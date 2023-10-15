Hoyoverse’s hit open-world RPG is set in a world full of substantial, well-crafted lore. And, if you’re as invested in Teyvatian tales as we are, you’ll probably love the official Genshin Impact manga. Consisting of 16 chapters available in 13 different languages, it’s set before the events of the main game’s story and features a bunch of faces you’re likely very familiar with by now, offering some unique insights that make it well worth the read.

If you’re looking for more Genshin Impact content, we recommend taking a look at our Genshin Impact tier list or our Genshin Impact codes list, where we round up everything you need to get some free in-game goodies.

Where can you read the Genshin Impact manga?

The Genshin Impact manga is available to read on both the game’s official website and Webtoon.

What is the Genshin Impact manga about?

The manga tells the story of the past in the land of Teyvat. According to the official Genshin Impact website, you can expect the following from the series:

“Teyvat is a world blessed by the 7 Elemental Archons. Though the calamity the world suffered has ceased, and the lands have slowly healed, peace has yet to be restored to Mondstadt, the city of wind. The domineering Fatui have been oppressing the surrounding city-states, under the guise of protection, while an ancient darkness is seeking a chance for revenge…”

And the description on the Webtoon site:

“Aeons ago, the elder elemental gods granted civilization to the human race, but the world soon splintered as corruption and greed grew without check. Can the forces holding this world together be balanced against human desires, or is everything ultimately doomed to end in destruction?”

We do know that the Genshin Impact manga comprises of 16 chapters and a prologue, the titles of which are all listed below:

Prologue: Songs of the Wind

Chapter 1: Bad Wine

Chapter 2: Flame Born

Chapter 3: Lost and Found

Chapter 4: Surprise Finding

Chapter 5: Dangerous Grounds

Chapter 6: Wind and Fyre

Chapter 7: Dusty Chest

Chapter 8: Final Clue

Chapter 9: Ludi Harpastum

Chapter 10: Fools Trick

Chapter 11: Serpent’s Dance

Chapter 12: Unshrouded

Chapter 13: Dual Recurrence

Chapter 14: Malignant Illness

Chapter 15: Conclusion

Chapter 16: Talks Over a Drink

Who’s in the Genshin Impact manga?

The manga stars a host of characters from the Genshin Impact world, compiled below.

Current, former, and honorable members of the Knights of Favonius and the Outriders subdivision:

Jean

Lisa

Amber

Diluc

Kaeya

Vennessa

Eroch

Traveler

Lawrence Clan

Lord Lawrence

Barca Lawrence

Fatui from Snezhnaya

Dottore

Krupp

Sumeru

Collei

Cyno

Barnabas

That’s all we have for you. If you’re looking for some other games to try, why not check out our lists of the best iOS games and best Android games? We’ve also got Coin Master free spins for you to claim.