Test Your Luck codes December 2023

Sure, you can let the cards fall where they may, but why take the risk? Our Test Your Luck codes guide can help to give you a little bit more luck, you know what we mean. If you want to get to the top of the leaderboards in this Roblox experience and flex your virtual wealth, having some extra gems and clovers is essential. It means you can take those extra risks to get to the top.

Test Your Luck codes

Active codes:

BETA – 5k gems (new!)

– 5k gems (new!) CHRISTMAS2023 – 50k gems and 25k clovers

– 50k gems and 25k clovers RELEASE – 25k gems and 15k clovers

– 25k gems and 15k clovers UPDATE209 – 10k gems

What are Test Your Luck codes?

Test Your Luck codes are the perfect way to get some extra in-game currency in the form of gems and clovers. It appears as though the developer, Official XY Games, adds new ones in celebration of updates and events, so make sure you check back here regularly to avoid missing out on new goodies.

How do I redeem Test Your Luck codes?

To redeem Test Your Luck codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Test Your Luck

Walk over to the green redeem codes circle

Enter your code

Hit redeem code

Enjoy your freebie!

