Rellor evolution – how to get Rabsca

Rellor’s evolution is quite the step up from the stage one ‘mon, so we can’t help but recommend that you get Rabsca, purely for the fact that the dung beetle sprouts into something truly beautiful. No, we’re not kidding. One look at Rellor, and you might think ‘ew,’ but a glance at Rabsca is bound to have you thinking ‘wow’ – the story of the ugly duckling comes to mind. Anyway, allow us to tell you how to evolve Rellor.

Anyway, onto Rellor’s evolution.

How do I evolve Rellor?

To evolve Rellor, you need to walk 1,000 steps while using the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Let’s Go feature and then level it up. Yes, it really is that simple. However, the caveat is that the game doesn’t keep track of your steps. Still, for us at PT, it takes roughly five minutes of walking around.

Where can I find Rellor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

As a gen 9 Pokémon, you can only get Rellor in Scarlet and Violet. More specifically, you can find Rellor in the Asado Desert. Trust us. It’s hard to miss a dung beetle scurrying around with a ball of, well, dung.

Is Rellor in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, Rellor isn’t available in Pokémon Go at the time of writing, but should the bug Pokémon pop up, we’ll update this guide with information on how to evolve it in Rabsca in the mobile game, too. Based on other evolutions in Pokémon Go, we suspect it’s likely that you’ll need 50 candy to evolve Rellor.

