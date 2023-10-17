Watcher of Realms tier list October 2023

Our Watcher of Realms tier list ranks every single hero in Moonton’s mobile RPG, helping you to choose your allies heading into battle.

Watcher of Realms

With so many fantastical characters to choose from, our Watcher of Realms tier list helps you sort the deities from the duds. There’s a huge range of powerful heroes in each class and everyone has different preferences, so remember that our list is subjective – if you’re a hardcore Selene fan, don’t let us stop you from having fun!

For more fantasy fun, check out our Watcher of Realms preview and Watcher of Realms codes guide. We also have a plethora of other guides to help you nab some freebies in your mobile games, like Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Farlight 84 codes.

Let’s dive into our Watcher of Realms tier list to find out which heroes come out on top.

Watcher of Realms tier list

Tier Watcher of Realms heroes
S Ajax, Arrogance, Carnelian, Cyrus, Dolores, Elowyn, Eona, Ghan, Hatssut, Hex, Hollow, Laya, Maul, Morrigan, Olague, Salazar, Setram, Theowin, Vierna, Vortex, Wrath, Zilitu
A Abomination, Aeon, Alaura, Aracha, Aylin, Baron, Brienne, Brokkir, Calypso, Captain Reve, Cerberus, Deimos, Elddr, Falcia, Imani, Kaede, Khamet, King Harz, Laseer, Luneria, Lugaru, Midan, Nissandei, Nocturne, Nyx, Pyros, Razaak, Regulus, Sadie, Sargak, Silas, Tauriel, Torodor, Twinfiend, Valeriya, Venoma, Vladov, Volka, Voroth, Zelus
B Ai, Ain, Ardeth, Ares, Apsan, Aveline, Azzoth, Dalyn, Estrid, Ezryn, Gluttony, Greed, Gwendolyn, Isolde, Janqhar, Komodo, Kria, Laurel, Lightlocke, Livian, Magmus, Marri, Maw, Nauvras, Soleil, Valkyra
C Atrox, Azhor, Durza, Harpun, Lili, Orim, Raiden, Scorch, Selene, Shamir, Vargus
D Brunor, Crach, Cyclone, Cyrene, Daemon, Dassomi, Decimus, Meriel, Nazeem, Nisalt, Osiren, Selkath, Tazira, Titus

That’s everything for our Watcher of Realms tier list. For more hero rankings, head over to our Madtale tier list, Street Fighter Duel tier list, Genshin Impact tier list, and Honkai Star Rail tier list.

