Clover City codes October 2023

Our Roblox Clover City codes will help you get ahead of the pack as you fight over cash, weapons, and spots at the gym in this gritty, blocky life sim.

Clover City codes: A brown-haired Roblox character with a red beanie and a pizza shirt on, surrounded by a spherical blue force field and standing in front of a brick wall in front of the 'Clover City Police' building
October 18, 2023: We added new Clover City codes

It’s a tough world out there in Clover City, with everyone fighting to make the most cash, have the coolest house, and lift the most at the gym. It’s so tough in fact, that we’ve put together a list of Clover City codes to help you get ahead in this gritty Roblox life sim. Unlock some extra cash and other freebies with our handy codes below.

Clover City codes

Active codes:

  • PUMPKIN – Jacko emote and $25k (new!)
  • FALL – falling money
  • TIX – 200 tix
  • NICE – $2,674 and a ‘nice’ emote
  • HELP – $10k
  • EMOTES – $2k and six emotes

Expired codes:

  • SUMMER
  • RYO
  • ARRRG
  • FIRE
  • CLUBCLOVER
  • 10MIL
  • EGG
  • 2023

What are Clover City codes?

Clover City codes are secret words that you can use to get extra cash and emotes in Clover City. The developer TheCreatorBenn posts them on its Twitter page and sometimes on the Discord server.

Clover City codes: A screenshot from Clover City showing the open Settings menu which features the codes input field

How do I redeem Clover City codes?

Claiming your free stuff with these codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Clover City in Roblox
  • Click Settings
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box
  • Hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

