TDS Legacy codes October 2023

With our Roblox TDS Legacy codes list you can get all sorts of in-game goodies, including towers, to help keep your enemies at bay.

TDS Legacy codes key art showing characters running
October 18, 2023: We checked for new TDS Legacy codes

TDS Legacy codes are essential if you hope to stop the hordes of zombies in this Roblox tower defense experience. Yes, it’s time to rise up, get together with your pals, and create a tower that can keep back the walking dead. It’s not just little zombies you have to look out for either, as the game features bosses, too.

TDS Legacy codes

Active codes:

  • OOFB1RTHD4Y! – rewards (need the commander tower)
  • 5KMILESTONE – rewards (need the minigunner tower)
  • 1MIL – one party crate
  • 100KVISITS – rewards

Expired codes:

  • ALMOST1M

TDS Legacy codes - a screenshot showing how to enter your codes

What are TDS Legacy codes?

Thanks to the developer, TDS: Legacy, you can get various in-game goodies through TDS Legacy codes. New ones tend to arise to celebrate events and milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page if you want to know what the latest freebies are.

How do I redeem TDS Legacy codes?

To redeem TDS Legacy codes, you need to:

  • Head to Roblox
  • Fire up TDS Legacy
  • Tap on the shopping cart
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

