Circus Tower Defense codes December 2023

Roblox Circus Tower Defense codes are a great way to get some extra coins to build your defenses and structures, and hire some clowns.

If you enjoy tower defense games, you need to read our Circus Tower Defense codes guide. Here, you can get all the coins you need to construct towers and recruit clowns, acrobats, and whoever else the circus has to offer. Remember, if you dive into this Roblox experience, you need to put the fun of the circus behind you. This is war.

Circus Tower Defense codes

Active codes

  • CIRCUS – 100 coins
  • SORRY – 900 coins

Circus Tower Defense codes redemption screen

What are Circus Tower Defense codes?

Circus Tower Defense codes are a great way to get some coins; building defenses and towers isn’t cheap, you know. The developer, Circus Tower Defense, tends to offer new ones from time to time, so make sure you check back here, as we’ll update this page as soon as new codes are available.

How do I redeem Circus Tower Defense codes?

To redeem Circus Tower Defense codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Circle Tower Defense
  • Tap the heart icon
  • Enter your code
  • Tap confirm
  • Enjoy your freebie!

