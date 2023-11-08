Genshin Impact Lisa build, weapon, and artifacts

Genshin Impact’s Lisa is a four-star electro wielder with a very unique kit and great electro application. Lisa Minci, librarian for the Knights of Favonius and previous scholar at Sumeru’s Akademiya, is an incredibly talented individual. She’s recognized as the Witch of the Purple Rose, though is not associated with the Genshin Impact Hexenzirkel.

So, how do we get the most out of Genshin Impact Lisa?

What’s the best Genshin Impact Lisa build?

Best weapon Kagura’s Verity Weapon substitutes The Widsith, Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds Best artifact set Thundering Fury Main stats Sands – Energy recharge

Goblet – Electro damage bonus

Circlet – Crit rate/damage Sub stats Elemental mastery, energy recharge, attack, crit rate, crit damage

Lisa is a four-star electro catalyst wielder with high scaling multipliers and great on-field electro application. Her burst inflicts competitive damage over time, especially with her fourth constellation, and she’s good at dishing out multi-target damage.

She’s definitely a starter unit, but with some perseverance, you can make a strong Lisa using Kagura’s Verity, a set of Thundering Fury artifacts, and plenty of elemental mastery.

How do I use Genshin Impact’s Lisa?

Lisa is predominantly suited to off-field DPS, but in this role, she’s heavily reliant on her charged elemental skill cooldown and requires high energy recharge. She also requires high investment if you want to see her doing any noticeable damage.

With all that said, she’s far from a popular choice when facing off against many high DPS electro units and the powerhouse that is Genshin Impact’s Fischl. But, with a bit of TLC and investment, the head librarian can certainly teach you a trick or two about electro reactions, especially early in the game.

What are the best Lisa weapons?

As a four-star, Lisa doesn’t have a weapon specifically made for her, so here are the best choices among the roster of catalysts: Kagura’s Verity is easily Lisa’s BIS for personal damage, though it requires a little practice to get used to building stacks, and is highly contested among other units. Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds is close behind for all team comps except aggravate. These are both five-star weapons, so can be hard to attain.

The Widsith is Lisa’s best four-star option and remains useful across all team comps, including aggravate. Solar Pearl and Mappa Mare are also solid, well-rounded options if you’re looking for something with a little less RNG – these four-star catalysts are much easier to get a hold of than the previous options, too.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Kagura’s Verity (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage

Skill: Lisa gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an elemental skill, increasing her elemental skill damage by 12% for 16 seconds. Max three stacks. She also gains a 12% elemental damage bonus when she possesses three stacks Weapon banner (alongside Yae Miko) Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Increases movement speed by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% elemental damage bonus every four seconds. Max four stacks. Lasts until Lisa falls or leaves combat Standard banner The Widsith (four-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage

Skill: When Lisa takes to the field, she gains a random theme song for ten seconds. The recitative song increases attack by 60%, the aria song increases all elemental damage by 48%, and the interlude song increases elemental mastery by 240 All banners Solar Pearl (four-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Normal attack hits increase elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 20% for six seconds. Elemental skill and elemental burst increase normal attack damage for six seconds Battle Pass reward Mappa Mare (four-star) Bonus effect: Elemental mastery

Skill: Triggering an elemental reaction grants an 8% elemental damage bonus for ten seconds. Max two stacks All banners

What are the best Lisa artifacts?

If you’re wanting to use Lisa for her electro application, then Thundering Fury is your best option as it grants an electro damage bonus. For a reaction-focused team, Gilded Dreams takes the lead, offering great elemental mastery and helping her drive aggravate, overload, and hyperbloom reactions.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Thundering Fury Two equipped: Electro damage bonus

Four equipped: Increases damage caused by overloaded, electro-charged, superconduct, and hyperbloom by 40%, and the damage bonus conferred by aggravate by 20%. When quicken or the aforementioned elemental reactions trigger, elemental skill cooldown decreases by one second Midsummer Courtyard domain Gilded Dreams Two equipped: Increases elemental mastery

Four equipped: Within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, Lisa obtains buffs based on the elemental type of the other party members. Increases attack by 14% for each of the party members who share the same elemental type as the character and increases elemental mastery by 50 for every party member with a different elemental type. Each of the aforementioned buffs counts up to three characters. Lisa can still trigger its effects when not on the field Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: Energy recharge

Four equipped: Increases elemental burst damage by 25% of Lisa’s energy recharge. The maximum addition is 75% bonus damage Momiji Dyed Court domain Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: Elemental burst damage increase

Four equipped: Elemental bursts increase all party members’ attacks by 20% for 12 seconds Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Here are the stats we recommend that fit Lisa’s most common roles.

Main stats:

Sands: Attack%, elemental mastery, or energy recharge

Attack%, elemental mastery, or energy recharge Goblet: Electro damage

Electro damage Circlet: Crit rate/crit damage

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge until requirements met

Elemental mastery

Attack%

Crit rate/crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio)

What are the best Genshin Impact Lisa team comps?

Thanks to her kit and ease of use, Lisa slots into many different teams such as hyperbloom, overcharged, and taser. Here are just some comps we recommend:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Lisa Bennett Raiden Kazuha Lisa Alhaitham Yaoyao Fischl Lisa Bennett Diluc Kazuha

What are Lisa’s abilities?

Here are the skills that Lisa possesses and what they do:

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Lightning Touch Normal: Performs four electro attacks

Charged: Deals a small electro-damage AoE

Plunging: Deals AoE electro damage upon impact with the ground Elemental skill: Violet Arc Press: Unleash a homing orb that deals electro damage and applies the conductive status effect

Hold: Deal massive AoE electro damage and additional damage to those with the ‘Conductive’ status effect Elemental burst: Lightning Rose Summons a Lightning Rose that deals AoE electro damage. The Lightning Rose will knock enemies back and deal electro damage for as long as it’s active

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Induced Aftershock (unlocked at ascension one) Charged attacks apply the conductive status effect Static Electricity Field (unlocked at ascension four) Lightning Rose decreases the enemy’s defence by 15% for ten seconds Potion Insight (unlocked automatically) When crafting potions, you have a 20% chance of receiving a 200% yield

What are Lisa’s constellations?

Constellations help boost stats to make a character viable for use later down the line. As Lisa is a free unit and rarely on banners, you may not get around to fully leveling these up, but here are all the bonuses you can expect.

Constellation Effect C1: Infinite Circuit Recover two energy for every enemy hit while holding Violet Arc. Regenerate a maximum of ten energy at any one time C2: Electromagnetic Field Holding Violet Arc increases defense by 25% and increases Lisa’s resistance to interruption C3: Resonant Thunder Increases the level of Lightning Rose by three C4: Plasma Eruption Increases the number of bolts released by Lightning Rose by up to three C5: Electrocute Increases the level of Violet Arc by three C6: Pulsating Witch When Lisa enters the field, she applies three stacks of Violet Arc’s conductive status onto nearby enemies

What are Lisa’s ascension materials?

Lisa gets a nice boost to her elemental mastery as she ascends, and here’s the cost for each level. Valberries are native to Mondstadt and grow around the Stormbearer Mountains, and also grown in your teapot. Lightning Prisms are drops from the Electro Hypostasis in the same region.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One vajrada amethyst sliver, three valberries, three slime condensate 40 40,000 Three vajrada amethyst fragments, two lightning prism, ten valberries, slime condensate 50 60,000 Six vajrada amethyst fragments, four lightning prism, 20 valberries, 12 slime secretions 60 80,000 Three vajrada amethyst chunks, eight lightning prism, 30 valberries, 18 slime secretions 70 100,000 Six vajrada amethyst chunks, six lightning prism, 45 valberries, 12 slime concentrate 80 120,000 Six vajrada amethyst gemstones, 20 lightning prism, 60 valberries, 24 slime concentrate

What are Lisa’s talent materials?

Below is a list of everything you need to level up each of Lisa’s talents all the way to ten (and beyond, if you have her constellations). You need to go slime hunting for her talents and farm the ballad talent books from the Forsaken Rift domain. As the name suggests, the Dvalin’s claw comes from the weekly boss fight.

Talent level Mora Material Two 12,500 Six slime condensate, three teachings of ballad Three 17,500 Three slime secretions, two guides to ballad Four 25,000 Four slime secretions, four guides to ballad Five 30,000 Six slime secretions, six guides to ballad Six 37,500 Nine slime secretions, nine guides to ballad Seven 120,000 Four slime concentrate, four philosophies of ballad, one Dvalin’s claw Eight 260,000 Six slime concentrate, six philosophies of ballad, one Dvalin’s claw Nine 450,000 Nine slime concentrate, 12 philosophies of ballad, two Dvalin’s claws Ten 700,000 12 slime concentrate, 16 philosophies of ballad, two Dvalin’s claws, one crown of insight

Talent priority:

Elemental burst > elemental skill > normal attack

