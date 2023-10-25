Genshin Impact Collei build, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact’s Collei is a sweet trainee forest ranger, and a four-star dendro character with a simple yet effective kit. She’s not only adorable, but she can also be a great sub-DPS or reaction driver on the right team – plus, you can get a free copy of her by completing Floor 4, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss! So grab a pita pocket, as we dive into our Genshin Impact Collei build, featuring her best weapons, artifacts, team comps, and more.

If you want to learn about Collei's homeland, check out our Genshin Impact Sumeru guide.

It’s time to get aquainted with this sweet little dendro nugget, as we dive into our Genshin Impact Collei build guide.

What’s the best Genshin Collei build?

Collei is a four-star dendro character who wields a bow. She predominantly excels in a sub-DPS or reaction driver role, where she applies dendro to enemies with her wide-reaching elemental burst and elemental skill, setting up devastating elemental reactions for your other characters.

With decent personal damage, affordable weapon options, and flexibility with both artifacts and team compositions, she makes a great secondary dendro character for many dendro reaction-focused teams.

Collei synergises well with dendro DPS such as Genshin Impact’s Tighnari, as you can equip her with Deepwood Memories in order to buff their dendro damage, while also enjoying the benefits of dendro resonance, Sprawling Greenery. The dendro resonance buff increases your party’s elemental mastery by 50 across the board, pushing it even higher when you trigger dendro elemental reactions.

On the other hand, Collei is pretty energy hungry, and relies on both her constellations and well-invested team mates to really shine. She also faces some stiff competition in other dendro supports and sub-DPS, such as Genshin Impact’s Nahida.

However, as a free four-star you get from completing the spiral abyss, she’s an easy-to-obtain and simple-to-master character, and certainly worth your time. Plus, she’s absolutely adorable, and one of the OG’s from the Genshin Impact manga.

What’s Collei’s best weapon?

When picking a weapon for Collei, her best five-star options are currently Polar Star and Aqua Simulacra, due to their high base stats and useful damage boosts.

If you’re looking for a four-star option, Favonius Warbow is the best choice due to its great energy recharge and elemental particle generation, both of which are important for Collei due to her expensive burst cost.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Aqua Simulacra Bonus effect: +crit damage%

Skill: increases HP by 16%. When there are opponents nearby, damage increases by 20%. This takes effect whether the character is on-field or not Gacha Polar Star Bonus effect: +crit rate%

Skill: increases elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 12%. After a normal attack, charged attack, elemental skill, or elemental burst hits an enemy, gain one stack of Ashen Nightstar for 12 seconds. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, attack increases by 10/20/30/48% Gacha Favonius Warbow Bonus effect: +energy recharge%

Skill: crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of elemental particles, which regenerate six energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12 seconds. Gacha

What are Collei’s best artifacts?

If no one else on the team is holding Deepwood Memories, it’s a great idea to give that one to Collei. Aside from that, Emblem of Severed Fate is a good choice for maximising her elemental bust damage.

Artifacts Effect How to obtain Deepwood Memories Two equipped: increases dendro damage bonus by 15%

Four equipped: after elemental skills or bursts hit opponents, the targets’ dendro resistance is decreased by 30% for eight seconds. This effect can trigger even if the equipping character is not on the field Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain, near Gandha Hill in Sumeru Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: increases energy recharge by 20%

Four equipped: increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus damage can be obtained this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain, Inazuma

Collei artifact stat and sub-stat recommendations

Energy recharge is very important to Collei to ensure she can make the most of her burst’s dendro application. Getting that to the desired amount should be your top priority, after which you can boost her other stats.

Elemental mastery is useful to her, but not as integral as it is for Tighnari – and therefore should only be prioritised if you’re running with an elemental reaction focused build.

Main stats

Sands: energy recharge (can use attack% or elemental mastery if requirements are met)

energy recharge (can use attack% or elemental mastery if requirements are met) Goblet: dendro damage bonus

dendro damage bonus Circlet: crit damage/crit rate (try to maintain a 2:1 ratio)

Sub-stats

Energy recharge

Attack%

Crit damage/crit rate

Elemental mastery

What are Genshin Impact Collei’s abilities?

Here are all of Collei’s abilities and attacks. Generally, her normal attacks aren’t really worthwhile – it’s her skill and burst that you need to focus on.

Collei’s boomerang (the floral ring from her skill) is the trickest part of her kit to master, but it’s also the key to a successful Collei player. It applies dendro once when you throw it out, and a second time when it returns, and has a pretty long cooldown of 12 seconds. Luckily, the throw and return applications space out Collei’s dendro application, allowing for a less front-loaded kit which, in turn, compliments quicken teams that require prolonged dendro application ticks.

Unfortunately, due to its long animation, it can be surprisingly easy to miss with Collei’s boomerang at a range, as the enemy has often moved by the time she throws it out. The best way to ensure her boomerang hits both when going out and returning is to throw it when she’s close to the enemy, then keep an eye on the boomerang’s arc and move to the left or right of the enemy depending on its trajectory.

Luckily, her elemental burst is a lot easier to pull off – and it also happens to provide the majority of her damage. It has a low energy cost at 60, and a 15-second cooldown which is only slightly longer than her skill’s cooldown, both of which make her a great option for quickswap teams with rotations of between 15 and 20 seconds. Unfortunately, the dendro application rate of her burst only ticks three to four times per rotation, but, when combined with her skill and the right team, she can still help keep dendro application at a high up-time.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Supplicant’s Bowmanship Normal: perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow

Charged: perform a more precise aimed shot with increased damage. While aiming, dendro energy accumulates around the arrowhead. A fully charged arrow deals dendro damage

Plunge: fire a shower of arrows mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE Elemental skill: Floral Brush Throw out a floral ring that deals one instance of dendro damage to targets it comes into contact with. The floral ring returns after a set time, dealing dendro damage again Elemental burst: Trump-Card Kitty Throw Collei’s Cuilein-Anbar doll, causing an explosion that deals AoE dendro damage and creating a Cuilein-Anbar zone. Cuilein-Anbar bounces around within this zone, dealing AoE dendro damage

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Gliding Champion of Sumeru Decreases gliding stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the same effects Floral Sidewinder If one of your party members triggers burning, quicken, aggravate, spread, bloom, hyperbloom, or burgeon reactions before floral ring returns, it grants the sprout effect upon return, which continously deals dendro damage equivalent to 40% of Collei’s attack to nearby opponents for three seconds. If another sprout effect triggers during its initial duration, the initial effect is removed. Damage dealt by sprout counts as elemental damage The Languid Wood When a character within the Cuilein-Anbar Zone triggers burning, quicken, aggravate, spread, bloom, hyperbloom, or burgeon reactions, the zone’s duration increases by one second. A single Trump-Card Kitty can extend by up to three seconds

What are Collei’s constellations?

Gaining more than one copy of a character in Genshin Impact allows you to unlock special bonuses called ‘constellations’. Here are each of Collei’s constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: Deepwood Patrol When in the party and not on the field, Collei’s energy recharge rate increases by 20% C2: Through Hill and Copse Reworks Collei’s passive talent Floral Sidewinder with these effects: Floral Ring grants the character the sprout effect from Floral Sidewinder upon return, dealing 40% of Collei’s attack as dendro damage to nearby opponents for three seconds. From the moment of using Floral Brush to the moment when this instance of sprout’s effects end, if any of your party members trigger burning, quicken, aggravate, spread, bloom, hyperbloom, or burgeon reactions, the sprout effect extends by three seconds. It can only be extended this way once. If it triggers again during its initial duration, the initial effect is removed. Requires you to have unlocked the Floral Sidewinder talent C3: Scent of Summer Increases the level of Floral Brush by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C4: Gift of the woods Using Trump-Card Kitty increases all nearby characters’ elemental mastery by 60 for 12 seconds (not including Collei herself) C5: All Embers Increases the level of Trump-Card Kitty by three. Maximum upgrade is level 15 C6: Forest of Falling Arrows Forest of Falling Arrows – when the Floral Ring hits opponents, it creates a miniature Cuilein-Anbar that deals 200% of Collei’s attack as dendro damage. Each Floral Brush can only create one mini Cuilein-Anber

What are Collei’s ascension materials?

To ascend Collei, you need the following materials. The arrowheads come from Hillichurl enemies, whereas the rukkhashava mushrooms grow around the forests of Sumeru. You can get the majestic hooked beaks from the world boss Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

Level Mora Ascension materials 20+ 20,000 One nagadus emerald sliver, three firm arrowhead, three rukkhashava mushrooms 40+ 40,000 Three nagadus emerald fragment, 15 firm arrowhead, ten rukkhashava mushrooms, two majestic hooked beak 50+ 60,000 Six nagadus emerald fragment, 12 sharp arrowhead, 20 rukkhashava mushrooms, four majestic hooked beak 60+ 80,000 Three nagadus emerald chunk, 18 sharp arrowhead, 30 rukkhashava mushrooms, eight majestic hooked beak 70+ 100,000 Six nagadus emerald chunk, 12 weathered arrowhead, 45 rukkhashava mushrooms, 12 majestic hooked beak 80+ 120.000 Six nagadus emerald gemstone, 24 weathered arrowhead, 60 rukkhashava mushrooms, 20 majestic hooked beak

What are Genshin Impact Collei’s talent materials?

Collei’s talent level-up materials include those same arrowheads from Hilichurl enemies, along with Praxis talent books from the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. As for the tears of the calamitous god, you can get those from the weekly Raiden boss in Inazuma.

Level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six firm arrowhead, three teachings of praxis Three 17.5k Three sharp arrowhead, two guide to praxis Four 25k Four sharp arrowhead, four guide to praxis Five 30k Six sharp arrowhead, six guide to praxis Six 37.5k Nine sharp arrowhead, nine guide to praxis Seven 120k Four weathered arrowhead, four philosophies of praxis, one tears of the calamitous god Eight 260k Six weathered arrowhead, six philosophies of praxis, one tears of the calamitous god Nine 450k Nine weathered arrowhead, 12 philosophies of praxis, two tears of the calamitous god Ten 700k 12 weathered arrowhead, 16 philosophies of praxis, two tears of the calamitous god, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Collei team comps?

As you’d expect, Collei shines the brightest in teams that rely heavily on dendro-focused elemental reactions. She fits well in quicken, burgeon, bloom, and hyperbloom teams, especially when supporting a strong, on-field DPS or in 12-20 second rotation quickswap teams.

As mentioned at the beginning of this guide, Collei also benefits greatly from having a second dendro character on the team where possible, as this helps pick up the small gaps between her dendro application, and allows for the elemental mastery buff from dendro resonance.

Here are some examples of Collei team comps. Click on the character icons below to open their full build guide in a new tab. For a more in-depth break down of Collei’s different character synergies, check out the Keqingmains guide.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Collei Raiden Kokomi Dendro Traveler Collei Tighnari Yae Miko Zhongli Collei Keqing Fischl Zhongli Collei Cyno Xingqiu Kuki

That's everything we've got on Genshin Impact's Collei.