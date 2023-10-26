Bubble Gum Mayhem codes October 2023

We love pets at Pocket Tactics. Be they real or virtual, and that’s why we have this Bubble Gum Mayhem codes guide. In this Roblox experience, you need to acquire and hatch eggs to turn them into pets. All sorts of creatures are available, from the typical cat and dog to the more obscure, such as dragons and unicorns.

If animal games aren’t your thing, that’s okay. Our Roblox game codes page can point you in the direction of hundreds of articles for other Roblox experiences, such as our Anime Adventures codes, Blade Ball codes, Lost Pirates codes, Haze Piece codes, and A One Piece Game codes lists.

Bubble Gum Mayhem codes

Active codes:

TrickOrTreat – hours boost (new!)

– hours boost (new!) Spooky – rewards

– rewards Part2 – ten-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic

– ten-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic SorryAboutThat – ten-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic

– ten-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic Part2Soon – ten-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic

– ten-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic FallCarnival – 2.5k pumpkins and one hour of times four luckPumpkins

– 2.5k pumpkins and one hour of times four luckPumpkins 500K – two-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic

– two-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic Cyborg – two-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic

– two-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic Release – 40-minute boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic.

– 40-minute boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic. LookBehindThePortals – one-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic.

What are Bubble Gum Mayhem codes?

Thanks to the developer, IzakStudios – Again, Bubble Gum Mayhem codes offer various in-game goodies, namely boosts and pumpkins. If you want to stay on top of new ones, give this page a bookmark. Given the game page a like and you might be able to speed up the next milestone code.

How do I redeen Bubble Gum Mayhem codes?

To redeem Bubble Gum Mayhem codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Go to Bubble Gum Mayhem

Tap the codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

Now that you know all of the current Bubble Gum Mayhem codes, you should take a look at our Elemental Dungeons codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes, and Coin Master free spins to see what other freebies you can grab.