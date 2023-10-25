Floette evolution guide

I do believe in fairies, I do. Or, at the very least, I believe in Floette’s evolution. Florges is a formidable Pokémon who makes a solid addition to any team. There’s just one small catch: Floette doesn’t have the traditional level-up evolution method. Not to worry, though, for we’re here to tell you how to evolve Floette, and we even dive into where you can find the necessary item.

Anyway, here’s what you need to know about Floette’s evolution.

How do I evolve Floette?

Before you even think about evolving Floette, you actually need to get one. The most common way to get Floette is to catch a Flabébé and evolve it at level 19; you can find them in the South Province, East Province, and West Province in Scarlet and Violet. Or, you can just directly catch a Floette if you visit:

South Province – Area One, Area Four, and Area Six

– Area One, Area Four, and Area Six East Province – East Paldean Sea and Area One

– East Paldean Sea and Area One West Province – Area One

– Area One North Province – Area One, Area Two, Area Three

– Area One, Area Two, Area Three Area Zero

For now, the gen nine games are the only Switch titles in which you can find this evolution line. Once you have a Floette, you can evolve it into Florges at any level so long as you have a shiny stone at your disposal. Yes, in a similar vein to Misdreavus’ evolution, you need a specific evolution stone. Luckily, there are a couple of ways to acquire one in Scarlet and Violet:

Pick one up in the wild in Socarrat Trail, South Province Area Six

Get one as a reward if you catch 150 different Pokémon

Purchase them through the Porto Marinada auction

Look for them in the wild throughout Area Zero, Alfornada Cavern, and Dalizapa Passage

How do I evolve Floette in Pokémon Go?

Firstly, you need to obtain a Flabébé through the usual catching methods, and then evolve it into Floette with 25 Flabébé candy. However, it’s not quite so simple to get Florges in Pokémon Go. Instead of merely using candy, you need to acquire 20 buddy hearts with Floette as well. Once you have the 20 buddy hearts and 100 candy, you can evolve it into Florges. To get buddy hearts, you can battle with that specific Pokémon, give them attention, visit Pokéstops, and perform other tasks with them as your buddy.

With that, you know all about Floette's evolution.