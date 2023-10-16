Surprise drip marketing reveals Honkai Star Rail Topaz and Numby – don’t forget about Numby – as new units coming to Star Rail soon. Details are currently thin on the ground, so let’s jump into what we know about Topaz, seemingly a debt collector for the Interastral Peace Corporation, armed with a warp trotter by her side.

Here’s what we know about Honkai Star Rail’s Topaz.

Honkai Star Rail Topaz release date speculation

Working from Genshin Impact’s tried and true schedule, the drip marketing reveals new characters that are coming soon. Usually, the reveals come out just before the release of a new patch, and the characters arrive in the following patch. This places Topaz as releasing in the 1.4 update, the same as Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu.

What do we know about Honkai Star Rail Topaz’s build?

For now, Topaz’s kit is a little bit of a mystery. We know she is a five-star, fire-using character who follows the path of The Hunt, and it’s likely that her piggy friend Numby will feature in her attacks. Other than that, we can’t say for sure what tricks she has in battle.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Topaz?

Ahead of her release, we speculate that any of these Hunt light cones will be good for Topaz. Ironically, the light cone already available that has Guinaifen on the front of it may work well for Topaz.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Sleep Like the Dead (five-star) Increases Topaz’s crit damage by 30%. When her basic attack or skill does not result in a crit hit, her crit rate increases by 36% for one turn. This can only trigger once every three turns. Standard banner Subscribe for More! (four-star) Increases the damage of Topaz’s basic attack and skill by 24%. This increases by an extra 24% when her current energy level reaches its max. All banners Darting Arrow (three-star) When Topaz defeats an enemy, her attack increases by 24% for three turns. All banners

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Topaz?

While we don’t know the ins and outs of her full kit, a two or four-piece of fire-boosting relics won’t go amiss, nor will it be a bad thing to add extra attack to her stats.

Relic Effect How to obtain Firesmith of Lava -Forging Two equipped: Increases fire damage

Four equipped: Increases Topaz’s skill damage by 12%. After unleashing her ultimate, her fire damage increases by 12% for the next attack. Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration on the Xhianzhou Luofu Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: Topaz’s speed increases by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10%. Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting on Jarilo-VI

Planar ornament

Relic Effect How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two equipped: Increases Topaz’s attack by 12%. When her speed reaches 120 or higher, attack increases by a further 12%. Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe

What are Honkai Star Rail Topaz’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Skill: Difficulty Paying? Topaz reallocates the Proof of Debt state to a different target, allowing Numby to immediately unleash an assault. This deals a percentage of Topaz’s attack as fire damage to the new target. This counts as a follow-up attack. Ultimate: Turn a Profit! Numby enters the Windfall Bonanza state, where its damage and crit damage increase. Every time an ally’s skill, basic attack, or ultimate hits an enemy inflicted with Proof of Debt, Numby’s action moves forward. After Numby launches a set number of attacks, this effect dispels.

Talent:

Skill Effect Trotter Market!? Numby acts autonomously and attacks enemies inflicted with Proof of Debt. If any ally uses a follow-up attack on an affected enemy, Numby’s action advances forward.

Technique:

Technique Effect Explicit Subsidy Topaz summons Numby while on a map outside of combat, who seeks out trotters and treasure chests in the nearby area. Warp trotters don’t get scared of its presence and will approach Numby.

Entering a battle with this skill regenerates energy for Topaz after Numby’s first attack, and finishing a battle started in this way earns more credit or cosmic fragments.

Who are Honkai Star Rail’s Topaz and Numby?

Topaz is a blonde, tall female character coming to Honkai Star Rail – but there’s something interesting about her introduction. There’s a Honkai Star Rail warp trotter with her. This is Numby, her sidekick! Move over, Svarog, we’ve got a new favorite friend.

The duo is currently sailing around the universe on behalf of the IPC, as Topaz is the senior manager of the Strategic Investment Department and also leads the Special Debts Picket team.

Presently they are traversing the cosmos together, chasing down various debts and liabilities that negatively influence the IPC’s commercial ventures. At a young age, though, she joined as a member of the ‘Ten Stonehearts’ – however, we don’t know what this is just yet. You may recognize Topaz already – she’s on a light cone currently in the game named Trend of the Universal Market.

Hoyoverse revealed Sam Slade as Topaz’s English voice actor, known for voices in Dislyte, Epic Seven, and Punishing: Grey Raven.

Now that we’re all caught up on our new favorite character (Numby), let’s take a look at some other great units like Honkai Star Rail’s Kafka, Honkai Star Rail’s Blade, and Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan.