Bubble Gum Mayhem codes October 2023

Roblox Bubble Gum Mayhem codes are perfect to grab some extra boosts, luck, pumpkins, and more so you can get all the pets you want.

Bubble Gum Mayhem codes - an avatar in a pizza jumper blowing bubble gum surrounded by coins
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 26, 2023: We checked for new Bubble Gum Mayhem codes for our list.

We love pets at Pocket Tactics. Be they real or virtual, and that’s why we have this Bubble Gum Mayhem codes guide. In this Roblox experience, you need to acquire and hatch eggs to turn them into pets. All sorts of creatures are available, from the typical cat and dog to the more obscure, such as dragons and unicorns.

If animal games aren’t your thing, that’s okay. Our Roblox game codes page can point you in the direction of hundreds of articles for other Roblox experiences, such as our Anime Adventures codes, Blade Ball codes, Lost Pirates codes, Haze Piece codes, and A One Piece Game codes lists.

Bubble Gum Mayhem codes

Active codes:

  • TrickOrTreat – hours boost (new!)
  • Spooky – rewards
  • Part2 – ten-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic
  • SorryAboutThat – ten-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic
  • Part2Soon – ten-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic
  • FallCarnival – 2.5k pumpkins and one hour of times four luckPumpkins
  • 500K – two-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic
  • Cyborg – two-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic
  • Release – 40-minute boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic.
  • LookBehindThePortals – one-hour boosts for luck, egg hatching, insane luck, tier chance, and double mythic.

Bubble Gum Mayhem codes redemption screen

What are Bubble Gum Mayhem codes?

Thanks to the developer, IzakStudios – Again, Bubble Gum Mayhem codes offer various in-game goodies, namely boosts and pumpkins. If you want to stay on top of new ones, give this page a bookmark. Given the game page a like and you might be able to speed up the next milestone code.

How do I redeen Bubble Gum Mayhem codes?

To redeem Bubble Gum Mayhem codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Go to Bubble Gum Mayhem
  • Tap the codes button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

Now that you know all of the current Bubble Gum Mayhem codes, you should take a look at our Elemental Dungeons codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes, and Coin Master free spins to see what other freebies you can grab.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.