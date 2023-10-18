TDS Legacy codes October 2023

TDS Legacy codes are essential if you hope to stop the hordes of zombies in this Roblox tower defense experience. Yes, it’s time to rise up, get together with your pals, and create a tower that can keep back the walking dead. It’s not just little zombies you have to look out for either, as the game features bosses, too.

Though we can’t deny how fun zombie games are, if it’s anime games that interest you, then it’s our Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, Anime Adventures codes, Fire Force Online codes, and Project Slayers codes guides that you should read. Or, if you want sunshine and rainbows, join the Italian plumber in our best Mario games list.

TDS Legacy codes

Active codes:

OOFB1RTHD4Y! – rewards (need the commander tower)

– rewards (need the commander tower) 5KMILESTONE – rewards (need the minigunner tower)

– rewards (need the minigunner tower) 1MIL – one party crate

– one party crate 100KVISITS – rewards

Expired codes:

ALMOST1M

What are TDS Legacy codes?

Thanks to the developer, TDS: Legacy, you can get various in-game goodies through TDS Legacy codes. New ones tend to arise to celebrate events and milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page if you want to know what the latest freebies are.

How do I redeem TDS Legacy codes?

To redeem TDS Legacy codes, you need to:

Head to Roblox

Fire up TDS Legacy

Tap on the shopping cart

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

With that, you know all of the current TDS Legacy codes. If you want to experience true terror, you can check out our list of the best horror games on Switch and mobile. Though we’d also argue that fitness games are pretty terrifying – we’re couch potatoes, and we’re okay with that.