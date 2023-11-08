Genshin Impact’s Baizhu is a five-star dendro catalyst user and healer who has been around since our first visit to Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue. With an interesting kit capable of healing, shielding, and driving elemental reactions, he’s a fine mixture of pharmacist and harm-assist, and we’re here to help you make the most of his powers with our guide to the best Genshin Impact Baizhu build, featuring his skills, best weapons and artifacts, materials, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Baizhu build?

Baizhu is a solid support character that excels in quickswap aggravate, bloom, and hyperbloom teams. However, due to his ability to heal allies, and even shield them through his burst, he appears to be pretty flexible, and slots comfortably into many team comps, especially those that can benefit from dendro reactions.

Sadly, mono-dendro isn’t really a viable team comp, but you can certainly pair Baizhu with other dendro units like Genshin Impact’s Kaveh or Genshin Impact’s Alhaitham to trigger Sprawling Greenery and buff your team’s elemental mastery.

What are the best Genshin Impact Baizhu weapons?

As with most five-star characters, Baizhu has his own signature five-star catalyst called Jadefall’s Splendor, which Hoyo tailored specifically to his kit. It’s great for restoring energy when Baizhu uses his shield, scales off his max HP, and boosts off-field dendro damage in aggravate, bloom, or hyperbloom teams.

Of course, five-star weapons can be hard to get your hands on, so here are some alternatives. For a build focused on healing, it looks like Prototype Amber is your best shot, due to its skill-supporting energy recharge. Alternatively, the famed three-star Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers at top refinement is a strong choice for both healer and dendro support roles due to its high HP and the attack buff it provides to your team.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Jadefall’s Splendor Bonus stat: HP

Skill: for three seconds after using his elemental burst or creating a shield, Baizhu can gan the Primordial Jade Regalia effect which restores 4.5 energy every 2.5 seconds, and grans him a 0.3% dendro damage bonus for every 1,000 max HP he possesses, up to 12%. Primordial Jade Regalia still takes effect even if Baizhu is not on the field Gacha Prototype Amber Bonus stat: HP

Skill: when you use an elemental burst, you regenerate four energy every two seconds for six seconds. All party members regenerate 4% HP every two seconds for this duration Forge via blacksmith Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers Bonus stat: HP

Skill: when you switch characters, the attack of the new character taking to the field increases by 24% for ten seconds. This effect can only occur once every 20 seconds Gacha

What are the best Genshin Impact Baizhu artifacts?

For healer Baizhu, we believe Ocean-Hued Clam is the best option, as it boosts both his healing and physical damage substantially. As a dendro support, Baizhu makes a great holder for Deepwood Memories, which provides a super handy team-wide buff. However, if you plan on pairing him with another character equipped with Deepwood Memories, go with a different set or a mix of both Deepwood and Ocean-Hued Clam, as the four-piece team-wide buff doesn’t stack.

If you want to mix things up, you can also try combining two pieces of two different healing sets (for example, two Maiden’s Beloved and two Ocean-Hued Clam), or two pieces of two different HP sets (like two Tenacity of the Milelith and two Vourukasha’s Glow). However, we’re still crunching numbers on these sets, so we’re not sure whether they pull ahead of the four-piece sets.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Ocean-Hued Clam Two equipped: healing bonus +15%

Four equipped: upon healing a party member, a foam appears accumulating healed HP for three seconds. The foam then explodes and deals 90% of the HP healed as damage to nearby enemies. Max accumulated healing is 30k HP, including over-heal. Only one foam can exist at a time, but it remains even if the equipping character leaves the field. Foam cooldown is 3.5 seconds Slumbering Court domain, For Hiraumi, Seirai Island, Inazuma Deepwood Memories Two equipped: dendro damage bonus +15%

Four equipped: after elemental skills or bursts hit opponents, the targets’ dendro resistance decreases by 30% for eight seconds. This effect can trigger even when Baizhu isn’t on the field (team-wide buff, doesn’t stack if more than one member of your party equips this set) Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain, Avidya Forest, Sumeru The Exile Two equipped: energy recharge +20%

Four equipped: using elemental burst regenerates two energy for all party members (excluding Baizhu) every two seconds for six seconds. This effect cannot stack Chests, enemy drops

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: HP% or energy recharge

HP% or energy recharge Goblet: HP%

HP% Circlet: HP%

Sub-stats:

HP%

Energy recharge

Elemental mastery

What are Genshin Impact Baizhu’s abilities?

Here are all of Baizhu’s skills. Both his elemental skill and elemental burst deal dendro damage to enemies while healing or protecting your team. Use his skill to apply dendro to enemies and heal nearby allies, then follow up with his burst to shield your active character and deal dendro damage when the shield breaks.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: The Classics of Acupuncture Normal: perform up to four attacks that deal dendro damage to opponents in front of you

Charged: after a short casting time, consume a set amount of stamina to deal AoE dendro damage to opponents in front of you

Plunging: plunge towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in your path and dealing AoE dendro damage upon impact with the ground Elemental skill: Universal Diagnosis Control a Gossamer Sprite that cruises and attacks nearby opponents, dealing dendro damage. After it performs three attacks or if there are no opponents nearby, the Sprite returns, healing all nearby party members based on Baizhu’s max HP Elemental burst: Holistic Revivification Enter the Pulsing Clarity state, creating a Seamless Shield that absorbs dendro damage with 250% effectiveness. While in this state, Baizhu generates a new Seamless Shield every 2.5 seconds. The Seamless Shield heals your active character based on Baizhu’s max HP. The Seamless Shield also attacks opponents by unleashing Spiritveins, dealing dendro damage when: a Seamless Shield is protecting a character and a new Seamless Shield generates

when the Seamless Shield’s effects expire

when the Seamless Shield shatters

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Herbal Nourishment When Baizhu is in your party, interacting with certain harvestable items heals your current active character for 2.5% of Baizhu’s max HP Five Fortunes Forever Baizhu gains different effects according to the current HP of your character. When their HP is less than 50%, Baizhu gains a 20% healing bonus. When their HP is equal to or more than 50%, he gains a 25% dendro damage bonus All Things Are of the Earth When Seamless Shiels heal characters, they gain the Year of Verdant Favor effect. When a character is under this effect, each 1k max HP that Baizhu possesses which does not exceed 50k increases the burning, bloom, hyperbloom, and burgeon reaction damage they deal by 2%, and the aggravate and spread reaction damage they deal by 0.8%. This effect lasts for six seconds

What are Genshin Impact Baizhu’s constellations?

When you pull more than one copy of a character, you can unlock one of six special abilities called constellations. Here are all six of Baizhu’s constellations and what they do.

Constellation Effect C1: Alternative Observation Universal Diagnosis gains one additional charge C2: Incisive Discernment When your active character hits a nearby opponent with their attacks, Baizhu unleashes a Gossamer Sprite: Splice, which initiates one attack before returning, dealing 250% of Baizhu’s attack as dendro damage and healing for 20% of Universal Diagnosis’ Gossamer Sprite’s normal healing. The damage this deals counts as elemental skill damage. This effect can trigger once every five seconds C3: All Aspects Stabilized Increases the level of Holistic Revivification by three, to a maximum level of 15 C4: Ancient Art of Perception For 15 seconds after you use Holistic Revivification, Baizhu increases all nearby party members’ elemental mastery by 80 C5: The Hidden Ebb and Flow Increases the level of Universal Diagnosis by three, to a maximum level of 15 C6: Elimination of Malicious Qi Increases the damage dealt by Holistic Revivifications Spiritveins by 8% of Baizhu’s max HP. Additionally, when a Gossamer Sprite or Gossamer Sprite: Splice hits opponents, there’s a 100% chance of generating one of Holistic Revivification’s Seamless Shields. Either type of sprite can only trigger this once

What are Genshin Impact Baizhu’s ascension materials?

You can level Baizhu up to a maximum of level 90, but need to use a specific set of materials at certain intervals. Here are all the materials you need to fully ascend Baizhu. You can find violetgrass around the mountains of Liyue, whereas the spores, pollen, and dust come from fungi enemies native to Sumeru. The evergloom ring boss drops come from 3.6’s Iniquitous Lustrators world boss.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One nagadus emerald sliver, three violetgrass, three fungal spores 40 40k Three nagadus emerald fragments, ten violetgrass, 15 fungal spores, two evergloom rings 50 60k Six nagadus emerald fragments, 20 violetgrass, 12 luminescent pollen, four evergloom rings 60 80k Three nagadus emerald chunks, 30 violetgrass, 18 luminescent pollen, eight evergloom rings 70 100k Six nagadus emerald chunks, 45 violetgrass, 12 crystalline cyst dust, 12 evergloom rings 80 120k Six nagadus emerald gemstones, 60 violetgrass, 24 crystalline cyst dust, 20 evergloom rings

What are Genshin Impact Baizhu’s talent materials?

You can level Baizhu’s normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst each to a maximum of level ten. Here are all the materials you need to get one of his talents up to max level. As above, the spore, dust, and pollen drops come from fungi enemies in Sumeru. You can farm the teaching of gold talent books from the Taishan Mansion domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. His weekly boss drops are worldspan ferns from 3.6’s Realm of Beginnings weekly boss in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Three teachings of gold, six fungal spores Three 17.5k Two guide to gold, three luminescent pollen Four 25k Four guide to gold, four luminescent pollen Five 30k Six guide to gold, six luminescent pollen Six 37.5k Nine guide to gold, nine luminescent pollen Seven 120k Four philosophies of gold, four crystalline cyst dust, one world­span fern Eight 260k Six philosophies of gold, six crystalline cyst dust, one world­span fern Nine 450k 12 philosophies of gold, nine crystalline cyst dust, two world­span fern Ten 700k 16 philosophies of gold, 12 crystalline cyst dust, two world­span fern, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Baizhu team comps?

We believe he works well in teams with another dendro character due to his relatively low dendro application, along with electro and/or hydro DPS or sub-DPS. However, as we mentioned in the build section near the beginning of this guide, we feel he can likely slot into many different team comps thanks to his utility as a healer.

Here’s an example of a strong Baizhu bloom team comp, and a strong hyperbloom comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Ayato Nilou Nahida Baizhu Yae Miko Nahida Xingqiu Baizhu

