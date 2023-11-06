Dreepy evolution – how to get Drakloak and Dragapult

The Dreepy evolution line is honestly one of the best in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but you have to put in some serious work. As a dragon- and ghost-type hybrid, these ‘mon can cause hefty damage, so it’s only natural that you have to hit some pretty high levels before you progress up the chain.

Anyway, allow us to tell you all you need to know about Dreepy’s evolution.

How do I evolve Dreepy?

To evolve Dreepy, you need to get it to level 50. Yes, it’s that simple. No steps or stones are involved. Though, having said that, reaching level 50 just to evolve a stage one Pokémon might seem a bit excessive.

How do I evolve Drakloak?

Once you get Drakloak at level 50, you then need to reach level 60 to evolve into Dragapult. Again, it’s on the higher side for a second-stage evolution, though some do require you to get into the 40s and 50s.

Where can I find Dreepy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Of course, know the level you need to reach is all well and good, but it’s not much good without a Dreepy or Drakloak on your team.

You can find Dreepy in:

Sword and Shield – Lake of Outrage, Axew’s Eye, Rolling Fields

– Lake of Outrage, Axew’s Eye, Rolling Fields Scarlet – Tera Raid Battle Search (three star) and Union Circle

– Tera Raid Battle Search (three star) and Union Circle Violet – South Province (Area One, Area Four, Area Five, and Area Six), East Province (Area Two and Area Three), West Proince (Area Two and Area Three), North Province (Glaseado Mountain), and Terra Raid Battles

To skip Dreepy and go straight for Drakloak, head to:

Sword and Shield – Lake of Outrage, Axew’s Eye, Rolling Fields

– Lake of Outrage, Axew’s Eye, Rolling Fields Scarlet – Tera Raid Battle Search (three star) and Union Circle

– Tera Raid Battle Search (three star) and Union Circle Violet – North Province (Area One, Area Two, Area Three, Casseroya Lake, and Glaseado Mountain) and Terra Raid Battles

There you have it, how to evolve Dreepy and how to evolve Drakloak.