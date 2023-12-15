Munchlax evolution guide

Sinnoh introduced us to one of the most adorable Pokémon ever, but it’s Munchlax’s evolution, Snorlax, that most people pay attention to. To be honest, given the high defense and damage output that the Kanto native is capable of, we can understand why. So, allow us to tell you how to evolve Munchlax in case you need a tank on your team.

Anyway, let’s take a look at what you need to know about Munchlax’s evolution.

Where can I catch Munchlax?

It’s no use knowing how to evolve Munchlax if you don’t have one. Luckily, we can tell you exactly where to catch it. Better still, depending on how early you encounter it, you might get away with just using a pokéball, though later locations may require you to up that to a great ball.

You can find and catch Munchlax in the following games and locations on Nintendo Switch:

Sword and Shield – Munchlax is in Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, and Stony Wilderness unless you have the Crown Tundra DLC, in which case Munchlax is also around Ballimere Lake

– Munchlax is in Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, and Stony Wilderness unless you have the Crown Tundra DLC, in which case Munchlax is also around Ballimere Lake Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – you can find Munchlax in many routes (205, 206, 207, 208, 209, 210, 211, 212, 213, 214, 215, 218, 221, and 222), Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks, Eterna Forest, Floaroma Meadow, and the Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Riverbank Cave, Grassland Cave, Whiteout Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern)

– you can find Munchlax in many routes (205, 206, 207, 208, 209, 210, 211, 212, 213, 214, 215, 218, 221, and 222), Fuego Ironworks, Valley Windworks, Eterna Forest, Floaroma Meadow, and the Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Riverbank Cave, Grassland Cave, Whiteout Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern) Legends: Arceus – Munchlax is in Obsidian Fieldlands (Deertrack Path) and Alabaster Icelands (Snowfall Hot Spring)

– Munchlax is in Obsidian Fieldlands (Deertrack Path) and Alabaster Icelands (Snowfall Hot Spring) Scarlet and Violet – if you have The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, you can find Munchlax in Loyalty Plaza, Wistful Fields, Kitakami Road, Apple Hills, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods, and Paradise Barrens

How do I evolve Munchlax?

Evolving Munchlax takes some time and effort. You see, while the likes of Murkrow’s evolution, Misdreavus’ evolution, Shellder’s evolution, and Bisharp’s evolution require stones or items, Munchlax follows in the footsteps of Budew’s evolution, Happiny’s evolution, and Buneary’s evolution, meaning you need to increase your friendship to evolve Munchlax.

We recommend that you battle with Munchlax if you want to increase your friendship, and perhaps play with it or let it walk outside of its pokéball if those are options in the game you’re playing.

Where can I catch Snorlax?

Of course, you can opt to skip past Munchlax and go straight after the gen 1 Pokémon. However, prepare yourself with great balls and maybe even ultra balls, depending on Snorlax’s level (especially if you’re after its alpha version in Pokémon Legends: Arceus), as this sleepy beast is a tough nut to crack.

In the Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch, this is where you can find Snorlax:

Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee – Route 12, Route 16, and Cerulean Cave

– Route 12, Route 16, and Cerulean Cave Sword and Shield – Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell, Stony Wilderness, and Bridge Field. You can also catch one in Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field, and Giant’s Bed if you have the Crown Tundra DLC

– Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell, Stony Wilderness, and Bridge Field. You can also catch one in Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field, and Giant’s Bed if you have the Crown Tundra DLC Legends: Arceus – Obsidian Fieldlands (Sandgem Flats), Crimson Mirelands (space-time distortions), and Alabaster Icelands in Snowfall Hot Spings

– Obsidian Fieldlands (Sandgem Flats), Crimson Mirelands (space-time distortions), and Alabaster Icelands in Snowfall Hot Spings Scarlet and Violet – the Timeless Woods in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC

You can’t catch Snorlax in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you have to evolve it from Munchlax.

How do I evolve Munchlax in Pokémon Go?

To evolve Munchlax in Pokémon Go, you need to feed it 50 candies. Considering other gen 4 Pokémon, including Ralts’ evolution, require a Sinnoh stone as well as candy, this is pretty convenient for Snorlax lovers, as getting a Sinnoh stone can be troublesome.

