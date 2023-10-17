Watcher of Realms tier list October 2023

With so many fantastical characters to choose from, our Watcher of Realms tier list helps you sort the deities from the duds. There’s a huge range of powerful heroes in each class and everyone has different preferences, so remember that our list is subjective – if you’re a hardcore Selene fan, don’t let us stop you from having fun!

Let’s dive into our Watcher of Realms tier list to find out which heroes come out on top.

Watcher of Realms tier list

Tier Watcher of Realms heroes S Ajax, Arrogance, Carnelian, Cyrus, Dolores, Elowyn, Eona, Ghan, Hatssut, Hex, Hollow, Laya, Maul, Morrigan, Olague, Salazar, Setram, Theowin, Vierna, Vortex, Wrath, Zilitu A Abomination, Aeon, Alaura, Aracha, Aylin, Baron, Brienne, Brokkir, Calypso, Captain Reve, Cerberus, Deimos, Elddr, Falcia, Imani, Kaede, Khamet, King Harz, Laseer, Luneria, Lugaru, Midan, Nissandei, Nocturne, Nyx, Pyros, Razaak, Regulus, Sadie, Sargak, Silas, Tauriel, Torodor, Twinfiend, Valeriya, Venoma, Vladov, Volka, Voroth, Zelus B Ai, Ain, Ardeth, Ares, Apsan, Aveline, Azzoth, Dalyn, Estrid, Ezryn, Gluttony, Greed, Gwendolyn, Isolde, Janqhar, Komodo, Kria, Laurel, Lightlocke, Livian, Magmus, Marri, Maw, Nauvras, Soleil, Valkyra C Atrox, Azhor, Durza, Harpun, Lili, Orim, Raiden, Scorch, Selene, Shamir, Vargus D Brunor, Crach, Cyclone, Cyrene, Daemon, Dassomi, Decimus, Meriel, Nazeem, Nisalt, Osiren, Selkath, Tazira, Titus

