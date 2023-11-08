Genshin Impact Lisa build, weapon, and artifacts

Genshin Impact’s Lisa is a four-star electro wielder with a very unique kit and great electro application. Lisa Minci, librarian for the Knights of Favonius and previous scholar at Sumeru’s Akademiya, is an incredibly talented individual. She’s recognized as the Witch of the Purple Rose, though is not associated with the Genshin Impact Hexenzirkel.
So, how do we get the most out of Genshin Impact Lisa?
What’s the best Genshin Impact Lisa build?
|Best weapon
|Kagura’s Verity
|Weapon substitutes
|The Widsith, Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds
|Best artifact set
|Thundering Fury
|Main stats
|Sands – Energy recharge
Goblet – Electro damage bonus
Circlet – Crit rate/damage
|Sub stats
|Elemental mastery, energy recharge, attack, crit rate, crit damage
Lisa is a four-star electro catalyst wielder with high scaling multipliers and great on-field electro application. Her burst inflicts competitive damage over time, especially with her fourth constellation, and she’s good at dishing out multi-target damage.
She’s definitely a starter unit, but with some perseverance, you can make a strong Lisa using Kagura’s Verity, a set of Thundering Fury artifacts, and plenty of elemental mastery.
How do I use Genshin Impact’s Lisa?
Lisa is predominantly suited to off-field DPS, but in this role, she’s heavily reliant on her charged elemental skill cooldown and requires high energy recharge. She also requires high investment if you want to see her doing any noticeable damage.
With all that said, she’s far from a popular choice when facing off against many high DPS electro units and the powerhouse that is Genshin Impact’s Fischl. But, with a bit of TLC and investment, the head librarian can certainly teach you a trick or two about electro reactions, especially early in the game.
What are the best Lisa weapons?
As a four-star, Lisa doesn’t have a weapon specifically made for her, so here are the best choices among the roster of catalysts: Kagura’s Verity is easily Lisa’s BIS for personal damage, though it requires a little practice to get used to building stacks, and is highly contested among other units. Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds is close behind for all team comps except aggravate. These are both five-star weapons, so can be hard to attain.
The Widsith is Lisa’s best four-star option and remains useful across all team comps, including aggravate. Solar Pearl and Mappa Mare are also solid, well-rounded options if you’re looking for something with a little less RNG – these four-star catalysts are much easier to get a hold of than the previous options, too.
|Weapon
|Effect
|How to obtain
|Kagura’s Verity (five-star)
|Bonus effect: Crit damage
Skill: Lisa gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an elemental skill, increasing her elemental skill damage by 12% for 16 seconds. Max three stacks. She also gains a 12% elemental damage bonus when she possesses three stacks
|Weapon banner (alongside Yae Miko)
|Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds (five-star)
|Bonus effect: Crit rate
Skill: Increases movement speed by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% elemental damage bonus every four seconds. Max four stacks. Lasts until Lisa falls or leaves combat
|Standard banner
|The Widsith (four-star)
|Bonus effect: Crit damage
Skill: When Lisa takes to the field, she gains a random theme song for ten seconds. The recitative song increases attack by 60%, the aria song increases all elemental damage by 48%, and the interlude song increases elemental mastery by 240
|All banners
|Solar Pearl (four-star)
|Bonus effect: Crit rate
Skill: Normal attack hits increase elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 20% for six seconds. Elemental skill and elemental burst increase normal attack damage for six seconds
|Battle Pass reward
|Mappa Mare (four-star)
|Bonus effect: Elemental mastery
Skill: Triggering an elemental reaction grants an 8% elemental damage bonus for ten seconds. Max two stacks
|All banners
What are the best Lisa artifacts?
If you’re wanting to use Lisa for her electro application, then Thundering Fury is your best option as it grants an electro damage bonus. For a reaction-focused team, Gilded Dreams takes the lead, offering great elemental mastery and helping her drive aggravate, overload, and hyperbloom reactions.
|Artifact set
|Effect
|How to obtain
|Thundering Fury
|Two equipped: Electro damage bonus
Four equipped: Increases damage caused by overloaded, electro-charged, superconduct, and hyperbloom by 40%, and the damage bonus conferred by aggravate by 20%. When quicken or the aforementioned elemental reactions trigger, elemental skill cooldown decreases by one second
|Midsummer Courtyard domain
|Gilded Dreams
|Two equipped: Increases elemental mastery
Four equipped: Within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, Lisa obtains buffs based on the elemental type of the other party members. Increases attack by 14% for each of the party members who share the same elemental type as the character and increases elemental mastery by 50 for every party member with a different elemental type. Each of the aforementioned buffs counts up to three characters. Lisa can still trigger its effects when not on the field
|Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain
|Emblem of Severed Fate
|Two equipped: Energy recharge
Four equipped: Increases elemental burst damage by 25% of Lisa’s energy recharge. The maximum addition is 75% bonus damage
|Momiji Dyed Court domain
|Noblesse Oblige
|Two equipped: Elemental burst damage increase
Four equipped: Elemental bursts increase all party members’ attacks by 20% for 12 seconds
|Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain
Artifact stat recommendations
Here are the stats we recommend that fit Lisa’s most common roles.
Main stats:
- Sands: Attack%, elemental mastery, or energy recharge
- Goblet: Electro damage
- Circlet: Crit rate/crit damage
Sub-stats:
- Energy recharge until requirements met
- Elemental mastery
- Attack%
- Crit rate/crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio)
What are the best Genshin Impact Lisa team comps?
Thanks to her kit and ease of use, Lisa slots into many different teams such as hyperbloom, overcharged, and taser. Here are just some comps we recommend:
What are Lisa’s abilities?
Here are the skills that Lisa possesses and what they do:
Active skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Normal attack: Lightning Touch
|Normal: Performs four electro attacks
Charged: Deals a small electro-damage AoE
Plunging: Deals AoE electro damage upon impact with the ground
|Elemental skill: Violet Arc
|Press: Unleash a homing orb that deals electro damage and applies the conductive status effect
Hold: Deal massive AoE electro damage and additional damage to those with the ‘Conductive’ status effect
|Elemental burst: Lightning Rose
|Summons a Lightning Rose that deals AoE electro damage. The Lightning Rose will knock enemies back and deal electro damage for as long as it’s active
Passive skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Induced Aftershock (unlocked at ascension one)
|Charged attacks apply the conductive status effect
|Static Electricity Field (unlocked at ascension four)
|Lightning Rose decreases the enemy’s defence by 15% for ten seconds
|Potion Insight (unlocked automatically)
|When crafting potions, you have a 20% chance of receiving a 200% yield
What are Lisa’s constellations?
Constellations help boost stats to make a character viable for use later down the line. As Lisa is a free unit and rarely on banners, you may not get around to fully leveling these up, but here are all the bonuses you can expect.
|Constellation
|Effect
|C1: Infinite Circuit
|Recover two energy for every enemy hit while holding Violet Arc. Regenerate a maximum of ten energy at any one time
|C2: Electromagnetic Field
|Holding Violet Arc increases defense by 25% and increases Lisa’s resistance to interruption
|C3: Resonant Thunder
|Increases the level of Lightning Rose by three
|C4: Plasma Eruption
|Increases the number of bolts released by Lightning Rose by up to three
|C5: Electrocute
|Increases the level of Violet Arc by three
|C6: Pulsating Witch
|When Lisa enters the field, she applies three stacks of Violet Arc’s conductive status onto nearby enemies
What are Lisa’s ascension materials?
Lisa gets a nice boost to her elemental mastery as she ascends, and here’s the cost for each level. Valberries are native to Mondstadt and grow around the Stormbearer Mountains, and also grown in your teapot. Lightning Prisms are drops from the Electro Hypostasis in the same region.
|Required level
|Mora
|Materials
|20
|20,000
|One vajrada amethyst sliver, three valberries, three slime condensate
|40
|40,000
|Three vajrada amethyst fragments, two lightning prism, ten valberries, slime condensate
|50
|60,000
|Six vajrada amethyst fragments, four lightning prism, 20 valberries, 12 slime secretions
|60
|80,000
|Three vajrada amethyst chunks, eight lightning prism, 30 valberries, 18 slime secretions
|70
|100,000
|Six vajrada amethyst chunks, six lightning prism, 45 valberries, 12 slime concentrate
|80
|120,000
|Six vajrada amethyst gemstones, 20 lightning prism, 60 valberries, 24 slime concentrate
What are Lisa’s talent materials?
Below is a list of everything you need to level up each of Lisa’s talents all the way to ten (and beyond, if you have her constellations). You need to go slime hunting for her talents and farm the ballad talent books from the Forsaken Rift domain. As the name suggests, the Dvalin’s claw comes from the weekly boss fight.
|Talent level
|Mora
|Material
|Two
|12,500
|Six slime condensate, three teachings of ballad
|Three
|17,500
|Three slime secretions, two guides to ballad
|Four
|25,000
|Four slime secretions, four guides to ballad
|Five
|30,000
|Six slime secretions, six guides to ballad
|Six
|37,500
|Nine slime secretions, nine guides to ballad
|Seven
|120,000
|Four slime concentrate, four philosophies of ballad, one Dvalin’s claw
|Eight
|260,000
|Six slime concentrate, six philosophies of ballad, one Dvalin’s claw
|Nine
|450,000
|Nine slime concentrate, 12 philosophies of ballad, two Dvalin’s claws
|Ten
|700,000
|12 slime concentrate, 16 philosophies of ballad, two Dvalin’s claws, one crown of insight
Talent priority:
- Elemental burst > elemental skill > normal attack
There you have it! Everything you need to know in order to have a great Lisa build.