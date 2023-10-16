Among the awesome group of unique characters in this game, Honkai Star Rail’s Clara and Svarog still manage to stand out. This tiny, innocent girl is rarely seen far from her intimidating, robotic companion, and their contrast is as stark as day and night. However, due to Svarog adopting Clara at a young age, they’ve grown a bond so close that even the effects of a stellaron couldn’t damage it. Our Clara build guide takes a close look at all of her skills and eidolons and explains the best role, light cones, and relics to equip her with. Mr. Svarog is her family, and maybe you can be too.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Clara build?

With a bit of help from Svarog, Clara makes for a great off-field tank and physical damage dealer. Svarog’s Mark of Counter allows her to dish out plenty of damage with counterattacks between her turns, and her ult sees her and Svarog taunt enemies and soak up some of the damage that could otherwise be taken by a teammate with lower HP or defense.

This makes Clara a brilliant unit for a team in need of a tankier, AoE damage dealer to protect squishier buffers and DPS. When building Clara, we recommend you prioritise increasing her attack and physical damage as most of her skills scale with these stats.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Clara?

Something Irreplaceable is a five-star light cone designed specifically for Clara. It increases her attack and damage dealt and heals her when she’s hit by an enemy, which perfectly compliments her playstyle and ult.

But five-star light cones are hard to get your paws on as they require a sprinkling of luck from the RNG gods. If you can’t get hold of Something Irreplaceable, you can, ironically, replace it with another light cone – preferably one that increases her attack or buffs her counterattacks. Just be sure to only equip her with one that aligns with the path of the Destruction in order to activate its skill.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Something Irreplaceable Increases Clara’s attack by 24%. After she receives an attack, Clara immediately restores HP equal to 8% of her attack and increases her damage dealt by 20%. This effect is valid until the end of Clara’s turn. It can’t stack and can only trigger once per turn Gacha Nowhere to Run Increases Clara’s attack by 24%. Whenever she defeats an enemy, she restores HP equal to 12% of her attack Nameless Glory battle pass reward Collapsing Sky Increases Clara’s basic attack and skill damage by 20% Gacha

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Clara?

Most of Clara’s skills scale off attack and physical damage, so Champion of Streetwise Boxing is the best relic set for her. We’ve also included the best Simulated Universe reward set for her, and some cheaper options if you’re struggling to find a full set of Champion of Streetwise Boxing.

Relic Effect How to obtain Champion of Streetwise Boxing Two equipped: increases physical damage by 10%

Four equipped: after Clara attacks or is hit by an enemy, her attack increases by 5% for the rest of the battle. This effect can stack up to five times Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch in Jarilo-VI’s Everwinter Hill Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 10%

Four equipped: increases Clara’s speed by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes Space Sealing Station Two equipped: increases Clara’s attack by 12%. When her speed reaches 120 or higher, her attack increases by another 12% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Attack

Physical damage bonus

Sub-stats:

Attack

Physical damage bonus

Speed

What are Honkai Star Rail’s Clara’s attacks?

Clara’s kit is great for diverting damage away from your teammates. Using her ultimate makes enemies more likely to attack her, which in turn makes Svarog target more of them for follow-up attacks. She’s a great sub-tank and seeing as her skills scale off her attack and physical damage anyway, she can pack quite a punch too.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: I Want to Help (single target) Deal 50% of Clara’s attack as physical damage to a target enemy. Skill: Svarog Watches Over You (AoE) Deal physical damage equal to 60% of Clara’s attack to all enemy units. Also deals additional physical damage equal to 60% of Clara’s attack to enemies bearing Svarog’s Mark of Counter. Using Clara’s skill removes all Marks of Counter. Ultimate: Promise, Not Command (enhance) After using Clara’s ultimate, it reduces the damage dealt to Clara by 15% and increases the chance of Clara being attacked by enemies for two turns. Also enhances Svarog’s counter so that when an ally is attacked a counter from Svarog is guaranteed, and its damage multiplier on the target increases by 96%. Adjacent enemies take 50% of the damage dealt to the target. Enhanced Counter can take effect two times.

Passive skill:

Skill Effect Because We’re Family Under the protection of Svarog, Clara’s damage taken reduces by 10%. Svarog marks enemies who attack Clara with Mark of Counter and retaliates with a counter, dealing 80% of Clara’s attack as physical damage.

Technique:

Technique Effect Small Price For Victory Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, increases the chance Clara will be attacked by enemies for two turns.

Traces:

Trace Effect Kinship Clara has a 35% fixed chance to remove a debuff placed on her when she is attacked. Under Protection Clara’s chance to resist crowd control debuffs increases by 35%. Revenge Increase Svarog’s counter damage by 30%.

What are Honkai Star Rail Clara’s eidolons?

Like Genshin Impact’s constellations, Clara’s eidolons are special bonuses and buffs you can unlock by pulling more than one copy of her.

Eidolon Effect Level one – A Tall Figure Using Clara’s skill doesn’t remove the target’s Mark of Counter Level two – A Tight Embrace Using Clara’s ultimate increases her attack by 30% for two turns Level three – Cold Steel Armor Increases the level of Clara’s skill by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten Level four – Family’s Warmth After Clara is hit, reduces the damage she takes by 30%. This effect lasts until the start of her next turn Level five – A Small Promise Increases the level of Clara’s ultimate by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and the level of her talent by two, up to a maximum of level 15 Level six – Long Company After other allies are hit, Svarog has a 50% chance to trigger a counter on the attacker and mark them with a Mark of Counter. When using Clara’s ultimate, trigger an additional enhanced counter

What are Honkai Star Rail Clara’s ascension materials?

As a five-star, Clara needs a few more bits and pieces than her four-star counterparts. Here’s what you need to get her levelled up – the broken teeth of Iron Wolf drop in the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow calyx in the Great Mine area.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3,200 Five ancient parts 30 6,400 Ten ancient parts 40 12,800 Three broken teeth of Iron Wolf , six ancient spindles 50 32,000 Seven broken teeth of Iron Wolf , nine ancient spindles 60 64,000 20 broken teeth of Iron Wolf , six ancient engines 70 128,000 35 broken teeth of Iron Wolf , nine ancient engine

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Clara?

Clara is a sweet, soft spoken girl who was raised by a super intelligent robot called Svarog, and this unusual upbringing has given her tenacity and perceptiveness far beyond her years. Clara is shy and timid, but she’s also extremely considerate and passionate towards others, even the guard robots. She always considered Svarog’s logical calculations to be infallible law, but as she grows she realises that ‘calculations’ don’t always take all variables into account – and they’re not guaranteed to suit everyone.

Honkai Star Rail’s Clara is a five-star character who deals physical damage and treads the path of the Destruction. Her and Svarog are voiced by Emily Sun and D.C. Douglas in the English dub, and Hidaka Rina and Yasumoto Hiroki in the Japanese dub.

