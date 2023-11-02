Bisharp evolution guide

Bisharp is arguably one of the best steel and dark-types out there, but what if we told you generation nine introduced a Bisharp evolution? Yes, the once two-stage evolution line now has a stage three Pokémon, Kingambit, at the end of it, and trust us when we say you want to know how to evolve Bisharp.

Before we dive into that, allow us to help you fill out your Pokédex.

Anyway, onto what you need to know about Bisharp’s evolution.

How do I evolve Pawniard?

Before you can worry about evolving Bisharp, you need to have one, and the most popular method of acquiring one is to evolve Pawniard. Luckily, this is a straightforward evolution as you just need to reach level 52 for the stage one ‘mon to evolve. Okay, so it takes a considerable amount of battling with Pawniard, but at least you don’t have to go on a quest for stones unlike with the Ralts evolution line, Misdreavous’ evolution, and Floette’s evolution.

If you want to catch a Pawniard in the Switch games, you can find them in:

Sword and Shield – Route 8, Giant’s Cap, Motostoke Outskirts, Giant’s Mirror, Stony Wilderness, Motostoke Riverbank, West Lake Axewell, Giant’s Seat, Dusty Bowl, Hammerlocke Hills

– Route 8, Giant’s Cap, Motostoke Outskirts, Giant’s Mirror, Stony Wilderness, Motostoke Riverbank, West Lake Axewell, Giant’s Seat, Dusty Bowl, Hammerlocke Hills Scarlet and Violet – South Province (Area Five), East Province (Area Three), North Province (Area Two), Tera Raid Battles

How do I evolve Bisharp?

Unfortunately, evolving Bisharp into Kingambit isn’t as easy. In fact, it’s more of a luck-of-the-draw situation to some degree. You see, you need to defeat three Bisharp that are holding a leader’s crest, and the finishing blow in battle must come from your Bisharp. Not every Bisharp in the wild carries this item, so you might have to fight a fair few of them before you get three of them. Once you do, you need to level up your Bisharp for it to evolve.

We do have one bit of advice that may help speed up the process, if you have the switcheroo move you can give a leader’s crest to the opposing Bisharp, and it still counts towards your total. Another tip for you is that the only Bisharp that carry a leader’s crest are the ones surrounded by Pawniards.

As a gen 9 Pokémon, Kingambit is only available in Scarlet and Violet. You can find Bisharp in the following areas in Paldea:

North Province (Area Two)

Area Zero

Tera Raid Battles (it won’t have a leader’s crest)

Should you be after a Bisharp in Sword and Shield despite not being able to evolve it into Kingambit, you should look in the following areas:

Lake of Outrage

Giant’s Seat

Motorstoke Riverbank

West Lake Axewell

Stony Wilderness

Giant’s Mirror

Dusty Bowl

Hammerlock Hills

How do I evolve Bisharp in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, Kingambit isn’t available in Pokémon Go just yet, but you can evolve Pawniard into Bisharp with 50 Pawniard candies. We’ll update this guide with information on Bisharp’s evolution as soon as it’s available.

Now that you know how to evolve Bisharp, you can use this knowledge in your Pokémon games.