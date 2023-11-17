Swimming Simulator codes November 2023

Roblox Swimming Simulator codes can help you to be the next Michael Phelps by offering spins, wins, and trophy potions to fill out your cabinet.

Two people swimming along a reef in search of Swimming Simulator codes
Published:

Roblox 

It’s time to take a dip with our Swimming Simulator codes guide. In this Roblox experience, you get to dive into a range of aquatic obstacle courses, explore the sea, and just enjoy the water in general. You can even visit various locations, including Japan. Naturally, things can get competitive if you take part in races, so enhancing your performance with some codes might be the way to go. Above all else, remember to just keep swimming.

Swimming Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • MILLIONS – three spins
  • UPDATE1 – one trophy potion
  • PIRATE – one spin
  • RELEASE – 15 wins

Swimming Simulator codes redemption screen

What are Swimming Simulator codes?

Thanks to the developer, Swimming Productions, Swimming Simulator codes offer spins and wins to help you get ahead. New ones tend to pop up alongside events and milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

How do I redeem Swimming Simulator codes?

To redeem Swimming Simulator codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Dive into Swimming Simulator
  • Tap the ABX codes button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

