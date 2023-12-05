Circus Tower Defense codes December 2023

If you enjoy tower defense games, you need to read our Circus Tower Defense codes guide. Here, you can get all the coins you need to construct towers and recruit clowns, acrobats, and whoever else the circus has to offer. Remember, if you dive into this Roblox experience, you need to put the fun of the circus behind you. This is war.

Circus Tower Defense codes

Active codes

CIRCUS – 100 coins

– 100 coins SORRY – 900 coins

What are Circus Tower Defense codes?

Circus Tower Defense codes are a great way to get some coins; building defenses and towers isn’t cheap, you know. The developer, Circus Tower Defense, tends to offer new ones from time to time, so make sure you check back here, as we’ll update this page as soon as new codes are available.

How do I redeem Circus Tower Defense codes?

To redeem Circus Tower Defense codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Circle Tower Defense

Tap the heart icon

Enter your code

Tap confirm

Enjoy your freebie!

