these evolutions take a bit of extra work.

Both Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking require you to adventure with your Galarian Slowpoke and complete specific quests. To obtain a Slowbro you need to catch 30 poison Pokémon on your travels, whereas Slowking requires 30 psychic Pokémon. Remember to have your buddy out at all times to help you chip away at these quests!

There you have it – our complete guide to every Slowpoke evolution.