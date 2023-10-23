Genshin’s lineup of playable archons expanded with Genshin Impact’s Nahida, a super adorable and incredibly powerful unit that dances her way into many exciting team comps. So let’s take a look at the best Genshin Nahida build, what her skills are, and which weapon makes her a leafy powerhouse. With a wonderfully unique kit and a knowing smile, this Dendro catalyst support is here to help you blossom into an elemental reaction expert.

If you want to stock up on wishes for new characters on the Genshin Impact banner, then check out our regularly updated Genshin Impact codes list. We also have a Genshin Impact tier list and information on the recent Genshin Impact update too.

Here is our blooming wonderful Genshin Impact Nahida build.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Nahida build?

Nahida is a powerful support unit capable of buffing her allies, hitting enemies with dendro damage, and enabling powerful elemental interactions with her kit. This makes her a sub-DPS. Her burst offers different effects when used with hydro, pyro, or electro, meaning she can likely slot into a variety of team comps depending on what type of reactions you want to dish out.

What are the best Genshin Impact Nahida weapons?

Nahida relies heavily on elemental mastery, and getting your elemental mastery to around 1,000 is a good goal. It’s tough to get to 1k elemental mastery through artifacts alone, so it’s always a good call to equip her with a weapon with elemental mastery as a base stat.

When picking the best weapon for Nahida, her signature weapon A Thousand Floating Dreams is ultimately the best choice as it’s tailored perfectly for her kit. The next best options are Kagura’s Verity with its high crit stat offering some great damage output – though it doesn’t come with elemental mastery – and Sacrificial Fragments. This offers good elemental mastery, and a chance to reset her skill’s cooldown.

The craftable weapon Mappa Mare is a good choice, and at R5 it nearly pulls as much weight as the five-star options. Finally, we have the wildcard – Magic Guide. At R5, Magic Guide is a surprisingly strong choice for Nahida when paired up with hydro or electro units. It’s not as flexible as other choices, and as a 3-Star, it naturally doesn’t offer as much elemental mastery, but it’s certainly a viable choice in hyperbloom teams.

Weapon Effect How to obtain A Thousand Floating Dreams (five-star) Bonus effect: Elemental mastery

Skill: Party members other than Nahida provide her with buffs based on whether their elemental type is the same or not. Increases elemental mastery if their elemental type is the same as hers. If not, increases Nahida’s damage bonus from their elemental type. Max three stacks. Additionally, increases all nearby party members’ elemental mastery by a set amount. Multiple effects of this type from other weapons can’t stack. Weapon banner (alongside Nahida) Kagura’s Verity (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage

Skill: Gain the Kagura Dance effect when Nahida uses an elemental skill, which increases her skill damage by 12% for 16 seconds. Maximum three stacks. She also gains 12% of all elemental damage bonus when she possesses three stacks. Weapon banner (alongside Yae Miko) Sacrificial Fragments (four-star) Bonus effect: Elemental mastery

Skill: After Nahida deals damage to an opponent with her elemental skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own cooldown. This can only occur once every 30 seconds. All banners Mappa Mare (four-star) Bonus effect: Elemental mastery

Skill: When Nahida triggers an elemental reaction, she gains 8% elemental damage bonus for ten seconds. Maximum two stacks. All banners Magic Guide (three-star) Bonus effect: Elemental mastery

Skill: Increases damage against opponents affected by hydro or electro by 12%. All banners Fruit of Fulfillment (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge

Skill: Nahida obtains the ‘Wax and Wane’ effect after triggering an elemental reaction, gaining 24 elemental mastery while losing 5% attack. One stack appears every 0.3 seconds. Maximum five stacks. For every six seconds that passes without an elemental reaction triggering, one stack is lost. This triggers even when Nahida is not on field. Forged

What are the best Genshin Impact Nahida artifacts?

Generally, you should equip Nahida with Deepwood Memories. However, if for whatever reason you already have a dendro character on her team with the Deepwood Memories set, you can give her Gilded Dreams instead, which is brilliant for her personal damage.

If you’re in a pinch and haven’t had much luck with the Deepwood or Gilded set drops (trust us, we’ve been there), then a two-piece set of Wanderer’s Troupe can add to Nahida’s elemental mastery. For more information on the Genshin Impact artifacts, check out our page.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Deepwood Memories Two equipped: 15% dendro damage bonus

Four equipped: After you hit an enemy with an elemental skill or burst, the target’s dendro resistance decreases by 30% for eight seconds. This effect can trigger even if the equipping character isn’t on the field Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain Gilded Dreams Two equipped: Increases elemental mastery

Four equipped: Within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, the equipping character gains buffs based on the elemental type of other party members. Increases attack by 14% for each member whose elemental type is the same as the equipping character and increases elemental mastery by 50 for every member with different elemental types. Each of the buffs counts up to three characters. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds, even when the character is not on the field Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain Flower of Paradise Lost Two equipped: Increases elemental mastery

Four equipped: Within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, Nahida obtains buffs based on the elemental type of the other party members. Increases attack by 14% for each party member whose type is the same as Nahida, and elemental mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different type. This effect can be triggered once every eight seconds. Nahida can trigger its effects when not on the field City of Gold domain Wanderer’s Troupe Two equipped: Increases elemental mastery

Four equipped: Not recommended Dropped by world bosses, available in artifact strongboxes

Artifact stat recommendations

As you can probably guess, elemental mastery is the way to go with Nahida. Elemental mastery benefits her more than a dendro damage bonus. Aim to equip her with as many elemental mastery main stats as you can – though the flower and plume pieces will always be HP and attack respectively.

Main stats:

Sands: Elemental mastery

Goblet: Elemental mastery and dendro damage bonus

Circlet: Elemental mastery

Sub-stats:

Elemental mastery

Energy recharge

Crit rate

Crit damage

What are Genshin Impact Nahida’s abilities?

Nahida is armed with some really cool skills for both in-battle and exploration. Here’s what she can do:

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Akara Normal: Perform up to four attacks that deal dendro damage to opponents in front of you

Charged: Consume a set amount of stamina to deal AoE dendro damage to opponents in front of you after a short casting time

Plunging: Plunge toward the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in your path and dealing dendro AoE damage upon impact with the ground Elemental skill: All Schemes to Know Send for karmic bonds to deal AoE dendro damage, marking up to eight opponents hit with the Seed of Skandha. Alternatively, hold the skill button to enter aiming mode, allowing you to select a limited number of opponents within your frame. During this time, Nahida’s interruption resistance increases. Opponents marked by the Seed are linked to each other up to a certain distance. After you trigger elemental interactions on marked opponents, or they take damage from dendro cores, Nahida unleashes Tri-Karma Purification on the opponent and all connected opponents, dealing dendro damage based on her attack and elemental mastery Elemental burst: Illusory Heart Summon the Court of Dreams and a Shrine of Maya AoE field. The effects of the Shrine of Maya field are based on the elemental types present in your party. If pyro is present, the damage dealt by Tri-Karma Purification increases. For electro, while Nahida remains in the Shrine of Maya, the interval between each Tri-Karma Purifaction decreases. For hydro, the Shrine of Maya’s duration is increased. If there are two party members of the aforementioned elemental types present when you deploy the field, the effects increase further. Even if Nahida leaves the field, these bonuses still take effect as long as party members are within the Shrine of Maya

Passive skills:

Skill Effect On All Things Meditated (unlocked at ascension one) Nahida can use All Schemes to Know to interact with harvestable items within a fixed AoE. This skill has some other, hidden effects too… try pointing it at passersby! Compassion Illuminated (unlocked at ascension four) When unleashing Illusory Heart, the Shrine of Maya increases the elemental mastery of the active character within its field by 25% of the party member with the highest elemental mastery. You can gain a maximum of 250 elemental mastery this way Awakening Elucidated (unlocked automatically) Each point of Nahida’s elemental mastery beyond 200 grants 0.1% bonus damage and 0.03% crit rate to Tri-Karma Purification from All Schemes to Know. Tri-Karma Purification can gain a maximum of 80% bonus damage and 24% crit rate in this way

What are Genshin Impact Nahida’s constellations?

If you manage to pull more than one copy of Nahida, you can unlock special bonuses through constellations. Here are each of Nahida’s constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: The Seed of Stored Knowledge When Nahida unleashes the Shrine of Maya and the elemental types of the party members are being tabulated, the count adds one to the number of Pyro, Electro, and Hydro characters respectively C2: The Root of All Fullness Opponents marked by Seeds of Skandha are affected by the following effects. Burning, bloom, hyperbloom, and burgeon reaction damage can score crit hits. Crit rate and crit damage are fixed at 20% and 100% respectively. Within eight seconds of being affected by quicken, aggravate, or spread, their defense decreases by 30% C3: The Shoot of Conscious Attainment Increases the level of All Schemes to Know by three. Max upgrade level is 15 C4: The Stem of Manifest Inference When 1/2/3/(4 or more) nearby opponents are affected by All Schemes to Know’s Seeds of Skandha, Nahida’s elemental mastery increases by 100/120/140/160 C5: The Leaves of Enlightening Speech Increases the level of Illusory Heart by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C6: The Fruit of Reason’s Culmination When Nahida hits an opponent affected by Seeds of Skandha with normal or charged attacks after unleashing Illusory Heart, she uses Tri-Karma Purifaction Karmic Oblivion on the opponent and all connected opponents, dealing Dendro damage based on 200% of Nahida’s attack and 400% of her elemental mastery. Damage dealt by Tri-Karma Purifaction: Karmic Oblivion is considered elemental skill damage, and you can trigger it once every 0.2 seconds. This effect can last up to ten seconds and is removed after Nahida unleashes six instances of Tri-Karma Purification: Karmic Oblivion

What are Genshin Impact Nahida’s ascension materials?

If you want to ascend Nahida, you need the following materials. You need to defeat the dendro hypostasis to earn quelled creepers, farm kalpalata lotus in Sumeru’s jungle, and gather spores by defeating fungi.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One nagadus emerald sliver, three kalpalata lotus, three fungal spores 40 40,000 Three nagadus emerald fragments, two quelled creepers, 10 kalpalata lotus, 15 fungal spores 50 60,000 Six nagadus emerald fragments, four quelled creepers, 20 kalpalata lotus, 12 luminescent pollen 60 80,000 Three nagadus emerald chunks, eight quelled creepers, 30 kalpalata lotus, 18 luminescent pollen 70 100,000 Six nagadus emerald chunks, 12 quelled creepers, 45 kalpalata lotus, 12 crystalline cyst dust 80 120,000 Six nagadus emerald gemstones, 20 quelled creepers, 60 kalpalata lotus, 24 crystalline cyst dust

What are Genshin Impact Nahida’s talent materials?

Nahida relies on the Ingenuity talent books, along with more fungus drops for her talents. Later levels will need the Puppet Strings, which are a drop from the Balladeer’s weekly boss fight.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six fungal spores, three teachings of ingenuity Three 17,500 Three luminescent pollen, two guides to ingenuity Four 25,000 Four luminescent pollen, four guides to ingenuity Five 30,000 Six luminescent pollen, six guides to ingenuity Six 37,500 Nine luminescent pollen, nine guides to ingenuity Seven 120,000 Four crystalline cyst dust, four philosophies of ingenuity, one puppet strings Eight 260,000 Six crystalline cyst dust, six philosophies of ingenuity, one puppet strings Nine 450,000 Nine crystalline cyst dust, 12 philosophies of ingenuity, two puppet strings Ten 700,000 12 crystalline cyst dust, 16 philosophies of ingenuity, two puppet strings, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Nahida team comps?

Nahida works in many ways and excels at reaction-based combat thanks to her element and weapon. We highly recommend bloom and hyperbloom teams, but a burgeon or aggravate (especially with Cyno) can work wonders, too.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Nahida Nilou Kokomi Yelan Nahida Alhaitham Kuki Shinobu Raiden Shogun Nahida Cyno Zhongli Flexible electro Nahida Xingqiu Kuki Shinobu Yaoyao Nahida Xingqiu Kokomi Thoma Nahida Baizhu Nilou Kaveh

That’s everything we’ve got on Genshin Impact’s Nahida so far. In the meantime, head over to our list of the best games like Genshin Impact to find something new to play – and keep an eye on the Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes.