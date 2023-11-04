Amongst the amazing cast of characters in Honkai Star Rail, Natasha is a real asset to anyone’s friendship circle – and team, of course. This super-smart lady is a doctor from the Underworld city in Belobog, who’s faced multiple hardships to ensure her patients get the best care possible, and now she’s here to keep your team in tip-top shape, too.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Natasha build?

Honkai Star Rail’s Natasha is a support character capable of healing her allies with her skill and ultimate, and the rate of her outgoing healing is buffed by her passive. Therefore, while she can deal some damage with her basic attack, her main role is to support your party and make sure you can survive through tough battles.

Her healing scales with her max HP, so when picking equipment for Natasha you should focus on increasing her HP and outgoing healing boost. Of course, increasing her energy restoration rate also means more heals with a quicker cooldown.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Natasha?

The four-star light cone Post-Op Conversation is made specifically for Natasha, so we highly recommend using it if you have it. However, four-star light cones are hard to come by so if you can’t get it, equip her with a light cone that aligns with her path, ‘The Abundance’, to enable its skill.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Post-Op Conversation (four-star) Increases Natasha’s energy regeneration rate by 8% and increases her outgoing healing when she uses her ultimate by 12% Gacha Shared Feeling (four-star) Increases Natasha’s outgoing healing by 10%. When she uses her skill, she regenerates two energy for all allies Gacha Cornucopia (three-star) When Natasha uses her skill or ultimate, her outgoing healing increases by 12% Gacha

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Natasha?

Below are our suggestions for Natasha’s relics. We recommend you focus on her max HP and outgoing healing, as with her other equipment, so four pieces of Passerby of Wandering Cloud should do the trick. You can try pairing it with a two-piece set of Longevous Disciple to buff both her outgoing healing and her max HP at the same time. Musketeer of Wild Wheat is a good substitute while you’re grinding for the right relics.

As for her planar ornaments, Fleet of the Ageless is a perfect choice as it buffs both her max HP and her allies’ attack. It’s the perfect support set!

Relic set Effect How to obtain Passerby of Wandering Cloud Two pieces equipped: increases outgoing healing by 10%

Four pieces equipped: immediately recover one skill point at the beginning of battle Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes Longevous Disciple Two pieces equipped: increases max HP

Four pieces equipped: when an enemy hits Natasha or an ally (including herself) consumes Natasha’s HP, her crit rate increases for a certain number of turns. This effect can stack Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two pieces equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four pieces equipped: increases Natasha’s speed by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relic set Effects How to obtain Fleet of the Ageless Two pieces equipped: increases Natasha’s max HP by 12%. When her speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

HP

Outgoing healing

Sub-stats:

HP

Outgoing healing

What are Honkai Star Rail’s Natasha’s abilities?

Natasha does have a pretty decent basic attack, but prioritizing using her skill and ultimate to heal the team is definitely the best plan. Make sure to time your healing right though, especially if your team also includes Honkai Star Rail’s Arlan.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Behind the Kindness (single attack) Deal 50% of Natasha’s attack as physical damage to a target enemy Skill: Love, Heal, and Choose (restore) Heal a target ally for 9% of Natasha’s max HP plus 60. Also heals the ally for another 6% of Natasha’s max HP plus 40 at the start of the next two turns Ultimate: Gift of Rebirth (restore) Heal all allies for 11% of Natasha’s max HP plus 74

Talent:

Skill Effect Innervation Increases Natasha’s outgoing healing to allies with HP at 30% or lower by 25%

Technique:

Technique Effect Hypnosis Research Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, Natasha deals physical damage equal to 80% of her attack to a random enemy, with a 100% base chance to weaken all enemies. Enemies that are weakened deal 30% less damage to allies for one turn

Traces:

Trace Effect Soothe Natasha’s skill removes a debuff from an ally Healer Increases Natasha’s outgoing healing by 10% Recuperation Increases the duration of Natasha’s skill’s continuous healing effect for one turn

What are Honkai Star Rail Natasha’s eidolons?

Similar to Genshin Impact constellations, when you obtain more than one copy of a character you gain a special material that allows you to unlock one of that character’s eidolons, each of which offers a unique buff. Here are Honkai Star Rail Natasha’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect One – Pharmacology Expertise If Natasha’s current HP is at 30% of her max HP or lower after she is attacked, she heals herself once to restore HP equal to 15% of her max HP plus 400. This effect can only trigger once per battle Two – Clinical Research When you use Natasha’s ultimate, it grants continuous healing to allies with 30% or lower HP for one turn. At the start of their turn, their HP is restored by 6% of Natasha’s max HP plus 160 Three – The Right Cure Increases the level of Natasha’s skill by two to a maximum of level 15, and the level of her basic attack by one to a maximum of level ten Four – Miracle Cure Natasha additionally regenerates five energy after she is attacked Five – Preventative Treatment Increases the level of Natasha’s ultimate by two to a maximum of 15, and the level of her talent by two to a maximum level of ten Six – Doctor’s Grace Natasha’s basic attack deals additional physical damage equal to 40% of her max HP

What are Honkai Star Rail Natasha’s ascension materials?

If you want to level Natasha up all the way to 80 you’ll need a little more than just character EXP materials. She needs some other special materials at certain points in the journey to get her all the way there.

You can farm ancient parts, spindles, and engines from automatons in the great mine or the robot settlement and Simulated Universe enemies. You can also get them from assignment rewards, the embers exchange, and the omni-synthesizer. To get the broken teeth of iron wolf you’ll need to take on the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in the great mine.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3.2k Four ancient part 30 6.4k Eight ancient part 40 12.8k Two broken teeth of iron wolf and five ancient spindle 50 32k Five broken teeth of iron wolf and eight ancient spindle 60 64k 15 broken teeth of iron wolf and five ancient engine 70 128k 28 broken teeth of iron wolf and seven ancient engine

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Natasha?

Honkai Star Rail’s Natasha is a doctor who hails from The Underworld city in Belobog. She’s fastidious, always sports a curious smile, and is popular with her patients – even the rambunctious and lively little girl, Honkai Star Rail’s Hook addresses her politely as ‘Auntie Natasha’. Medical resources are few and far between in The Underworld, but due to Natasha’s knowledge and resourcefulness, she takes the role of one of the few doctors her people can turn to.

Honkai Star Rail Natasha’s English voice actor is Elizabeth Maxwell, and her Japanese voice actor is Uchiyama Yumi. She’s a four-star character who deals physical damage with her gun, and her path is ‘The Abundance’.

