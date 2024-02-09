Blade Tower Defense codes February 2024

Grab some Blade Tower Defense codes and your sword, it’s time to go to war and protect your base. As you can probably guess, this Roblox experience is a tower defense game, except instead of relying on guns and explosions, you need to get your hands dirty in close-up combat. Luckily, there are numerous fighting styles to equip, all of which have their pros and cons.

Blade Tower Defense codes

Active codes:

UPDATE1 – 350 coins (new!)

– 350 coins (new!) 1000likes – 300 coins

What are Blade Tower Defense codes?

Thanks to the Blade Tower Defense developer, Double Bandit TD, Blade Tower Defense codes provide you with coins for units, fighting styles, and upgrades. New ones pop up in celebration of milestones and updates, so make sure you check back here regularly to be in the know when new freebies are available.

How do I redeem Blade Tower Defense codes?

To redeem Blade Tower Defense codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Jump into Blade Tower Defense

Tap the Twitter (X) icon

Enter your code

Hit submit

Enjoy your freebie!

