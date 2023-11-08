Look out, world! Genshin Impact’s Amber, the only remaining Outrider of the Knights of Favonius, is the top gliding champ in Teyvat. Ever optimistic and free-spirited, Genshin’s Amber is the first character you meet right at the start of your adventure and is a free four-star pyro bow wielder unit.

Genshin Impact Amber is our first friend in the game, so let’s get into how to build her.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Amber build?

Many players underestimate Amber, considering she’s a starter character. However, she certainly has her uses beyond that, and, with a little TLC, can provide some great damage and utility. Her kit is quite simple, but playing her well relies on quick reflexes and long-term thinking. She’s capable of amazing single-target damage, has great range and plenty of on-field mobility, and is flexible when it comes to team compositions, builds, and roles.

She does lack AoE damage, and some of her main utility and quality-of-life upgrades come with constellation unlocks, which are tricky to get considering she doesn’t get featured on banners often. Her gameplay also requires some practice and knowledge of her kit.

What are the best Amber weapons?

The best weapon for Amber depends on the team comp you’re pairing her with. In general, the Amos Bow is a great choice for Amber due to its significant damage increase. The Elegy for the End is great for a more support or reaction-focused build due to its high energy recharge and the elemental mastery it provides through its skill.

When it comes to four-star options, Stringless is a great option for buffing her elemental mastery for reactions, and her skill and burst damage. Prototype Crescent is also a decent backup option if you’re struggling to pull the others, offering a nice attack buff, though its skill can be tricky to activate.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Amos’ Bow (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: Increases normal attack and charged attack damage by 12%. After firing a normal or charged attack, damage dealt increases by a further 8% every 0.1 seconds the arrow is in the air, for up to five times Weapon banner (alongside Ganyu) Elegy for the End (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases energy recharge

Skill: Increases elemental mastery by 60. When Amber’s elemental skill or burst hits opponents, she gains a Sigil of Remembrance. This effect triggers once every 0.2 seconds, even if she’s not on the field. When Amber possesses four sigils, they are all consumed and all nearby party members gain the ‘Millennial Movement: Farewell Song’ effect for 12 seconds, increasing their elemental mastery by 100 and their attack by 20%. Once this effect triggers, you can’t gain any more sigils for 20 seconds. Buffs of the same type don’t stack

Weapon banner (alongside Venti) Stringless (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases elemental mastery

Skill: Increases elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 24% All banners Prototype Crescent (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: Charged attack hits on weak points increase movement speed by 10% and attack by 36% for ten seconds Forge via blacksmith

What are the best Amber artifacts?

Noblesse Oblige is a strong option for Amber, offering a nice boost to her burst damage and a strong team-wide buff.

However, if you already have a character holding a four-piece set of Nobless Oblige, you can go with Wanderer’s Troupe to increase the damage of her elemental reactions and charged attacks, or Crimson Witch of Flames to boost her pyro damage.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: E lemental burst damage increase

Four equipped: Using an elemental burst increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain Crimson Witch of Flames Two equipped: P yro damage increase

Four equipped: Increases overload and burning damage by 40%. Increases vaporize and melt damage by 15%. Elemental skills increase the two-piece set effect by 50% for ten seconds Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain Wanderer’s Troupe Two equipped: Elemental mastery increase

Four equipped: Increases charged attack damage by 35% World and weekly bosses, artifact strongbox

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: Attack

Goblet: Pyro damage

Circlet: Crit rate

Sub-stats:

Crit rate, crit damage

Energy recharge

Attack

What are the best Genshin Impact Amber team comps?

Amber can, and has, carried us all through the early game – though some continue to main Amber throughout the entire game. Here are some teams she excels in:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Amber Hu Tao Xingqiu Zhongli Amber Mona Jean Dehya Amber Xiangling Sucrose Barbara

What are Amber’s abilities?

Here’s what Amber is capable of on and off the battlefield.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Sharpshooter Normal: Performs five shots

Charged: Performs a precise shot that deals increased damage. A fully-charged arrow will deal pyro damage

Plunging: Fires a shower of arrows from mid-air before striking the ground to deal AoE damage Elemental skill: Explosive Puppet Press: Throws an explosive Baron Bunny that taunts opponents, explodes on death or expires to deal AoE pyro damage. The Baron Bunny’s HP scales with Amber’s max HP

Hold: Hold to adjust the throwing direction and distance of the Baron Bunny Elemental burst: Fiery Rain Deals AoE pyro damage

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Every Arrow Finds Its Target (unlocked at ascension one) Increases the critical hit rate of Fiery Rain by 10% and widens the AoE by 30% Precise Shot (unlocked at ascension four) Aimed shot hits on weak spots increase attack by 15% for ten seconds Gliding Champion (unlocked automatically) Decreases gliding stamina consumption for all party members by 20%

What are Amber’s constellations?

If you get more than one Amber in your pulls, here’s what you can get with each unlocked constellation:

Constellation Effect C1: One Arrow to Rule Them All Fires two arrows per aimed shot. The second arrow only deals 20% of the first arrow’s damage C2: Bunny Triggered Baron Bunny is manually detonated if you hit its foot with a fully-charged aimed shot. Manual detonation deals 200% additional damage C3: It Burns! Increases the level of Fiery Rain by three C4: It’s Not Just Any Doll… Decreases Explosive Puppet’s cooldown by 20% and adds one additional charge C5: It’s Baron Bunny! Increases the level of Explosive Puppet by three C6: Wildfire Fiery Rain increases movement speed by 15% and base attack by 15% for ten seconds

What are Amber’s ascension materials?

Every time you ascend Amber, she gets a boost to her attack percentage. Make sure you save up the following items to ascend her as soon as possible.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One agnidus agate sliver, three small lamp grass, three firm arrowhead 40 40,000 Three agnidus agate fragments, two everflame seeds, ten small lamp grass, 15 firm arrowhead 50 60,000 Six agnidus agate fragments, four everflame seeds, 20 small lamp grass, 12 sharp arrowhead 60 80,000 Three agnidus agate chunks, eight everflame seeds, 30 small lamp grass, 18 sharp arrowhead 70 100,000 Six agnidus agate chunks, 12 everflame seeds, 45 small lamp grass, 12 weathered arrowhead 80 120,000 Six agnidus agate gemstones, 20 everflame seeds, 60 small lamp grass, 24 weathered arrowhead

What are Amber’s talent materials?

Amber’s talents level up using the freedom books found in the Forsaken Rift domain in Mondstadt, along with arrowhead drops from Hilichurl archers, and Dvalin’s sigh from the weekly boss Dvalin in Stormterror’s Lair.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six firm arrowheads, three teachings of freedom Three 17,500 Three sharp arrowheads, two guides of freedom Four 25,000 Four sharp arrowheads, four guides of freedom Five 30,000 Six sharp arrowheads, six guides of freedom Six 37,500 Nine sharp arrowheads, nine guides of freedom Seven 120,000 Four weathered arrowheads, four philosophies of freedom, one Dvalin’s sigh Eight 260,000 Six weathered arrowheads, six philosophies of freedom, one Dvalin’s sigh Nine 450,000 Nine weathered arrowheads, 12 philosophies of freedom, two Dvalin’s sighs Ten 700,000 12 weathered arrowheads, 16 philosophies of freedom, two Dvalin’s sighs, one crown of insight

Talent priorities:

Elemental skill > elemental burst > normal attack

