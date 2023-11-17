Swimming Simulator codes November 2023

It’s time to take a dip with our Swimming Simulator codes guide. In this Roblox experience, you get to dive into a range of aquatic obstacle courses, explore the sea, and just enjoy the water in general. You can even visit various locations, including Japan. Naturally, things can get competitive if you take part in races, so enhancing your performance with some codes might be the way to go. Above all else, remember to just keep swimming.

Swimming Simulator codes

Active codes:

MILLIONS – three spins

– three spins UPDATE1 – one trophy potion

– one trophy potion PIRATE – one spin

– one spin RELEASE – 15 wins

What are Swimming Simulator codes?

Thanks to the developer, Swimming Productions, Swimming Simulator codes offer spins and wins to help you get ahead. New ones tend to pop up alongside events and milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

How do I redeem Swimming Simulator codes?

To redeem Swimming Simulator codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Dive into Swimming Simulator

Tap the ABX codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

