Block Mayhem codes December 2023

Block Mayhem codes are a great way to get some extra in-game goodies to help you out when collecting blocks. Yes, this Roblox experience asks you to collect various blocks, some of which are rarer than others. Naturally, you get more cash for the rarer blocks, so it’s best to aim for those if you can.

Block Mayhem codes

Active codes:

SorryDelay – 500 gems (new!)

– 500 gems (new!) INVERTED – 250 ems (new!)

– 250 ems (new!) DEPTH – 250 gems

– 250 gems NEWUPDATE – 250 gems

What are Block Mayhem codes?

Thanks to the developer, Blockwork Official, Block Mayhem codes offer gems, which you can then use to get skills and in-game items. Though it doesn’t appear as though new ones arise for milestones, updates and general acts of kindness mean freebies may appear on the regular. To be in the know when new goodies arrive, check back here regularly.

How do I redeem Block Mayhem codes?

To redeem Block Mayhem codes, you need to:

Sign in to Roblox

Launch Block Mayhem

Tap the codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

